71st Golden Globes winners and nominees – complete list

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out wins for the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night. “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” were the big winners in the Best Picture ranks, while “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Gravity” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” took major prizes as well.
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“12 Years A Slave” – WINNER
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Philomena”
“Rush”
Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
“American Hustle” – WINNER
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chiwetel Ejifor, “12 Years A Slave”
Idris Elba, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” – WINNER
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Kate Winslet, “Labor Day”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Amy Adams, “American Hustle” – WINNER
Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”
Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street” – WINNER
Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” – WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years A Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years A Slave”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER
Best Director – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” – WINNER
Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years A Slave”
Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“Her” – WINNER
“Nebraska”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“American Hustle”
Best Animated Feature Film
“The Croods”
“Despicable Me 2”
“Frozen” – WINNER
Best Foreign Language Film
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“The Great Beauty” – WINNER
“The Hunt”
“The Past”
“The Wind Rises”
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
“All is Lost” – WINNER
“The Book Thief”
“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
“Gravity”
“12 Years A Slave”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Atlas” from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
“Let It Go” from “Frozen”
“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” – WINNER
“Please Mr. Kennedy” from “Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Sweeter Than Fiction” from “One Chance”
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
“Breaking Bad” – WINNER
“Downton Abbey”
“The Good Wife”
“House of Cards”
“Masters of Sex”
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – WINNER
“Girls”
“Modern Family”
“Parks and Recreatiom”
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” – WINNER
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
James Spader, “The Blacklist”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is The New Black”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards” – WINNER
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Michael J. Fox, “The Michael J. Fox Show”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – WINNER
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
“American Horror Story: Coven”
“Behind the Candelabra” – WINNER
“Dancing on the Edge”
“Top of the Lake”
“White Queen”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”
Rebecca Ferguson, “White Queen”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”
Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake” – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” – WINNER
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”
Idris Elba, “Luther”
Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacqueline Bisset, “Dancing on the Edge” – WINNER
Janet McTeer, “White Queen”
Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”
Monica Potter, “Parenthood”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”
Rob Lowe, “Behind the Candelabra”
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”
Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan” – WINNER
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Woody Allen
What about Sons Of Anarchy or The Walking Dead ???
What about them?
-Daniel
I agree!why is sons of anarchy never nominated for anything. you can’t say that they don’t have the ratings . they are one of many very high rating tv shows
Robin – Ratings have nothing to do with anything. And Katey Sagal won a Golden Globe.
-Daniel
Is Jennifer Lawrence going to win a second consecutive Oscar?
It’s good to see Bryan Cranston and Breaking Bad win. But Jon Voight for chewing the scenery? Corey Stoll or Aaron Paul would have been a deserved winner, in my opinion.
Oh and I’m happy for Elizabeth Moss.
No, it will be Lupita N’yongo…
If Academy has good taste then they will reward to Lupita Nyong’o because she gave the best performance of 2013, the best you understand?
I think Amy Adams may get the “Meryl Streep” slot…
Let’s hope so.
Good to see 12 Years get that one at the end. Wasn’t expecting it, but pleasantly surprised. McQueen deserves it.
12 Years winning drama doesn’t soothe shit for me. Thank you BAFTA for shutting out hillbilly trash Oscar bait edition.
Predictable: in races where there’s no clear frontrunner, the Globes split the Best Picture and Director awards so they can keep their status as BP predictors whoever wins.
See: 2011- Descendants/The Artist/Hugo
2006: Babel/Dreamgirls/The Departed
2004: The Aviator/Sideways/MDB
I don’t think that’s the reason. The HFPA is just a much smaller group than the Academy, so splits are more of a likelihood. Those three years you mentioned are not the other recent years where they’ve done a split:
2007- Atonement/Sweeney Todd/The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
2002- The Hours/Chicago/Gangs of New York
2001- A Beautiful Mind/Moulin Rouge!/Gosford Park
2000- Gladiator/Almost Famous/Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Combine those with the three you mentioned plus tonight’s ceremony, and that’s 8 years in the 21st century alone that they’ve had a split. If you take that time period as a sample size, doing the math results in the Golden Globes going for a split more than half the time (57%, to be exact). They’ve also given Best Picture to several movies that didn’t win anything else (“12 Years a Slave” this year, but also a few others in the recent past). They just spread the wealth a lot more than the Academy does. It’s just what they do.
It’s stunning to me that anyone really considers McConaughey a good actor… but then again, this is the Golden Globes, where just a few years ago you could win a GG if you gave gifts to the HFPA members.
Well there must be a hell of a lot of people out there with “Bad Taste in Acting?” “Mud” “Bernie” “Dallas Buyers Club” “Magic Mike.” I will admit. Some of his early work was something to be desired; but the man has honed his craft.
ugh, he radiated smarm during his speech. It’s no wonder I only like him as an actor when he plays creepy sleezeballs. He doesn’t project even an ounce of class, I hope to god he doesn’t beat Ejiofor at the Oscars.
Maybe because he’s proven himself to be over the course of the past few years. While I don’t think Dallas Buyer’s Club is by any means his strongest work, it’s good to see him rewarded anyway.
And you think that’s smarm? It’s just McCounaughey being McCounaughey. And I love it.
I never thought Ejiofor was going to be the strong frontrunner that most people seemed to think he would be. If you put a gun to my head right now and asked who I think will win Best Actor, I’d go with Ejiofor, but by no means do I think it’s going to be a sprint to the Oscar for him.
Maybe this is a crazy prediction, but I kind of have this weird feeling that Bruce Dern might win the SAG award in one of those curveballs the guild sometimes throws (like Johnny Depp in 2003). For that matter, I could just as easily McConaughey taking SAG, and then he’d be the frontrunner for sure.
I keep saying that I’m just hoping for an unpredictable season. I want Dern for SAG and Ejiofor for BFCA and BAFTA. Then we’ll have no clue who’s going to win come Oscar night.
Yeah, that’s not smarm. You may just have a beef with southern swagger.
Oh come on, Matthew McConaughey was extraordinary in DBC. And Chiwetel Ejiofor was great as well. Any one would make a fine best actor winner. I still think Bruce Dern may surprise however.
Homophobic slurs from anonymous douche bags won’t be tolerated and will be deleted on sight. Just FYI.
No, that’s not it, Kris. I have a lot of family from the deep south so I understand the difference. Maybe smarm was a harsh choice of words, but he felt classless in his speech, that I stand by. If you wanna call that “southern swagger” than go ahead, I still think he came across as crass.
How? In what way? Looking in the camera and saying hi to his kids? I don’t get it. Have you heard his speeches at other events this year? Very similar. Think you’re just misreading him.
Chiwetel Ejiofor was so much better than McConaughey and Ejiofor deserved the Oscar and any awards in the season. That is the truth.
It had very little to do with the content, it was his manner on stage. He was lacking in humility. I prefer my awards speeches to be at least somewhat humble, but I suppose that’s probably not how he rolls. I would just prefer that Ejiofor, who always comes across as very humble and classy and who gave the performance of a lifetime in “12 Years” win the Oscar.
It sounds like you’re seeing what you want to see. My guess is you would have had a problem with his speech no matter what he did or said.
Not seeing what I want to see, it’s not like I went into the speech expecting to dislike it. I just found his manner annoying. And like I said, this isn’t about the content of his speech, so if this is the manner with which he gives all his speeches than there probably isn’t anything he could have said that would make me like his speech.
This was an absolutely bonkers night. And it kind of looks like the rest of the season could be strange as well.
I know that “I wasn’t expecting this, I don’t know what to say!” is kind of an awards-show staple, but by the time the twentieth person says it, they all start to sound a bit dimwitted.