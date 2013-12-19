It’s official: Paul Rudd is Ant-Man

It’s officially official: Paul Rudd is Marvel’s Ant-Man.
On the heels of yesterday’s report that the “Anchorman 2” star was in “early negotiations” to star in the forthcoming superhero flick, the studio has announced that Rudd is indeed on board to play the pint-sized crimefighter for writer/director Edgar Wright (“The World’s End”)
“When Edgar Wright came to us with the idea of Paul Rudd, we felt a huge sense of relief because the first step in creating any Marvel Studios film is finding the right star,” said Marvel’s Kevin Feige in a statement. “We knew early on that we had found the right person in Paul. When he not only agreed to do it but became as enthusiastic as any actor we”d ever met with about doing the work, we knew we”d found the right guy. We couldn”t be more excited for our audiences to see what he”s going to do to bring Ant-Man to life.”
The plot for the film – which is slated for release on July 31, 2015 – is being kept under wraps at this time.
Rudd was last seen in David Gordon Green’s “Prince Avalanche.” His latest film, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” is in theaters now.
Do you think Rudd is the right choice for the role? Vote in the poll below to let us know.
Meanwhile DC/WB is incapable of making a good Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Flash, or Aquaman movie. Can Disney buy DC?
Where the hell are you getting this? Are you being serious?
Green Lantern was a dud but I loved Man of Steel. Kind of hard to pre-judge Wonder Woman, Flash and Aquaman.
And I’d place the Nolan Batman trilogy far higher than anything that has come out of Marvel Films. DC/WB sure as f#$& CAN make a good super-hero movie.
Man of Steel was melodramatic garbage, but putting that aside. Just take a step back. Marvel is making a goddamn ANT MAN movie when DC is incapable of creating any movie for the majority of their tent pole characters.
Maybe take a deep breath. Get some oxygen to your brain. The year is 2013.
OK, well revive me when DC’s movie division is anywhere as successful as Marvel. Can’t wait for some more angst from David Goyer!
Once again, Rudd was not “last seen in This is 40”. What’s with you people? I am glad about the casting though.
Yeah, I’ve seen him in at least three films since then (including the lovely Prince Avalanche).
Really happy with this casting, I think he’s an inspired addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Paul Rudd was in “Admission” and “Prince Avalanche” — which you could argue weren’t really seen by anyone at all. But he also had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in “This is the End.”
Also, that Anchorman 2 release date is a week off. It was released Dec. 18. I do love Hitfix’s reporters, but they need some editors badly.
Thanks for the catch! Corrected.