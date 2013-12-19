It’s official: Paul Rudd is Ant-Man

It’s officially official: Paul Rudd is Marvel’s Ant-Man.

On the heels of yesterday’s report that the “Anchorman 2” star was in “early negotiations” to star in the forthcoming superhero flick, the studio has announced that Rudd is indeed on board to play the pint-sized crimefighter for writer/director Edgar Wright (“The World’s End”)

“When Edgar Wright came to us with the idea of Paul Rudd, we felt a huge sense of relief because the first step in creating any Marvel Studios film is finding the right star,” said Marvel’s Kevin Feige in a statement. “We knew early on that we had found the right person in Paul. When he not only agreed to do it but became as enthusiastic as any actor we”d ever met with about doing the work, we knew we”d found the right guy. We couldn”t be more excited for our audiences to see what he”s going to do to bring Ant-Man to life.”

The plot for the film – which is slated for release on July 31, 2015 – is being kept under wraps at this time.

Rudd was last seen in David Gordon Green’s “Prince Avalanche.” His latest film, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” is in theaters now.

Do you think Rudd is the right choice for the role? Vote in the poll below to let us know.