5 villains we want to see in ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’

With Marvel’s most famous superhero now swinging his way through North American theaters in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” we felt it was time to look to the future of the franchise by highlighting a few of the villains we’d like to see in Sony’s planned sequel (and with the first film headed for an estimated $125-$140 million in opening weekend box-office, you’d better believe it’s coming). After scrolling through our top five picks in the gallery below, sound off with your thoughts and suggestions in the comments!

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is slated for release on May 2, 2014.