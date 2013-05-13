“24” to return for 12 episodes in May 2014

Kiefer Sutherland has signed on for “24: Live Another Day.” Fox confirmed the news Monday. “(It’s]) ‘24′ compressed over 12 weeks,” said Fox Entertainment boss Kevin Reilly.

Fox schedule: “Bones” and “Raising Hope” moving to Friday, “The Following” to midseason

“Bones” and “Raising Hope’s” move won’t take place till later in the season, when “Almost Human” takes over “Bones'” Monday timeslot. Seth MacFarlane’s “Dads” and Andy Samberg’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will be paired together as part of the “New Girl” comedy block. Greg Kinnear’s “Rake” will debut at midseason. PLUS: See pics from Fox’s “Almost Human” pics.



“Glee” will take a midseason break and end next season during summer

Fox Entertainment chief Kevin Reilly says next season will have a “creative twist.”



“New Girl” will air after the Super Bowl along with one of Fox’s new comedies

The new Fox comedy will likely be one of three new male-oriented comedies Fox is launching this fall.



Grammys moving to January next year

The Jan. 26 air date was made so that the Grammys can avoid the Winter Olympics.

Jay Leno “Pumpcast News” viral video stars are actually trained actors

In fact, one of the stars in “The Tonight Show” video that has garnered more than 7 million views appeared in a “Pumpcast News” segment more than two years ago.

Joss Whedon joins Twitter

You can follow him @JossActual.



Fox greenlights M. Night Shyamalan’s “Wayward Pines,” starring Matt Dillon

The mind-bending thriller is based on the novel “Pines.”

Fox promises “a nice little jolt” for “Idol” next season, won’t confirm judge overhaul

“The format will have a few fresh twists, that we’ve already identified, that will be a nice little jolt for next season,” says Fox’s Kevin Reilly. PLUS: “Idol” will likely go back to a 3-judge panel.



“Doctor Who” season finale leaked in the U.S.

“Some US DVDs of this series have gone out early,” warned the official “Who” Twitter account.

“Homeland” casting for new characters

A grandmother and a psychiatrist are joining the cast in Season 3.



“Today’s” Savannah Guthrie gets engaged

Her boyfriend of four years, Michael Feldman, proposed over the weekend.