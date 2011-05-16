Seth MacFarlane will update ‘The Flintstones’ for FOX

FOX is going back to the Stone Age with one of its modern hitmakers.

At the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers, Entertainment President Kevin Reilly announced that FOX is moving forward on an updated take on “The Flintstones,” courtesy of “Family Guy,” “The Cleveland Show” and “American Dad” maestro Seth MacFarlane.

Appearing via video for the New York City crowd, MacFarlane offered reassurances that he’s been a “Flintstones” fan since childhood and he won’t do anything to desecrate the memories of Fred, Barney, Betty and Wilma.

“There’s no reason to mess with it,” MacFarlane told the audience. “You don’t want to mess with ‘The Flintstones’ theme song. The characters, they’ll look the same. The only thing that really will change is the stories you’re telling.”

In a FOX press release issued soon after the upfront, MacFarlane added, “The very first cartoon character I drew at age two was Fred Flintstone. So it”s appropriate that events have come full circle, allowing me to produce the newest incarnation of this great franchise. Plus, I think America is finally ready for an animated sitcom about a fat, stupid guy with a wife who”s too good for him.”

MacFarlane’s new “The Flintstones” won’t premiere on FOX until 2013, but the network is ready to begin production.

“These are some of the funniest, most beloved characters in TV history and we can’t wait for Seth and his team to reimagine them for a whole new generation,” Reilly said.

Inspired by “The Honeymooners” and produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, “The Flintstones” ran on ABC from 1960 to 1966 in primetime, spawning one of the most beloved theme songs in TV history as well as many spinoffs, teaching several generations of kids a very confused version of natural history. A pair of live-action feature films premiered in 1994 and 2000.