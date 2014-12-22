25 Worst Movies of 2014: ‘Transformers 4,’ ‘Transcendence,’ ‘Winter’s Tale’ and more

Over the past few weeks we've celebrated the best movies of 2014 and now, inevitably, it's time to celebrate the worst. The HitFix staff has chosen 25 films that disappointed, frustrated and often found us wanting to run from the theater screaming in disbelief. And while many of the selections are from the Hollywood studio factory, a surprising number are not.

The 25 on our list include two Toronto world premieres, a film in competition (!) at Cannes, two Sundance selections, a Meryl Streep flick and an epic from arguably one of the greatest directors of all-time. Notable misfires that didn't make it included “That Awkward Moment,” “Need for Speed,” “The November Man,” “Annie,” “Gimme Shelter,” “God's Pocket,” “The Signal” and “Non-Stop,” among others.

Has that piqued your interest? Check out which movies made the top 25 in the embedded gallery below. Then vote for the films you think were the worst five of the year in the poll.

