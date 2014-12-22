25 Worst Movies of 2014: ‘Transformers 4,’ ‘Transcendence,’ ‘Winter’s Tale’ and more

Over the past few weeks we've celebrated the best movies of 2014 and now, inevitably, it's time to celebrate the worst. The HitFix staff has chosen 25 films that disappointed, frustrated and often found us wanting to run from the theater screaming in disbelief. And while many of the selections are from the Hollywood studio factory, a surprising number are not.
The 25 on our list include two Toronto world premieres, a film in competition (!) at Cannes, two Sundance selections, a Meryl Streep flick and an epic from arguably one of the greatest directors of all-time. Notable misfires that didn't make it included “That Awkward Moment,” “Need for Speed,” “The November Man,” “Annie,” “Gimme Shelter,” “God's Pocket,” “The Signal” and “Non-Stop,” among others.
Has that piqued your interest? Check out which movies made the top 25 in the embedded gallery below. Then vote for the films you think were the worst five of the year in the poll.
I’ll pick Transcendence over Cantinflas any day of the week. :(
I’m so happy I haven’t seen a single one of these.
Having only seen the trailer to TMNT, I’m glad I’m not the only one who picked up on the creepy assault vibe…
I guess I’ll have to watch THE JUDGE in the next couple of weeks, but that’s the only one on this list I’ll be catching.
“Transcendence” is a pretty good choice for #1…but “Jersey Boys” really should be up in the low single digits, as well.
Jersey Boys was quite underrated.
I luckily missed most of these this year. My worst overall is That Awkward Moment. Three remarkably talented young actors all embarrassed themselves. If they didn’t already have careers, that thing would have destroyed each of their futures.
Worst that I have seen on the list? It’s close but Transformers wins. The day audiences stop paying for that garbage will be a historic one.
totally agree with ‘Transcendence’ and ‘Sin City’ but man oh man, my top pick goes to ‘300: Rise of an Empire’. So bad, so horribly bad.
yeah, that movie was crap.
I’m pleased (and awfully relieved) I wasn’t even aware of half these titles.
Did the late release of ‘Annie’ save it from the list?
I’m the only person in the world that liked Amazing Spider-Man 2. And I didn’t even like the first one (the first Amazing Spider-man I mean).
I also liked the Jack Ryan movie. It wasn’t perfect but it was watchable and entertaining.
I didn’t love Amazing 2 overall, but Donna seemed to especially dislike what I thought was the best part of the movie. I don’t see why the big event should have been at the beginning or why it wasn’t ok to slightly change it from the comics.
Yes. Yes you are.
The Judge and TMNT are the only ones that should not be on the list!!
TMNT should be AT THE VERY TOP of this list, or do you just hate childhood memories as much as the butcher known as Michael Bay?
I’ve only seen one of these films and agree that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was terrible. There was a severe lack of Spidey web-slinging fun and way too many moments of Garfield and Stone going on dates and getting into relationship fights.
I’d also add The Monuments Men and Magic in the Moonlight.
I submit “November Man.”
I think EXODUS is bold and powerful, not afraid to shy away from big issues and never having a dull moment.
Also would defend JACK RYAN, HERCULES, and 3 DAYS TO KILL. I felt all of them were smarter and more entertaining than your average action film, and they took risks.
Hope the writers don’t take this as a criticism, as I am a fan of this site and its articles, but I am disappointed at how much this list punishes films for taking risks and doesn’t target crass, lazy Hollywood sequels. No 300: RISE or NON-STOP. And do you really believe TRANSCENDENCE is a worse film than OUIJA. Really?
Glad to say I have only seen one of these films. I can live with that. And to be honest, the one I saw was merely average, and probably doesn’t belong on this list. 10 points to anyone that guess which one I’m talking about.
Great list. However, I would place The Judge as #1. The fact that they tried to use incest as a joke was disgusting.
I agree with most of this list but you say the worst scene in hercules was where he threw the horse, he is demi-god with superhuman strength I don’t see how throwing a horse is out of the realm of possibility.