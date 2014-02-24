25 greatest Original Song nominees that lost at the Oscars

“9 to 5.” “Rainbow Connection.” “Miss Misery.” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Other than being great, what do these songs have in common? They all went home empty-handed on Oscar night – many of them losing to decidedly lesser tunes. And they’re not alone; as with every category, sometimes the Academy just gets it wrong on Hollywood’s big night. Click on the gallery below for our list of 25 awesome Oscar-nominated tunes who didn’t go home with the gold (but maybe should’ve). After you’re finished, vote in the poll further down to let us know which is your favorite.



