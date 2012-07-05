5 villains we want to see in ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’

With Marvel’s most famous superhero now swinging his way through North American theaters in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” we felt it was time to look to the future of the franchise by highlighting a few of the villains we’d like to see in Sony’s planned sequel (and with the first film headed for an estimated $125-$140 million in opening weekend box-office, you’d better believe it’s coming). After scrolling through our top five picks in the gallery below, sound off with your thoughts and suggestions in the comments!
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is slated for release on May 2, 2014.
Rupert Murdoch
Wasn’t that Electro at the end of this movie?
no it was merstero
Why would Mysterio ask about Peter’s dad ? Never did I hear about Mysterio know ing
no he is not hes not on any movies
Yes
Those are all great characters, but I’d much rather see Michael Morbius and/or Carnage…
I’m not sure I want to see Michael Morbius. Not at this point at least. I’m all vampired out. Carnage? They’d probably have to do Venom first, and that would REALLY be pushing it to have the second Spider-Man/Venom movie in three tries. They could plant the seeds for villains like that though. Introduce Peter to Michael Morbius, Eddie Brock, a story with Cletus Kasady in the news, etc., etc., then let them become fleshed out characters before turning them into villains so there is an actual payoff after watching the characters grow then fall into their roles.
-Cheers
No dave they did show venom in spiderman 3 but it was really only for the last 25 minutes of the film so i guess if they had a movie with more about venom in it, they could show carnage later in about 2-3 movies.
Carnage
They screwed the pooch on that when they started the franchise over. It’s MUCH too soon to rehash the Venom storyline, and it’d be lame to do Carnage BEFORE Venom.
-Cheers
Of all villians you pick carnage,they didn’t even do venom yet. You sound dumb
I’m not sure about any of those. Any of them could kind of work, however they are all either problematic, or just not appealing to me.
1) Kraven: Yeah, I know, he’s an old school villain. He could work, however I’ve never found him all that compelling. Plus, his outfit always looked corny to me. I’m just not sure what they would do ot make that work. Of course, the real reason is I’ve never felt much connection to the character. A lot of others have.
2) Rhino: Really? An admittedly stupid villain with no compelling backstory in a rhino costume? No.
3) Mysterio: Maaaaaaaaybe. He never struck a chord with me. Some guy with a fishbowl and a cape who is a special-effects illusionist master? It could be cool. It’s just not really getting me all that excited.
4) Electro: Maybe. I’m sure they’d revise his origin and give him a reason for being in the movie. There has just never been much appeal to the character for me.
5) Scorpion: It depends how they work it. I always hated how Mac Gargan was portrayed as being TOO stupid in the more-muscles-than-brains thing. It WOULD be cool to see Spider-Man out matched physically speaking and focus on his smarts and agility over just his spider-strength. Still, Gargan as a character has never been all that compelling.
-Cheers
Not to be a wet blanket, however the one disadvantage most of those seem to have is the lack of a great back story and no real connection to Parker. That in and of itself is not a problem. However what worked in Spider-Man 2 and presumably works in the new movie is that you have a connection almost of mentorship with the villains and Parker. There was also the rivalry/dark-reflection angle with Eddie Brock & Venom. I’ll get flamed for this, however Gargan/Scorpion seems like a similar version sans the character connection and with a not-as-cool character design. Sure, Scorpion came first and with some tweaks it could work.
That said, it probably all depends how they work it. Sandman in the comics is not terribly compelling. Yet that was one of the only things that worked in Spider-Man 3. Except for the scientists too stupid to realize something had went wrong with the experiment that created him. They must have been from the same company that those Prometheus scientists came from. Anyway, they were able to make a villain you cared about with some shades of gray morality when in the comics he usually seemed to be portrayed as just a thug with little compelling in his story other than he could turn to sand. Sure, they had (or added) his daughter sob story, however that seemed like something put in after the fact when they realized how boring he was outside of his powers. Yet in the movie? Great actor, compelling motivation, and voila! It worked great for me.
They will probably introduce (if they didn’t in the “reboot”) Norman and Harry Osborn at some point. It’s probably too soon to bring Green Goblin into the series, although that didn’t stop them from rebooting the series, and if they eventually plan to do the Green Goblin business (again), I can see them having another character tied whose creation was tied to Osborn Industries as another possible science-experiment-gone-wrong.
-Cheers
If they are going to follow the Gwen Stacey story line they are going to need the Green Goblin.
That’s the thing. They’ll need to do that, unless this is some alt-universe where that doesn’t happen. However, we JUST saw that story. I mean, ten years ago is not all that long ago so rehashing his origin and then the same villain, not to mention they also did the bridge scene with Mary Jane in that movie. It runs the risk of fans feeling like they are ostensibly paying for the same movie again. On the other hand, it is also a very powerful story and if done right could be something special. It just all seems so rushed and like they could have planned this better from the start, not to mention the third movie, and they would not be in this bind.
-Cheers
I thought that was the green goblin at the end
I thought it was the green goblin at the end of the movie
my first spidey comic. so i like this guy but he’s proably lame.
[upload.wikimedia.org]
i want black cat
The Goblin doesn’t have the ability to disappear but when you look at the villains though, in the amazing spider-man comics baron mordo was an evil magician with the raspy voice who also could disappear and do all the tricks.
I think the title of the next film shouldn’t be, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” I think they should change the name of the films, like Nolan’s Batman films. The next one should be named, “The Spectacular Spider-Man.” Also, I’d love to see Shocker or Rhino as the villain in the next film.
Well to be honest I think they should redo Venom. IMO Spiderman 3’s depiction of Venom SUCKED. I think Venom should of been bigger (like Dr. Combers -Lizzard) . A lot more meaner looking, I think they could make a solid luck ass Venom movie, better than Spiderman3. Have him its own character and not take over Peter Parker like Spiderman3.
Sorry for mis-spelling phone auto corrects.
No Patrick Stewart as The Vulture?
It should definitely be Morbius, the Living Vampire. He could have been an employee of OsCorp because Rhys Ifans stated that it wasn’t Norman Osborn but a representative of OsCorp. Maybe Morbius became a living vampire before Connor became a lizard. Maybe he worked with Richard Parker and Curtis Connors while they were working on their cross species project. He decided that they were going the wrong route with lizards and spiders and decided bats where the way to go. But he was possibly missing a piece of his formula and needed something Richard had and broke into the Parker house (the beginning scene) he found what he was looking for and became Morbius. Connors may now know and is very frightened of Morbius because of how dangerous he is. Spider-Man can’t even beat him on his own and breaks out Connors for help to win against him.( The Lizard and Spider-Man once teamed up to fight Morbius). I really hope he becomes the next villain. I would really love to see him as the next viallin.
Its valture. It has to be.
it should be rhino and shocker who are both thugs and know about peters parents disaperance and spidy beats them down for infomation on his parents before they have powers then the mysterious man from amazeing spiderman credits offers them a chance for revenge and they accept fight spidy and set up a plot with mysterio as poss$ibly the mystery man from the credits in amazing spiderman 3
Morbius is also a very good possibility, good call!
I really would hope that most people would see that this new spiderman trilogy is another addition to the Avengers series. It is pretty obvious with the origin story. Richard and Mary Parker were not killed in a plane crash, they were taken by S.H.E.I.L.D. and the death was a cover-up. Which Peter eventually figures out and infiltrates the fortress in the sky to attempt to rescue his father. The Avengers and the Amazing Spiderman regularly intertwined, though Peter never fully trusted S.H.E.I.L.D. and so never fully enlisted in the Avengers. The man at the end of this installment is most likely Eddie Brocks father who also worked with Dr. Connors and Richard Parked if I remeber right, working on the Venom suit. Queue new Venom movie, which will most likely intertwine with the other two series. I thought everyone would have had this figured out by now, it is what I would have done.
That would be great. Except that means that Sony and Disney will have to come to some kind of agreement. I guess we can keep our fingers crossed.
Carnage – Yes
Morbius – Maybe
I think they should maybe make a remake of venom since the one you saw in spiderman 3 only lasted the end of the movie, they really only showed black suited spiderman. If they did show venom it would probably be flash thompson that would be venom :/
Show Venom He did not get a long time in spiderman 3 he only appeard at the end and we were stuck with black suited spiderman and toby maguire bull-shitting when he walked down the street for about an hour and a half…
Venom there wasnt enough about him in spiderman 3 until the end we were mainly watching the black suited spiderman Plus we had to endure 5 minutes of what the angry version of peter parker calls “flirting” with random women… So anyways i Choose Venom, maybe carnage or toxic
Write a comment…Venom there wasnt enough about him in spiderman 3 until the end we were mainly watching the black suited spiderman Plus we had to endure 5 minutes of what the angry version of peter parker calls “flirting” with random women… So anyways i Choose Venom, maybe carnage or toxic
Write a comVenom there wasnt enough about him in spiderman 3 until the end we were mainly watching the black suited spiderman Plus we had to endure 5 minutes of what the angry version of peter parker calls “flirting” with random women… So anyways i Choose Venom, maybe carnage or toxicment…
Write a comment…Venom there wasnt enough about him in spiderman 3 until the end we were mainly watching the black suited spiderman Plus we had to endure 5 minutes of what the angry version of peter parker calls “flirting” with random women… So anyways i Choose Venom, maybe carnage or toxic.
Write a comment.Venom there wasnt enough about him in spiderman 3 until the end we were mainly watching the black suited spiderman Plus we had to endure 5 minutes of what the angry version of peter parker calls “flirting” with random women… So anyways i Choose Venom, maybe carnage or toxic..
Venom there wasnt enough about him in spiderman 3 until the end we were mainly watching the black suited spiderman Plus we had to endure 5 minutes of what the angry version of peter parker calls “flirting” with random women… So anyways i Choose Venom
Venom and carnage are the best spider-man villians hands down fuck all these other faggots….plus carnage is 1 crazy SOB which’ll be good for the franchise
Especially for a 5-yr-old, my son is a HUGE Spidey fan. He votes for Electro, which they did re-hash his backstory in the animated series as a bullied student at ESU who gets struck by lightning and then goes on a rampage. Myself, I’m hopeful that at some point we’ll get to see Black Cat.
I thought it was the green goblin