25 greatest Original Song nominees that lost at the Oscars
“9 to 5.” “Rainbow Connection.” “Miss Misery.” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Other than being great, what do these songs have in common? They all went home empty-handed on Oscar night – many of them losing to decidedly lesser tunes. And they’re not alone; as with every category, sometimes the Academy just gets it wrong on Hollywood’s big night. Click on the gallery below for our list of 25 awesome Oscar-nominated tunes who didn’t go home with the gold (but maybe should’ve). After you’re finished, vote in the poll further down to let us know which is your favorite.
I’d like to make a write-in vote for Aimee Mann’s Save Me, please and thank you.
1984 can just be called the worst Oscar song pick year in history. Not only did Stevie Wonder’s WORST SONG win (I love Stevie but that song is kinda bad), all the other songs on the ballot were superior.
Footloose, Ghostbusters, Let’s Hear it for the Boy, Against All Odds – ALL better songs than the winner.
1984 is also the year they failed to nominate anything on the Purple Rain soundtrack. So yeah, terrible year.
P.S. Dan, My workout is not complete without Eye of The Tiger, Burning Heart and No Easy Way Out. Every time.
I would STRONGLY advise adding “Hearts on Fire” to that mix.
And “Gonna Fly Now”! It’s an oldie, but a goodie!
-Daniel
Alan – I forgot about that one!
Dan – That song is reserved for when I’m at the end of my workout rope. Can’t overuse it or it loses its power!
Prince won an Oscar for best song score that year ( the last year that category existed), so maybe his individual songs were not eligible.
Does Survivor still exist as a band? With their catalog of songs, they could tour the country playing gymnasiums and weight rooms.
My vote is for Hopelessly Devoted to You, which lost out to Last Dance, which if I hear one more time will make me puke.
What about “Candle on the Water” that Helen Reddy sang in Pete’s Dragon?
My vote goes for Bruce Springsteen’s “The Wrestler”
was not nominated
My vote goes to Bruce Springsteen’s “The Wrestler.” Arguably one of his best
I do want to hear “That Thing You Do” right now. I’m at work and I can’t. But I will tonight. I can’t really describe it other than to say that when I hear it, it makes me happy.
I really like the end credits version of “That Thing You Do,” and I love “Rainbow Connection” so much, it got dusty in here while I was reading about it.
(And the blurb on “Eye of the Tiger” made me laugh.)
I love articles like this. My two cents:
25. ‘Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive’ is SLIGHTLY more classic, but both it and ‘It Might as Well Be Spring’ are standards, so it’s just a case of too much quality in one year. In theater circles ‘It Might as Well…’ is NOT middle-level R&H.
24. As much as ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ has surpassed “Colors of the Wind’ in classic status, ‘Colors’ was ALWAYS going to win that year. It was a huge hit, sung by a popular artist, well-written with a political message while back then, ‘You’ve Got a Friend…’ was just another throaty-voiced, same-sounding Newman tune. From where we stand, it should have won,but that’s with 20 years of hindsight. Both songs are classic Disney, anyway.
23. Yeah, ‘Say You, Say Me’ sucks. Personally I consider it a draw between ‘Power of Love’ and ‘Miss Celie’s Blues’ from THE COLOR PURPLE.
22. This year is FULL of classics. I prefer ‘Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe’ from CABIN IN THE SKY or ‘You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To’ from SOMETHING TO SHOUT ABOUT.
21. ‘The Look of Love’ is terrific, but you don’t consider ‘The Bare Necessities’ the best song that year?
20. I’m not a big fan of the style of writing on 80s movie songs, but ‘9 to 5’ is FAR and away the best choice from that year and only the FIRST time Dolly Parton was screwed by the Academy.
19. Yeah… ‘Somewhere Out There’ should have won.
18. ‘Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing’ was the ONLY song nominated that was worth a damn.
17. Nope. Academy got it right. ‘That’s Amore’ is an annoying novelty tune.
16. It was a strong year for two films. I would be happy with any of the songs from ALADDIN or THE BODYGUARD. ‘Beautiful Maria of My Soul’ was obviously only nominated to fill out the 5 nominees.
15. I think there were 5 strong contenders that year…all written in the sappy 70s ballad style. ‘You Light Up My Life’ was a runaway smash and couldn’t be ignored. ‘Nobody Does It Better’ is the obvious standout classic now, but I’ve always had a soft spot for ‘Candle on the Water’ from PETE’S DRAGON. Love it love it love it. It should’a won.
14. ‘9 to 5’…STUPID ACADEMY. Awesome song.
13. As I said earlier, ‘Bare Necessities’ was robbed.
12. This was a bone-headed decision. ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’ is the definition of classic. ‘Sweet Leilani’ doesn’t suck, but c’mon…
11. Nope. Not a fan of ‘Miss Misery’. This is one of those music snob arguments where the completely forgotten, alternative-sounding and boring song should have won just because TITANIC did. God, I can’t even listen to 10 seconds of it. ‘My Heart Will Go On’ is a classic and always will be. Get over it.
10. ‘It Might Be You’ from TOOTSIE should have won. Not a fan of the other choices.
9. Either of the nominated songs from FOOTLOOSE should have won, but I actually like all the nominees.
8. Both songs are enormous classics, but ‘Cheek to Cheek’ is better.
7. Can’t believe Cole Porter never won an Oscar. STUPID ACADEMY.
6. I love ‘Blame Canada’ but ‘Save Me’ from MAGNOLIA or ‘When She Loved Me’ from TOY STORY 2 should have won. ANYTHING but that Tarzan dreck.
5. see #9
4. God, I HATE ‘That Thing You Do’. How could anyone think it better than ‘You Must Love Me’? Neither is a classic, but That Thing You Do sucks.
3. This is dumb. ‘The Way We Were’ is SUPER-classic. ‘Live and Let Die’ is good but it’s not even one of the best JAMES BOND songs, let alone better than ‘The Way We Were’.
2. no opinion
1. The biggest travesty EVER in the song category. I like David Shire as a composer, but I hate him for this.
Nothing from Dreamgirls? Nothing from Enchanted? What about “Almost There” from Princess and the Frog? Also, Dolly Parton’s “Travelin Through” (from Transamerica).
I definitely believe “Nobody Does it Better” is stronger than “Light up My Life.” I can’t believe that decision.