71st Golden Globes winners and nominees – complete list

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out wins for the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night. “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” were the big winners in the Best Picture ranks, while “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Gravity” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” took major prizes as well.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below, and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“12 Years A Slave” – WINNER

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Philomena”

“Rush”

Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

“American Hustle” – WINNER

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chiwetel Ejifor, “12 Years A Slave”

Idris Elba, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER

Robert Redford, “All is Lost”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” – WINNER

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Kate Winslet, “Labor Day”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Amy Adams, “American Hustle” – WINNER

Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street” – WINNER

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” – WINNER

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years A Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years A Slave”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER

Best Director – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” – WINNER

Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years A Slave”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Her” – WINNER

“Nebraska”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

“American Hustle”

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen” – WINNER

Best Foreign Language Film

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“The Great Beauty” – WINNER

“The Hunt”

“The Past”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“All is Lost” – WINNER

“The Book Thief”

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Gravity”

“12 Years A Slave”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Atlas” from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Let It Go” from “Frozen”

“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” – WINNER

“Please Mr. Kennedy” from “Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Sweeter Than Fiction” from “One Chance”

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

“Breaking Bad” – WINNER

“Downton Abbey”

“The Good Wife”

“House of Cards”

“Masters of Sex”

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – WINNER

“Girls”

“Modern Family”

“Parks and Recreatiom”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” – WINNER

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

James Spader, “The Blacklist”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is The New Black”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” – WINNER

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Michael J. Fox, “The Michael J. Fox Show”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – WINNER

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Behind the Candelabra” – WINNER

“Dancing on the Edge”

“Top of the Lake”

“White Queen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”

Rebecca Ferguson, “White Queen”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” – WINNER

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacqueline Bisset, “Dancing on the Edge” – WINNER

Janet McTeer, “White Queen”

Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

Monica Potter, “Parenthood”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”

Rob Lowe, “Behind the Candelabra”

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan” – WINNER

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Woody Allen