Yabba Dabba Doo: A new ‘Flintstones’ movie is coming from Will Ferrell and Adam McKay

05.07.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

America's favorite Stone Age family is returning to the big screen – only this time they'll be animated.

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are set to executive produce a new “Flintstones” feature for Warner Bros., with “The Campaign” scribe Chris Henchy attached to pen the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 1960s TV series was previously adapted into a hit 1994 live-action feature starring John Goodman, along with its less-successful 2000 sequel, “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.”

The news comes nearly three years after “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane announced he was launching an updated “Flintstones” animated series for FOX, though the project never materialized.

“The Flintstones” ran from 1960-1966 on ABC and enjoyed continued success in syndication.

Are you looking forward to the new “Flintstones” movie? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

