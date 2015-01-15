2015 Academy Awards Nominations – complete list

Thursday morning the nominations for the 87th annual Academy Awards were unveiled by filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón and J.J. Abrams, actor Chris Pine and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs live from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills.

Check out a full list of the nominees below, and see how they reflect the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

BEST PICTURE

“American Sniper” (Clint Eastwood, Robert Lorenz, Andrew Lazar, Bradley Cooper and Peter Morgan)

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher and James W. Skotchdopole)

“Boyhood” (Richard Linklater and Cathleen Sutherland)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson)

“The Imitation Game” (Nora Grossman, Ido Ostrowsky and Teddy Schwarzman)

“Selma” (Christian Colson, Oprah Winfrey, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner)

“The Theory of Everything” (Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce and Anthony McCarten)

“Whiplash” (Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook and David Lancaster)

DIRECTING

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu)

“Boyhood” (Richard Linklater)

“Foxcatcher” (Bennett Miller)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Wes Anderson)

“The Imitation Game” (Morten Tyldum)

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Robert Duvall, “The Judge”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Laura Dern, “Wild”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman of (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

“American Sniper” (Written by Jason Hall)

“The Imitation Game” (Written by Graham Moore)

“Inherent Vice” (Written for the screen by Paul Thomas Anderson)

“The Theory of Everything” (Screenplay by Anthony McCarten)

“Whiplash” (Written by Damien Chazelle)

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr. & Armando Bo)

“Boyhood” (Written by Richard Linklater)

“Foxcatcher” (Written by E. Max Frye and Dan Futterman)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Screenplay by Wes Anderson; Story by Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness)

“Nightcrawler” (Written by Dan Gilroy)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Emmanuel Lubezki)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Robert D. Yeoman)

“Ida” (Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczweski)

“Mr. Turner” (Dick Pope)

“Unbroken” (Roger Deakins)

COSTUME DESIGN

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Milena Canonero)

“Inherent Vice” (Mark Bridges)

“Into the Woods” (Colleen Atwood)

“Maleficent” (Anna B. Sheppard, Jane Clive)

“Mr. Turner” (Jacqueline Durran)

FILM EDITING

“American Sniper” (Joel Cox, Gary D. Roach)

“Boyhood” (Sandra Adair)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Barney Pilling)

“The Imitation Game” (William Goldenberg)

“Whiplash” (Tom Cross)

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Foxcatcher” (Bill Corso and Dennis Liddiard)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou and David White)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Alexandre Desplat)

“The Imitation Game” (Alexandre Desplat)

“Interstellar” (Hans Zimmer)

“Mr. Turner” (Gary Yershon)

“The Theory of Everything” (Jóhann Jóhannsson)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie” (Music and Lyric by Shawn Patterson)

“Glory” from “Selma” (Music and Lyric by John Stephens and Lonnie Lynn)

“Grateful” from “Beyond the Lights” (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I'm Not Gonna Miss You” from “Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me” (Music and Lyric by Glen Campbell and Julian Raymond)

“Lost Stars” from “Begin Again” (Music and Lyric by Gregg Alexander and Danielle Brisebois)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Adam Stockhausen; Anna Pinnock)

“The Imitation Game” (Maria Djurkovic; Tatiana Macdonald)

“Interstellar” (Nathan Crowley; Gary Fettis, Paul Healy)

“Into the Woods” (Dennis Gassner; Anna Pinnock)

“Mr. Turner” (Suzie Davies; Charlotte Watts)

SOUND EDITING

“American Sniper” (Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman)

“Birdman of (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Martin Hernández and Aaron Glascock)

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (Brent Burge and Jason Canovas)

“Interstellar” (Richard King)

“Unbroken” (Becky Sullivan and Andrew DeCristofaro)

SOUND MIXING

“American Sniper” (John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Walt Martin)

“Birdman of (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and Thomas Varga)

“Interstellar” (Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker and Mark Weingarten)

“Unbroken” (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and David Lee)

“Whiplash” (Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins and Thomas Curley)

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill and Dan Sudick)

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett and Erik Winquist)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner and Paul Corbould)

“Interstellar” (Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter and Scott Fisher)

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” (Richard Stammers, Lou Pecora, Tim Crosbie and Cameron Waldbauer)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Big Hero 6” (Don Hall, Chris Williams and Roy Conli)

“The Boxtrolls” (Anthony Stacchi, Graham Annable and Travis Knight)

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (Dean DeBlois and Bonnie Arnold)

“Song of the Sea” (Tomm Moore and Paul Young)

“The Tale of Princess Kaguya” (Isao Takahata and Yoshiaki Nishimura)

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Ida” (Poland; Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski)

“Leviathan” (Russia; Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev)

“Tangerines” (Estonia; Directed by Zaza Urushadze)

“Timbuktu” (Mauritania; Directed by Abderrahmane Sissako)

“Wild Tales” (Argentina; Directed by Damián Szifrón)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“CITIZENFOUR” (Laura Poitras, Mathilde Bonnefoy and Dirk Wilutzky)

“Finding Vivian Maier” (John Maloof and Charlie Siskel)

“Last Days in Vietnam” (Rory Kennedy and Keven McAlester)

“The Salt of the Earth” (Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and David Rosier)

“Virunga” (Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

“Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1” (Ellen Goosenberg Kent and Dana Perry)

“Joanna” (Aneta Kopacz)

“Our Curse” (Tomasz Sliwinski and Maciej Slesicki)

“The Reaper (La Parka)” (Gabriel Serra Arguello)

“White Earth” (J. Christian Jensen)

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

“The Bigger Picture” (Daisy Jacobs and Christopher Hees)

“The Dam Keeper” (Robert Kondo and Dice Tsutsumi)

“Feast” (Patrick Osborne and Kristina Reed)

“Me and My Moulton” (Torill Kove)

“A Single Life” (Joris Oprins)