Relive the 2014-2015 film awards circuit

The 2014-2015 film awards season has, for the most part, drawn to a close. In the end, it was a great season for Fox Searchlight and “Birdman,” a film that dominated the guilds, hit a speed bump at the BAFTA Awards and cruised into Oscar weekend, first as a Spirit Award winner, and then as the Academy's ultimate champion.

If you want to relive the season, we won't judge. You can do so by clicking through all the various announcements linked below, from the critics' awards madness of December to the guild announcements of January and February. Before long, the slate will be wiped clean and we'll be off to the races once again.

CRITICS AWARDS

African-American Film Critics Association (“Selma”)

Alliance of Women Film Journalists – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Austin Film Critics Association (“Boyhood”)

Black Film Critics Circle (“Selma”)

Boston Online Film Critics Association (“Snowpiercer”)

Boston Society of Film Critics (“Boyhood”)

Broadcast Film Critics Association (Critics' Choice Movie Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Central Ohio Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Selma”)

Chicago Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Dallas-Ft. Worth Film Critics Association (“Birdman”)

Denver Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“American Sniper”)

Detroit Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Dublin Film Critics Circle (“Boyhood”)

Florida Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Georgia Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Golden Globe Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

Houston Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Indiana Film Journalists Association (“Boyhood”)

Iowa Film Critics Association (“Boyhood”)

Kansas City Film Critics Circle (“Birdman”)

Las Vegas Film Critics Society (“Birdman”)

London Film Critics' Circle – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Los Angeles Film Critics Association (“Boyhood”)

National Society of Film Critics (“Goodbye to Language”)

Nevada Film Critics Society (“Gone Girl”)

New York Film Critics Circle (“Boyhood”)

New York Film Critics Online (“Boyhood”)

North Carolina Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

North Texas Film Critics Association (“Boyhood”)

Oklahoma Film Critics Circle (“Boyhood”)

Online Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

Phoenix Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

San Diego Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“Nightcrawler”)

San Francisco Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Southeastern Film Critics Association (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Toronto Film Critics Association (“Boyhood”)

Utah Film Critics Association (“Birdman”)

Vancouver Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

Women Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners (“Still Alice”)

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA Awards) – Australian Awards | International Awards

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood”)

British Independent Film Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Pride”)

Canadian Screen Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Mommy”)

César Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Timbuktu”)

Empire Awards – Nominees | Winners

European Film Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Ida”)

Lumière Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Timbuktu”)

GUILD/INDUSTRY AWARDS

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Academy Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Boyhood,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

American Society of Cinematographers (ASC Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

Annie Awards – Nominees | Winners (“How to Train Your Dragon 2”)

Art Directors Guild (ADG Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Birdman”)

Casting Society of America (Artios Awards) – Nominees I Winners (various)

Cinema Audio Society (CAS Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

Costume Designers Guild (CDG Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Into the Woods”)

Directors Guild of America (DGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

Makeup and Hairstylists Guild – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”)

Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE Golden Reel Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“American Sniper,” “Birdman,” “Unbroken”)

Producers Guild of America (PGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

Screen Actors Guild (SAG Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

Visual Effects Society – Nominees | Winners (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”)

Writers Guild of America (WGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game”)

FESTIVAL AWARDS

Sundance Film Festival (“Whiplash”)

Berlin Film Festival (“Black Coal, Thin Ice”)

Cannes Film Festival (“Winter Sleep”)

Toronto Film Festival (“The Imitation Game”)

OTHER AWARDS

American Film Institute's Top 10

Black Reel Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Selma”)

Cinema Eye Honors – Nominees | Winners

Film Independent Spirit Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

Final Draft Screenwriters' Choice Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman,” “Gone Girl”)

GLAAD Media Awards – Nominees | Winners (“The Imitation Game”)

Gotham Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Birdman”)

International Documentary Association Awards – Nominees | Winners (“CITIZENFOUR”)

International Film Music Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Interstellar”)

MTV Movie Awards – Nominees | Winners (“The Fault in Our Stars”)

NAACP Image Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Selma”)

National Board of Review (“A Most Violent Year”)

People's Choice Awards (“Maleficent”)

Saturn Awards – Nominees | Winners

USC Scripter Awards – Nominees | Winners (“The Imitation Game”)

