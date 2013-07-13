3 on 3: Is ‘X-Force’ a way to bring Deadpool back to the big screen?

Friday’s news that “Kick-Ass 2” writer/director Jeff Wadlow has been hired by 20th Century Fox to pen an “X-Men” spin-ff caught many fans off guard. It wasn’t that no one would expect Fox to try and take advantage of their rights to Marvel’s massive mutant universe, but “X-Force”? That’s a surprise.
If you’re a casual superhero movie fan or haven’t read comics since the ’80s (it’s possible), X-Force was originally a popular Uncanny X-Men spinoff in the ’90s that was centered around Cable, the grown up son of Jean Grey and Cyclops from an alternate future (go with it), and other X-Men characters who there just wasn’t enough time for in the flagship title . However, Deadpool, Psylocke and, more recently, Fantomex have been signature members of the group . However, there has been a number of other X-Force books with different lineups which means the movie could pretty much be whatever Wadlow, the producers and studios want it to be.
Keeping that in mind, here are three questions about the project that HitFix’s movie team took a few minutes to consider.
Is there a creative opportunity here or is Fox just trying to hold on to Marvel characters?
Gregory Ellwood: You could argue that the continuing popularity of the “X-Men” films has proven there are a lot more stories featuring our favorite mutants that moviegoers are interested in . But as a superhero group and title “X-Force” has always been just another X-team . What’s the real point of doing an X-Force title? How are they really that different? Recently, Marvel produced a very dark and bloody “Uncanny X-Force” title that was very different from the other X-books (and critically acclaimed to boot), but there is no way you’ll ever see this incarnation on the big screen. Currently there are two books with “X-Force” in the title: “Cable and X-Force” (yawn) and an almost all-ladies crew in a relaunched “Uncanny Force” book. So, the long and the short of it is that Fox can use “X-Force” to mean just about anything in terms of new “X-Men” movies . Unless the producers and screenwriter Jeff Wadlow have an amazing idea up their sleeves this really does seem like another opportunity to hold on to characters such as Deadpool and Psylocke.
Drew McWeeny: It’s a bit of both, frankly. Knowing that they own all of the various mutant-themed books, I’d like to see Fox start to experiment a bit. I’ve always been partial to the ’80s version of “The New Mutants,” personally, and if I could see the Demon Bear storyline on film with a great FX house bringing Warlocke to life, I’d be mighty happy. I’m less familiar with “X-Force,” but I’d like to see a new group of characters front and center. It’s also a chance for the studio to try introducing Deadpool again before they commit to an entire movie focused only on The Merc With A Mouth. It would be cool to see them bring Cable and Psylocke to the screen now as well. I know Wolverine is a traditional member of the team, but at this point, I’ve got to imagine that Hugh Jackman’s looking to take some time off from the intense physical demands of the role, and I think if he’s in the film, it becomes about him. For the sake of the group, I think it’s important he sit the film out and let some younger talent take center stage.
Kristopher Tapley: Hmm, that’s a curveball question for me. I really don’t think in those terms but I imagine it would be smart if you’re a studio looking to maintain a grip on characters to pivot to another property that includes them, rather than making the actual “X-Men” franchise too saturated or stale (not that they aren’t already in danger of that right now, which maybe is part of the thinking, too). But I think there is definitely a creative opportunity in the idea of a Black Ops mutant squad with modest ties to the original franchise (assuming, like the current iteration of the team, Wolverine is leading it — and assuming Hugh Jackman is ready to play Logan an EIGHTH time).
Will an “X-Force” movie bring Deadpool back to theaters?
Gregory Ellwood: Count on it. Word is the studio could lose the rights to the popular Marvel character in a few years if they don’t use him . Deadpool was a member of that bloody “Uncanny X-Force” team so there is certainly a connection . And considering the difficulties Fox has had in moving forward with a solo film (Ryan Reynolds’s career downturn after “Green Lantern” didn’t help), this is a much safer way to see if the Merc with a Mouth can win moviegoers over for a full two hours.
Drew McWeeny: I think Fox knows how important that character is, and they seem determined to figure it out. The big question right now is whether or not Ryan Reynolds will be asked back to play the part. I don’t think he claimed the part in a way that is indisputable in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” so if they recast it, I don’t think anyone would be heartbroken except, perhaps, for Reynolds and his agents. But if he does end up playing the role again, it’s time to do a mid-stream adjustment. Right now, Deadpool is having one of his strongest runs in years in the comics, and Fox has to realize that the potential is still there to turn this into a franchise that’s unlike anything else they’ve done with the Marvel characters so far.
Kristopher Tapley: It would be odd to have X-Force without Deadpool. Less so Cable, but I’d love to see both involved. The “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” vision of Deadpool was — and I don’t think I’m out of line here — a bit of a disgrace. Nice try making the guy’s name matter but…seriously? That said, the whole “X-Men” movie timeline, as fragile as it seems and as contradictory as it seems, actually has a shot at being held together and they could bring Ryan Reynolds into this if they wanted to do the legwork that would explain it. It wouldn’t HAVE to be an entirely new iteration. Just, you know, get it right this time.
Which “X-Force” member would you most be interested in seeing on screen?
Gregory Ellwood: I’m still confused about whether he’s a mutant or not, but Fantomex could make French burglars with three-brains very, very popular. How you explain him quickly in the context of a film is unclear (and having another character always wearing a full-face mask like Deadpool is problematic), but boy he could be fun.
Drew McWeeny: As an unabashed fan of “Danger: Diabolik,” there is something about Fantomex that I find completely fascinating. He’s more than just a cool visual, though. Since he originally served as a sort of super-Sentinel, the upcoming “Days of Future Past” might be a perfect opportunity to introduce the character before seeing him switch sides. He was part of the Weapon X program that has been such a key part of Fox’s “X-Men” films so far, and that would make it easy to explain where he came from. Then again, now that Jean Grey is not part of the line-up, adding Psylocke to the roster would fill a necessary spot. Besides, we could always use more female superheroes, and she would be a strong addition to the team. Cable is so different than anyone we’ve seen so far that it could be really exciting to see this hardened soldier taking the fight to anyone who threatens mutant-kind.
Kristopher Tapley: I love the Fantomex idea but personally, it’s all about Psylocke for me. She’s been my favorite X-girl since I was a kid and I actually thought they had a great way into introducing her with the ninja-laden spectacle of “The Wolverine.” Alas, they didn’t seize that opportunity, though they certainly have a character in that film they could shoehorn into a Psylocke-like role if they wanted to. But yeah, gimme the purple pain-dishing princess, please.
If you listen to what the writers have to say, this project is intended to bring Deadpool back to the big screen, as played by Ryan Reynolds. You can dismiss him all you want, but Reynolds IS Deadpool to them.
I wasn’t aware of that…haven’t kept close watch on this news beyond the superficial. That’s interesting. I’m okay with it if that’s their plan, as long as they bend it back toward a more traditional Deadpool. I think Reynolds is a great fit for the Merc with a Mouth, but that vision of the character in Origins was just…ugh.
I love these 3 on 3 discussions y’all have. It’s an idea that’s pretty unique, that perhaps can be expanded on a bit by having one of the peeps from HeroFix participate in when you delve into comic book films.
As with Kris, I think I’m a bit ambivalent with Reynolds here (though I know Kris has stated in the past he doesn’t think Reynolds was the main issue in the wretched GL film, and he’s right).
The idea is to do the character correctly. But because he was such a big part of X-Men Origins: Wolverine (worst. title. ever), and not an ancillary character they could ignore, like Emma Frost, I don’t know how you reboot that character within a shared universe.
Because you can’t create a separate universe, can you?
At this point, I wouldn’t put much past FOX, to do something that stupid, even with Rothman gone.
I was actually hoping to see X3 be an “X-Factor” film as opposed to what it became, with the X-Men working undercover to fool the government into thinking they were eliminating young mutants, but really, taking them in and training them. This would also work to introduce Phoenix as well, as all of that was going on in X-Factor.
I still think, after DOFP, that X-Factor would be a fantastic story to tell.
With X-Force, though, this is a story that makes sense if it is an offshoot of DOFP. Would Singer be so bold to include Cable at some point in the future timeline of DOFP? I think it would be a missed opportunity for the new franchise if we don’t get to see even the slightest glimpse of Cable in DOFP. I know the stories are a bit different, and Cable wasn’t in the DOFP story in the books, but having him in there would be a stepping-off point for X-Force, in the way Marvel proper always gives hints in their films of the bigger universe their characters inhabit, like having the Infinity Gauntlet in Thor.
I know I’m probably in the minority on this, but I wish they would just stop with Deadpool. I’ve always thought he was an extremely overrated character. I get it, he’s meta. Ok.
Also, Ryan Reynolds has had two chances at playing superheroes and failed both times. Everybody keeps saying that he is Deadpool, yet not a single person liked him in Origins. I knew that they completely messed with the character, but honestly… What did he do that makes everybody have such good will about him playing the character. To me, he just seemed like Van Wilder with swords. Yawn. There are tons of actors who could pull this character off. Reynolds had his chance.
So… In conclusion, I say let’s all forget about Deadpool but if you insist on putting him back on screen recast him.
“Everybody keeps saying that he is Deadpool,
yet not a single person liked him in Origins.”
‘Everyone says he is Deadpool’ but every single person hated him? That makes no sense to me, and you can’t speak for everyone, anyway. Maybe some of those folks say he is Deadpool because they liked him. He was the most entertaining part of that trainwreck of a movie, in my opinion.
At the end of the day, it’s up to the writers, producers, studio and him to decide if he is Deadpool.
If you know anything about deadpool you would know that the way reynolds played him at the beginning was close to dead on. The real problem is what they did to him later in the film. Not only did he look freakin dumb as all hell but the sewing up of the mouth was just retarded. He’s called the merc with a mouth for a reason.
Ryan Reynolds problem wasn’t his acting he was the best part of origins and frankly green lantern sucked but not because of him it’s hard to find actors who care for there roles n he cares about dead pool so him being n xfactor whould be the best thing
I don’t understand. I thought FOX has a use it or lose it to the greater universe, not individual characters. Are fox in danger of losing Toad or Nightcrawler too?
god i hope so. all of the marvel characters need to just go back to marvel so they can be done properly.
FOX should have launched new teams over Wolverine stand alone twice now. You could eventually build to any number of major mutant events, maybe even bring in the FF. Not sure why FOX keeps thinking small. I guess Ellen Page and Alan Cumming living in a lighthouse with a dragon and a giant British man and fighting metal wolves that steal human skin or Nazi versions of themselves might be a hard sell at the box office, but it would be way more fun than Wolverine fighting ninjas.
Cable is actually the son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor (Jean Grey’s clone). Jean and Cyclops raised him in the future of the normal timeline.
Gah, meant alternate timeline.
Back? Has he been on screen before and missed it somehow?
Fox is doing EVERYTHING they can just to hold onto the rights of both the X-men and Fantastic Four even though Singer is slowly killing the X-men franchise and an F4 reboot is only being made JUST to keep the rights with Fox. They know nothing about how to properly make superhero movies. Even tho with the introduction of Ronan the Accuser as a villain in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, that puts a hindrance on who is allowed to use the Inhuman characters (Crystal, Medusa, Black Bolt, etc.), Fox or Marvel. Since Inhuman Crystal first is a girlfriend of Johnny Storm/Human Torch and the Inhumans begin as adversaries to them, the Inhumans are first and more closely tied to the Fantastic Four even though later in Crystal’s story arc, she also weds and has a child with Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver (whom will be doing double duty in the next X-men AND Avengers films as different characters, noting the different timelines/cinematic universes the 2 studios exist in) and then is forced to wed Ronan the Accuser later on as a way to solidify Inhuman/Kree relations. If an X-Force film is now being attempted, that’s just going to further kill the X-Men franchise while it remains with Fox. Fox, the same studios that cancelled Whedon’s Firefly, have cancelled, re-cancelled and even re-signed all of Seth MacFarlane’s TV shows so many times now (to the point now that he makes up 3/4 of their Animation Domination block, with the voice of “Family Guy”‘s movie-buff Carl’s H. Jon Benjamin’s other show “Bob’s Burgers” being the other 1/4, so all in all, MacFarlane’s a reason it all exists). Even though I know Marvel isn’t expecting to make more than 2 movies a year, I wish they would expand themselves here and just get the rights to all their characters/franchises back and go on with making tons and tons of comicbook superhero movies the way they themselves want them done. At the moment, Sony plans on taking better care of Spider-Man and he’s fine as a standalone hero (the reboot looks good, at least for 1 trilogy to go), but Fox is only rumoring themselves to be making this X-Force movie and an F4 reboot JUST to hold onto their rights. That’s it. To lie would be absolute denial.
Fox studios are also the same people that stupidly employ Bryan Singer not just for killing the X-Men franchise, but you have to remember he’s also the same guy that failed at rebooting Superman with Routh’s Superman Returns. And also, Singer is the same producer/director that thought UK actor Hugh Laurie was an actual American actor when he auditioned for the title role of “House, M.D.”. The guy [Singer] is an absolute idiot, evidenced by these mistakes, yet he still keeps getting work with this studio, who threw the prequel-sequel-reboot “X-Men: Days of Future Past” on his plate when First Class director Vaughn stepped out, knowing the studio wasn’t going to give him what he needed in order to make a good X-Men movie. Then again, his work on First Class may’ve been a slight improvement upon the 1st horrible trilogy, it still is far from what Marvel Studios could do with their characters/franchises if they had them back. Marvel should just expand now, get all their characters back, and completely take over the movie market, since every film they’ve released thus far (starting as far back as 2009’s The Incredible Hulk) has done nothing but make them millions or billions now.