7 Heroes Marvel needs to include in the Phase 3 lineup

(CBR) Fans are only two movies deep into Marvel Studios‘ Phase Two, a cycle of films that will culminate in 2015 with the release of “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but eager Marvelites have been looking forward to Marvel Phase Three for months, even before the announcement of Paul Rudd’s casting as Ant-Man.
It’s a good bet that the third installments of “Avengers,” “Thor” and “Captain America” will be part of phase three, and perhaps, if all goes well, a sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Beyond those staples, the House of Ideas will be looking to new characters and properties to expand their cinematic universe, ideas that will add to the world that began with Robert Downey Jr. first donned the “Iron Man armor in 2008. Some have been rumored for months, others have seen rumors about their movie possibilites dismissed outright, but the following seven characters and storylines are the ones we’d love to see introduced or make their return to the big screen in 2016 and beyond!
Scarlett Johanssen has already played second fiddle to Iron Man and Captain America in their respective second films. I doubt she would do it again for Sebastian Stan (who?) as the Winter Soldier (what?).
Planet Hulk is a storyline not a hero.
It’s interesting with the comments about how there’s a real lack of diversity in superhero movies today, because this latest spate of films was kicked off by a black superhero in Blade. That’s not to say there isn’t a lack of diversity, because there most certainly is, just that I’m a little surprised at the development. Also, there obviously needs to be a Black Panther movie.
Inhumans could be great, but there’s one big problem: What actor, in the 21st century, is going to sign up to do a silent movie? Black Bolt gets fewer lines than Groot!
Jean Dujardin!
This is my pick for Phase 3
Ant-Man (2015)
Dr Strange (2016)
Thor 3 (2016)
Black Panther (2017)
Inhumans / Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 (2017)
Avengers 3 (2018)
