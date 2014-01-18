2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners – complete list

The 20th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were be held Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Kudos were dished in an array of acting categories, for stars of both film and television. Check out the full list of winners below, and be sure to check out Dan Fienberg’s live blog of the proceedings and don’t forget to keep track of the whole season via The Circuit.

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“American Hustle” (Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Louis C.K., Bradley Cooper, Paul Herman, Jack Huston, Jennifer Lawrence, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Peña, Jeremy Renner, Elisabeth Röhm, Sea Whigham)

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Drefus, “Veep”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Breaking Bad” (Michael Bowen, Betsy Brandt, Bryan Cranston, Lavell Crawford, Tait Fletcher, Laura Fraser, Anna Gunn, Matthew T. Metzler, RJ Mitte, Dean Norris, Bob Odenkirk, Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, Steve Michael Quezada, Kevin Rankin, Patrick Sane)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Modern Family” (Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Aubrey Anderson Emmons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter)

SAG AWARDS® HONORS FOR STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Lone Survivor”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“Game of Thrones”

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Screen Actors Guild 50th Annual Life Achievement Award
Rita Moreno

