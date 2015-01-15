2015 Academy Awards Nominations – complete list

Thursday morning the nominations for the 87th annual Academy Awards were unveiled by filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón and J.J. Abrams, actor Chris Pine and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs live from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills.
Check out a full list of the nominees below, and see how they reflect the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.
BEST PICTURE
“American Sniper” (Clint Eastwood, Robert Lorenz, Andrew Lazar, Bradley Cooper and Peter Morgan)
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher and James W. Skotchdopole)
“Boyhood” (Richard Linklater and Cathleen Sutherland)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson)
“The Imitation Game” (Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky and Teddy Schwarzman)
“Selma” (Christian Colson, Oprah Winfrey, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner)
“The Theory of Everything” (Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce and Anthony McCarten)
“Whiplash” (Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook and David Lancaster)
DIRECTING
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu)
“Boyhood” (Richard Linklater)
“Foxcatcher” (Bennett Miller)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Wes Anderson)
“The Imitation Game” (Morten Tyldum)
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”
Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Robert Duvall, “The Judge”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Laura Dern, “Wild”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
Emma Stone, “Birdman of (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
“American Sniper” (Written by Jason Hall)
“The Imitation Game” (Written by Graham Moore)
“Inherent Vice” (Written for the screen by Paul Thomas Anderson)
“The Theory of Everything” (Screenplay by Anthony McCarten)
“Whiplash” (Written by Damien Chazelle)
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr. & Armando Bo)
“Boyhood” (Written by Richard Linklater)
“Foxcatcher” (Written by E. Max Frye and Dan Futterman)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Screenplay by Wes Anderson; Story by Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness)
“Nightcrawler” (Written by Dan Gilroy)
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Emmanuel Lubezki)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Robert D. Yeoman)
“Ida” (Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczweski)
“Mr. Turner” (Dick Pope)
“Unbroken” (Roger Deakins)
COSTUME DESIGN
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Milena Canonero)
“Inherent Vice” (Mark Bridges)
“Into the Woods” (Colleen Atwood)
“Maleficent” (Anna B. Sheppard, Jane Clive)
“Mr. Turner” (Jacqueline Durran)
FILM EDITING
“American Sniper” (Joel Cox, Gary D. Roach)
“Boyhood” (Sandra Adair)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Barney Pilling)
“The Imitation Game” (William Goldenberg)
“Whiplash” (Tom Cross)
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Foxcatcher” (Bill Corso and Dennis Liddiard)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier)
“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou and David White)
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Alexandre Desplat)
“The Imitation Game” (Alexandre Desplat)
“Interstellar” (Hans Zimmer)
“Mr. Turner” (Gary Yershon)
“The Theory of Everything” (Jóhann Jóhannsson)
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie” (Music and Lyric by Shawn Patterson)
“Glory” from “Selma” (Music and Lyric by John Stephens and Lonnie Lynn)
“Grateful” from “Beyond the Lights” (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
“I'm Not Gonna Miss You” from “Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me” (Music and Lyric by Glen Campbell and Julian Raymond)
“Lost Stars” from “Begin Again” (Music and Lyric by Gregg Alexander and Danielle Brisebois)
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Adam Stockhausen; Anna Pinnock)
“The Imitation Game” (Maria Djurkovic; Tatiana Macdonald)
“Interstellar” (Nathan Crowley; Gary Fettis, Paul Healy)
“Into the Woods” (Dennis Gassner; Anna Pinnock)
“Mr. Turner” (Suzie Davies; Charlotte Watts)
SOUND EDITING
“American Sniper” (Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman)
“Birdman of (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Martin Hernández and Aaron Glascock)
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (Brent Burge and Jason Canovas)
“Interstellar” (Richard King)
“Unbroken” (Becky Sullivan and Andrew DeCristofaro)
SOUND MIXING
“American Sniper” (John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Walt Martin)
“Birdman of (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and Thomas Varga)
“Interstellar” (Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker and Mark Weingarten)
“Unbroken” (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and David Lee)
“Whiplash” (Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins and Thomas Curley)
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill and Dan Sudick)
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett and Erik Winquist)
“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner and Paul Corbould)
“Interstellar” (Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter and Scott Fisher)
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” (Richard Stammers, Lou Pecora, Tim Crosbie and Cameron Waldbauer)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Big Hero 6” (Don Hall, Chris Williams and Roy Conli)
“The Boxtrolls” (Anthony Stacchi, Graham Annable and Travis Knight)
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (Dean DeBlois and Bonnie Arnold)
“Song of the Sea” (Tomm Moore and Paul Young)
“The Tale of Princess Kaguya” (Isao Takahata and Yoshiaki Nishimura)
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Ida” (Poland; Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski)
“Leviathan” (Russia; Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev)
“Tangerines” (Estonia; Directed by Zaza Urushadze)
“Timbuktu” (Mauritania; Directed by Abderrahmane Sissako)
“Wild Tales” (Argentina; Directed by Damián Szifrón)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“CITIZENFOUR” (Laura Poitras, Mathilde Bonnefoy and Dirk Wilutzky)
“Finding Vivian Maier” (John Maloof and Charlie Siskel)
“Last Days in Vietnam” (Rory Kennedy and Keven McAlester)
“The Salt of the Earth” (Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and David Rosier)
“Virunga” (Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara)
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
“Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1” (Ellen Goosenberg Kent and Dana Perry)
“Joanna” (Aneta Kopacz)
“Our Curse” (Tomasz Sliwinski and Maciej Slesicki)
“The Reaper (La Parka)” (Gabriel Serra Arguello)
“White Earth” (J. Christian Jensen)
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
“The Bigger Picture” (Daisy Jacobs and Christopher Hees)
“The Dam Keeper” (Robert Kondo and Dice Tsutsumi)
“Feast” (Patrick Osborne and Kristina Reed)
“Me and My Moulton” (Torill Kove)
“A Single Life” (Joris Oprins)
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
“Aya” (Oded Binnun and Mihal Brezis)
“Boogaloo and Graham” (Michael Lennox and Ronan Blaney)
“Butter Lamp (La Lampe au Beurre de Yak)” (Hu Wei and Julien Féret)
“Parvaneh” (Talkhon Hamzavi and Stefan Eichenberger)
“The Phone Call” (Mat Kirkby and James Lucas)
Did I see that right… No Lego movie?!?
Yes, yes you did
No Lego Movie for Animated Feature!
Did they just fail to nominate The LEGO Movie? Christ.
Captain America: Winter Soldier for best effects.
Wait, did Birdman miss the nom for Editing?
That was an even bigger surprise to me than The Lego Movie missing out. Pretty big blow.
Because all too often, as in many technical categories, “Best” is interpreted as “Most”. The seamless editing of BIRDMAN doesn’t draw attention to itself the way its cinematography does.
yes, but “Gravity” won last year and was a very similar case of seamless technical editing.
Very dissapointed… no Jake Gyllenhaall and Gone Girl missing out on Adapted Screenplay.
Good for Paul Thomas Anderson, though…
Foxcatcher made Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor…but not BP? WTF?
It’s totally bizarre. I wonder how many times that’s ever happened.
While Selma got in with nothing else besides Best Song. Bizarre indeed.
Time to go back to five nominees!
I’m not sure how going back to five nominees would’ve helped Foxcatcher and Selma? If anything we should go back to the preferential ten nominee system so we can get more eyeballs on this stuff.
With 5 nominees, Selma goes unnoticed in the Original Song category and Foxcatcher is a typical lone director heavyweight like Diving Bell and the Butterfly. This slate of nominees only draws attention to the flaws of the current voting system.
Foxcatcher also got makeup and supporting actor. Meanwhile, Selma got its best picture nod as well as a song nominee. Foxcatcher joins the likes of my man Godfrey and they shoot horses, don’t they? as major contenders in multiple categories but not best picture
What happened to David Oyelowo and Ava DeVernay for Selma??
Extremely happy that Marion Cotillard got nominated (I’m guessing that many AMPAS members still think of Jennifer Aniston as just being a ‘former sitcom star’ which worked against her) but an incredulous that Laura Dern got a supporting actress nomination instead of Jessica Chastain or Rene Russo.
I’d been thinking for the last few weeks that Bradley Cooper would get in (despite the lack of precursor support) because even though critics have been mixed on the film a lot of people, evidently also AMPAS members, have embraced ‘American Sniper’.
Shocked Foxcatcher didn’t get best picture after all those major noms.
No Wild or Gone Girl in adapted? Ouch.
Sad Rene Russo didn’t get in, but glad Laura Dern did!
American Sniper, just ugh.
Selma gets BP with just one other nomination, Best Original Song. Weird.
So apparently Gone Girl had basically no support. No Best Picture, nothing for the score, and, most shockingly, not even a writing nomination?! Just seems a bit harsh. Perhaps Whiplash knocked it out moving to Adapted?
They went their own way in a lot of categories, which I love. But I think three things are going to come back to bite them:
– Pushing American Sniper so hard; the ethics of that screenplay and Eastwood’s direction aren’t going to age well, and haven’t even been fully digested by the public yet.
– Sexism in the underrepresentation of Gone Girl and Wild; racism AND sexism in the underrepresentation of Selma.
– No LEGO movie for Animated? Really? Grow a heart, y’all!
Underrepresentation of Wild? Laura Dern got a surprise nomination. It was actually the men of Wild (Nick Hornby and Jean Marc Vallee) who were absent.
Is the Selma performacne really “racism?” The same academy last year give the Best Picture Award to 12 Years a Slave and this year they DID nominate Selma for Best Picture. I guess you probably wanted Ava DuVernay nominated to get a bye for Director nomination but, tell me, exactly which one of the 5 Director nominees should the Academy have summarily disqualified to achieve that “non-racist” result?
Is the Gone Girl performance really “sexism?” How on earth is that sexist? The lead actress in that film (Rosamond Pike) IS nominated for Best Actress for that movie. Who else was supposed to be nominated for that movie — David Fincher or Ben Affleck? (Both men). Was the movie supposed to be nominated just because it has the word “Girl” in the title? I don’t get it.
I have to agree on the sexism part, though that may be more Hollywoods fault than the academy. Only 1 of the 5 Best Actress nominees is in a Best Picture nominated film. Thats a sad stat. No offense to Felicity Jones, but it’s basically a supporting turn with a lot of screen time. The film is definitely about Hawking. Just very unfortunate the Academy couldn’t be more supportive of films with female leads this year.
There’s no viable reason Wild shouldn’t have been competing in some of the categories (Picture, Editing, Screenplay) that Vallée’s Dallas Buyers Club popped in. People disregarded it because it was female-driven. Flynn missed for Gone Girl. DuVernay directed one of the best-reviewed films of the year; by that metric, she should’ve bumped Miller or Tyldum. Sexism. It isn’t rocket science.
“Directing one of the best-reviewed films of the year” is not the sole metric by which Oscar nominations happen. “Selma”‘s campaign blew it, and considering the non-famous status of the people involved in the production, it needed a better one.
Call your doctor if you experience a hardon for Clint Eastwood at any time post-Mystic River.
In my opinion Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby was a great movie.
woohoooo!!! go Marion Cotillard!!! I’m so glad she got what she deserved but ohh well poor Aniston!!
Ida for cinematography! Marion Cotillard! Fantastic!
No Lego Movie in animated! Nominating Robert Duvall for a movie that everyone has already forgotten about! Not fantastic!
Initial thoughts:
-Surprised that Foxcatcher didn’t get a BP nom, considering the support in other categories, but great for Bennett Miller and Steve Carrell! Love this film.
-Selma with BP and Best Song, but nothing else…hmmm
-No Gone Girl for Adapted Screenplay???!!!??
-Nightcrawler hype was hollow.
-Gyellenhaal and Oyelowo got screwed
-Yay for Laura Dern, but sad for Rene Russo
-Yay Marion
-No Birdman for Editing? WTF?
-Interstellar Sound Mixing
-Surprise Mr. Turner nom for Score, would have rather seen Gone Girl, Under The Skin, or The Judge in its place
-Life Itself absence
-LEGO movie absence
No LEGO movie for Best Animated?!?!
So how many macho male members of the academy did Bradley Cooper had to fuck to the nomination?
There is no way in the world this guy deserves the 3 nominations that he has.
Yes I am pissed beyond words that this emu has gotten in so good with the Academy and it smells. Is he becoming the male Meryl Streep?
I have yet to see American Sniper, but his first two nominations were thoroughly, thoroughly deserved. He would have had my vote for the win last year.
Funny that the latter two movies both start with “American.”
There are a lot of problems with ‘American Sniper’, but Bradley Cooper’s performance isn’t one of them. The screenplay is cringe-worthy, and I can’t fathom how industry professionals do the mental gymnastics necessary to call it one of the best of the year. The fact that the film is watchable is almost solely because of Cooper’s incredible performance…
Happy to for the PTA nomination in writing — the writers knew Pynchon was an absolute challenge he completely rose to. I predicted it, though I imploded nearly everywhere else in my predictions.
AMPAS proves itself, again, so capricious.
So, “Glory” will win Best Song to prove AMPAS isn’t racist (they’re friends with 12 YEARS A SLAVE, for crying out loud!) so they can get back to honoring the great cinematic achievements of white people.
Sorry — white people and one Mexican.
Also, THE IMITATION GAME gets nominated for its basic-bitch screenplay (seriously, couldn’t get through 15 minutes of that screener — just groan-worthy, obvious, dumbed-down writing that does a disservice to its FASCINATING subject) and GONE GIRL is nowhere to be seen? No thank you.
Hey, don’t forget about Chivo.
Too bad about Gyllenhaal and Russo. And especially ludicrous that Ralph Fiennes was left out. Best nomination of the day: Marion Cotillard.
Also, congratulations to “Dick Poop” for his nomination, LMAO!
Not too surprised by the “Birdman” Editing snub. There are, what, under twenty edits in that movie? It’s mostly long takes. And the “invisible” transitions are occasionally quite conspicuous.
I just noticed that Foxcatcher didn’t get in for Best Picture despite all of those nominations. This is a first since the Academy changed the amount of films that can be nominated.
Too bad Noah was completely shut out. Would have been nice if it got a Best Song nomination, at least.
Interesting that Exodus was completely ignored in all Crafts categories too.
Bradley Cooper now has more Oscar nominations than Ralph Fiennes. The fuck.
And as many nominations as Gary Oldman and Max Von Sydow COMBINED.
Couldnt be more annoyed about the lack of Gyllenhaal, Russo/Chastain, or DuVernay.
Happy about Cotillard, Pike, and Selma getting BP.
Craziest. No Lego Movie. When is the last time that a favorite to win any category missed out on a nom. Inception for Editing? Even THAT wouldnt have likely happened, though.
It happens often in Makeup and Original Song. Certainly the first time it’s occurred in this category though.
Certainly not the first time. Tintin was no lesser snub and arguably won higher profile prizes.
With Tintin it was related to a longstanding branch issue with motion capture. It was known in advance that the movie wouldn’t be nominated, and may not have been even officially eligible. Stop-motion, meanwhile, they’ve given this award to in the past.
That said, Tintin >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> The Lego Movie.
Harsh snubs – but it’s not surprising when shit like American Sniper pushes too many deserving movies out of the way in 6 categories.
It’s time to consider Bradley Cooper as a real threat to win, with no consensus building around any of the other nominees.
There is a consensus building around one of the other nominees: Michael Keaton. He’s got pretty much the perfect profile for a Best Actor win, and he’s the “first vote” most people would think to make for one of the films tying for lead in the nominations tally.
I don’t agree. Redmayne has the same “first vote” effect going for him (along with biopic mimicry, their favorite), and Cumberbatch will have his supporters too. Keaton may be in first place now, but it’s a very soft first place – a la Day-Lewis in 2002, and I believe he’s vulnerable, especially to a bonafide a-list charmer like Cooper, whose movie by the way is in theatres NOW, not in September.
In what alternate universe is Big Hero 6 a better film than The LEGO Movie? The former is perfectly entertaining, but the latter is a near-classic and was widely acclaimed as one of the best films of the year, animated or otherwise. And Selma is up for Best Picture…and NOTHING ELSE except Best Song? I thought it was a great film, but that smacks of PC.
Not sure why the Selma BP nom with little else to show for it–or the Foxcatcher absence despite broad nom support–are surprising, given the voting system.
All Selma needed was that small percentage of voters to list it as #1. With a movie as good AND important as this, that was not nearly as in doubt as broad support throughout the other categories.
Meanwhile, nobody doubted that people respect and admire Foxcatcher, but there were doubts about whether it has any passionate advocates.
So this outcome is not really weird. The voting system sure is, though.
Precisely. The problem is the current voting system and the solution is a return to five nominations.
Everyone is talking about The Lego Movie snub, but for me, the bigger snub is Ralph Fiennes. As usual though, there are some good noms and some bad.
Both of those and the snub of Gyllenhaal in Best Actor (as well as Chastain/Russo in Best Supporting Actress). Once again, AMPAS confounds.
I think I might be the only person currently walking the planet who isn’t bothered at all by The Lego Movie missing out in the animated category.
I’m quite pleased to see it missing. And very happy for the team behind Song of the Sea.
This is the worst line up I have ever seen. Its all rubbish.
I’m so glad for Marion Cotillard! When her picture did appear and her name did called, my heart just gonna burst apart with all the happiness for her! I say this in all sincerity! She is my favorite actress of all time, and I so hope she’ll get this award second time this year!
WHERE THE HECK IS THE LEGO MOVIE??? What is this craziness?
The 87th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will honor the best films of 2014.
I am excited for this Award Ceremony.
[oscars2015livestreaming.com]