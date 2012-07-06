A second look at ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ only heightens the frustration

One thing became clear when we published our second look at “Prometheus” after the film arrived in theaters: you seem more excited about the conversation when you’ve actually had a chance to see the movie, and you participate more.
Makes sense. And on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” I feel like there is a pretty wide range of reactions rolling in. I wanted to take a second look at the film because I’m a little puzzled by some of the wildly positive reactions, and because I’d love to see the movie that other people seem to be seeing, the one that they love so much.
Let’s be clear about something: I don’t begrudge anyone their enjoyment of the film. I’m not writing about it a second time to sway anyone else or to lambast people who feel differently about it than I do. Instead, I’m hoping to raise some questions here, dig deeper into why I feel the way I do, and try to sort out the reactions I’m hearing from others.
THE REBOOT QUESTION
The most common dismissal of my review so far is “You didn’t want a reboot, so your opinion on the film isn’t fair.” That’s not true, though. I don’t have an inherent problem with the notion of creative solutions to the problems posed by trying to keep a franchise up and running for a decade or more. I can’t imagine any creative team that would want to do the same thing over and over and over and over without eventually getting to the point where they want to move on and do other things. Something like the “Harry Potter” films come with an ending in mind, so there’s always a sense of building to something, and there is a conclusion that means something eventually.
With comic book movies, I’m fine with the idea that things are open-ended, and the story is going to be told and retold and embellished and interpreted and remixed and reconfigured. That’s the way comic stories have always existed. Even as a kid, I understood that the Batman of my comics was not the same character who was on the TV show or in the comics of the ’60s or in the comics from the ’40s. I’ve seen several different iterations of Spider-Man over the course of my life, and I’m sure there are plenty more to come in the years ahead.
So let’s stop pretending that disliking this film has anything to do with disliking the entire concept of a reboot. I think it’s a poor creative choice because of how it’s executed, not because it’s a reboot. I disliked sitting through an hour or so of origin story because of how it was told, not because it was an origin story.
If you’re going to re-imagine every aspect of Peter Parker’s life, I’d like to see it have some sort of thematic point. The reason to tell a new story using an established hero is to hopefully illuminate either some real-life idea using the fantastic premise, or bending that fantastic premise in some new and clever way. There are indications in this film that they did plan to try something different with this movie, but it also looks like they chickened out at the last moment, and what we end up with feels half-cooked and thematically wobbly.
What distinguishes this from the earlier version? And I’m not talking about minor details like the nature of the webs that Peter shoots or a few wisecracks. What does this film say or do that is fundamentally new or that adds to our understanding of Spider-Man as a character? Changing a few superficial details isn’t reason enough to tell this story again. We live in an age where bullying has become a very different cultural touchstone, so if you’re going to include that in the film, you shouldn’t just pay lip service to it with a few scenes and then forget Flash completely. After all, they show in the film that Peter is a hero before he ever gets super powers. He stands up to Flash because it’s right, not because he wears a costume. When Peter starts from a place of strength and emotional security, there’s no real transformation in the film, and the worst thing we see from Peter in the first part of the film is a moment of selfish behavior that just coincidentally takes place two minutes and 100 feet away from where his Uncle Ben dies. It’s such a direct, ham-handed bit of cause and effect that I’m not sure how anyone takes it seriously. And while Uncle Ben is always the voice of conscience in the story, he’s actually wrong here when he dresses Peter down. The way Peter takes care of Flash after he gets his powers is about as non-violent as it could be, and the worst it does is make Flash feel stupid temporarily.
I’m okay with sitting through the hero’s journey again as long as it is presented in a compelling way, and I just don’t feel like it’s the case here. I think it is a catastrophic miscalculation to turn Peter from an average guy who becomes exceptional and then has to struggle to figure out what to do with it into The Boy Who Was Destined To Be Spider-Man. Which brings us to…
PETER PARKER’S BACKSTORY
I wish I could have heard the story meetings that led to this decision. When that opening scene plays out and we see the last night that Richard Parker (Donovan Scott) and his wife (Embeth Davidtz) were part of Peter’s life, I immediately got a sinking feeling from the imagery of the spider in the specimen jar and the drawing of the spider that’s up on the blackboard that Richard erases. There is an excellent piece of marketing detective work that Devin Faraci posted over at Badass Digest today where he looks at the storyline that appears to have been excised at the last possible moment from the movie.
If it turns out that the shadowy figure we see during the film’s final moments is Richard Parker, transformed into a villain in this series, I think that might be a deal-breaker for me. It strikes me the same way it did when I read the proposed “Superman” script where Krypton never blew up and Jor-El spent time going back and forth between Krypton and Earth. It’s a radical shift in identity for the character, far more than it would be to simply cast someone of a different race.
Maybe it’s not Richard Parker in the shadows. I think the most likely choice for who it is would be Norman Osborne based on what we hear characters discuss in the movie, and it makes sense to set up Norman as the bad guy for a future film. After all, they backed up to start the story over presumably so they can tell the Gwen Stacy movie correctly on film, right? Fans of the comics know where things are headed, which makes it interesting and tense for them, while people who only know the movies have no idea what’s coming if they follow the Gwen storyline to its natural conclusion.
Rhys Ifans seems pretty sure that it wasn’t Norman in the shadows, though. I have trouble believing, based on the way the scene is played, that it’s simply some new bad guy who hasn’t been introduced yet, because why make it so secretive and mysterious if that’s the case? All that fits is that this somehow plays into the storyline about Peter’s special genetic make-up that this film excised, and at some point, Sony decided they wanted to hold off on revealing some of these things until there’s a sequel. It’s a fine line between successful franchise-building and shameless cliffhangers for films that no one wants, and this seems like the wrong version of a post-credits sting. Instead of dropping one irresistible clue, they’ve managed to make me wary of their entire franchise in one move.
It boils down to a general dislike on my part of a world in which every single event seems to revolve around Peter Parker. His parents were involved in something which left him orphaned. His discovery of their work leads to the creation of the villain in the film. His father’s work is why there are radioactive spiders. His dad invented the formula for the spider-webbing which Peter evidently buys in bulk directly from Oscorp, because no one would find that odd or suspicious. Every bad guy seems to already know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, making his secret identity something of a joke. It’s all about him.
I don’t like that at all, but I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that they bungle the basic building blocks of Peter’s personality considering how badly they handle…
THE LIZARD
Let’s set aside the fact that two out of the three Spider-Man movies that already exist have used the “Peter’s idol/mentor/figure of authority becomes a bad guy” storyline. Let’s pretend this movie invented that. If this was the only case of that basic framework being used for a Spider-Man film, it would still fail because I have no idea who Curt Connors is or what the Lizard really wants.
Is Curt Connors a good scientist who has a built-in flaw? I like that as a concept, a brilliant doctor whose desire to fix his own imperfections makes him take a calculated risk. That’s a character I can sympathize with. I honestly don’t know what character Rhys Ifans is playing because from scene to scene, I can’t figure out his motivations or his behavior. One moment he’s a scientist working for the good of mankind. One moment he’s a guy with dark secrets involving Peter’s parents. And when he’s the Lizard, he’s apparently just a big poorly-designed monster who wants to kill Peter Parker and turn everyone else into lizards for some reason. When I can’t figure out the point of a comic book movie’s bad guy plan, it seems like that’s an issue.
What confuses me is when people refer to the movie’s version of Connors as conflicted or even a tragic figure. If we saw something in Connors’ personal life, like his family, we might understand why he’s so driven, or if we learned more about how he lost his arm. Instead, he’s just a guy who did something shitty to Peter’s father at some point, who seems perfectly happy to throw scientific method out the window, and who becomes a big green creepy weirdo who terrorizes the city for no real purpose for a while before he suddenly has a change of heart.
Part of what bothers me is something that also bothered me about “Prometheus.” Why do filmmakers insist on making character scientists if they’re going to have them behave like scientists in any way. And maybe I’m confused about the way things actually work, but it seems very odd that Gwen Stacy is evidently a hands-on part of Oscorp’s most important project even though she’s a high school student. With all of that, I have to just accept that this is how things work in the world of “The Amazing Spider-Man,” I suppose. Part of it is that Rhys Ifans simply doesn’t seem to be playing a fully realized person. I’m not a fan of bad guys in movies where someone turns into a genuine no-limits snarling bad guy, and when Ifans is in full Lizard mode, there’s nothing about him that’s interesting to me. He’s just a “bad guy.” When Magneto tried to use a machine to turn everyone into a mutant in the first Bryan Singer “X-Men,” it made sense because he had spent his life grappling with the frustration and the shame and the danger of being a mutant. He needed to change society to make a space for himself in it, and while his methods may have been wrong, his reasons made sense. That’s a great movie villain because there is the seed of righteous behavior in there. There’s not a single moment in this film that explains what it is that Curt Connors hopes to accomplish by turning everyone in New York into lizard-people. There are a few lines of superficial lip service paid to a motivation, but it makes no sense.
At least Connors is actually in the movie, unlike…
NORMAN OSBORNE
Here’s where the ham-handed franchise building seems most obvious. When you’ve got everyone working at a building called OSCORP and we hear repeated references to Norman Osborne and a mysterious illness and there’s some urgency about the work that Connors is doing because it might somehow heal Norman Osborne, all of that can pay off quite nicely when you introduce the character.
Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait for a sequel for that to happen because this movie doesn’t include him as an actual character. He’s a trail of bread crumbs in the shape of a name, all of it pointing to a sequel that sounds more interesting than this movie. And, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, if they are planning to pursue the most famous Gwen Stacy film, then we know the Green Goblin is coming, so why not go ahead and cast the character this time out and give him a bit of onscreen time? Is it just a function of money and giving yourself room as a filmmaker to make that decision later?
It makes it feel like this eventual trilogy is all going to center on the actions of two polar opposites, Peter and Norman, and everything else is just hanging off of that storyline. If that’s true, then it’s a bad dramatic idea to push Norman’s introduction off completely until the second film. Then again, all of these thoughts are based on me as a comic reader getting ahead of what’s actually happening onscreen in this film, and I’m doing the work for them, giving them the benefit of the doubt that there is a big master plan in place. If there’s not, then it’s even sloppier than it seems right now. Is that fair? When the filmmakers have already announced that they want to make three movies with these characters building off this continuity, should I automatically just judge this as the first act of a larger story? Is Sony willing to allow me to pay 1/3 of a ticket price to see the film? When did we all collectively decide that movies are just TV shows with bigger budgets, and it’s perfectly okay to tell me a tiny sliver of a story where there’s no real growth, no real resolution, and no dramatic weight to anything? You can obviously ask these questions about any movie in this age of franchise building, but it feels particularly egregious as an example in this film, and I can’t pretend it didn’t bother me while I was watching.
CHEMISTRY
I’ve read repeatedly now that this is better than the Raimi films because it is “character-driven,” but I’m not sure what people mean when they say that. I don’t think these characters are consistently-written or interesting in terms of detail at all. Beyond that, I think this is far less character-driven than what Raimi was doing in his movies, and understanding what it means to be “character-driven” is key before you can start using that term to describe movies.
What I think people are really saying is “I like Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield,” and I can understand that. They are both charming, and when you put them together, they are preposterously charming. Marc Webb certainly spends a fair amount of time letting them circle each other and stammer and sputter, but I’m still not sure why these two characters like each other, much less why I’m supposed to believe they’re in love.
I think it’s safe to say at this point that audiences love Emma Stone. She is adorable, and she certainly rocks the mini-skirts and knee-high boots look in the film. It’s patently absurd to say that Gwen Stacy is presented as any more well-rounded a character than Mary Jane was in the Raimi films, though. Gwen is little more than an all-purpose band-aid in the film, a convenience that they use in several different places. It seems like the only reason they have Gwen working as a fully-credentialed scientist with access to all of Oscorp is so they can have an excuse for Peter to wander around the building and get bitten, and also so she can run throw together a quick antidote to a chemical formula that took over a decade to create. Because, you know, that’s something a high school student would easily be able to do.
The “romantic” scenes in the film are profoundly frustrating to me as a writer because there’s nothing there on the page. The scenes work because Garfield and Stone are both adorable kids who evidently were experiencing some very real chemistry as well. They stammer and stutter and smile their way through their various flirtations, and it’s hard not to smile as you watch them. But it is a case of pure movie star magnetism, and the movie actually makes me nervous for Stone as an actor. If she can take truly awful writing like this and make it work the way it does here, that’s almost an invitation to Hollywood. After all, why bother writing anything good for her? Just cast her in terrible trash, and she’ll make it work, right? I hope she has a great team around her, because the temptation will be to take lots and lots of easy money for films that just aren’t ready to be made.
You know… like this one.
In Garfield’s case, it’s a much stranger dissonance at work, because what he’s playing is not what’s on the page at all. The Peter Parker of this film, judged only on his actions, is sort of an asshole. I don’t think there’s much about Peter that is to be admired, with the possible exception of the scene on the bridge with the little boy. Garfield is able to project this wide open quality, this really good-natured quality that always feels slightly like he’s teasing whoever he’s talking to, but in a good-natured way. But the character on the page isn’t anywhere near as complicated as the way Garfield’s playing him, and watching him shower all these quirks and mannerisms and behaviors onto a thin, wrong-headed characterization just makes me more frustrated because I can’t help but imagine what he could have done with a real script.
WORLD-BUILDING
More than any other successful superhero franchise, the “Spider-Man” films confuse me as pieces of writing. At least with the Raimi films, each movie had a certain facet of Peter’s growth that they were trying to explore and illuminate, but all of the films made by Sony so far seem like they were built from a kit, and because they follow this generic shape, they end up feeling soft around the edges. Even my favorite of the Raimi films features a fair number of things that happen for no reason other than the mechanical plotting of the film.
As I said, i don’t mind that this film chose to restart everything, but I do mind that it seems so apathetic about it and that there’s so little urgency to the thing. Events happen, and individual scenes play out in ways that work, but it feels like the kind of film you could cut into a radically different order without really affecting the way the story plays out at all. Stories… great stories… aren’t just long series of disconnected scenes, and that’s what everything else boils down to when talking about the problems here.
The thing I’ve always found compelling about the Spider-Man universe is the way the villains all have this bizarre theatricality built into their identities, and how Spider-Man struggles to balance his personal issues with his larger career as a crime-fighter. That doesn’t mean I want all of his personal issues to tie directly into the villain he’s fighting. It actually means the opposite. I like it when Peter’s worried about how he’s going to pay his rent, and at the same time, he’s trying to avoid being hunted and killed by, say, Kraven The Hunter. When you take these two different lives and watch the ways they collide, it can pay off in stories that are both emotional and thrilling. Here, though, it feels more like someone made a checklist of ideas and scenes and beats that they wanted to see, and no one ever bothered to come up with a narrative shape that would allow for those ideas and moments to be fully explored.
I hope if Sony does continue this series, they don’t just treat it like business as usual. If they just crank out two carbon copies of this film, I’m going to have a real hard time sitting through this trilogy. But if they take what works here, which is basically the casting and some of the details of the world, and they build off of that in a smart way, they could redeem this take. I may never end up liking this movie, but I hope I end up liking the series.
And if not? At least I can look forward to that reboot circa 2022, right?
“The Amazing Spider-Man” is now playing everywhere.
I’m hoping the movie tanks, Sony backs off, and eventually Marvel gets the rights back.
Umm… you’re about 135 million dollars wrong right now.
i don’t. because then I’d get a half-baked movie out of the marvel studio factory. This movie at least had a nice style and looked wonderful. I’d rather see this than another rehash of iron man I.
Drew,
Not saying this excuses any issues you have with the Norman Osborne part that doesn’t exist in this film, but it seems to me as if Webb & Co. seem to have taken a page out of the Star Wars playbook when it comes to Osborne.
In Star Wars, the Emperor was the bogeyman we never saw. He was the evil behind the scenes. He dissolved the Imperial Senate. He was Darth Vader’s master. He handed the Death Star over to the psychotic Tarkin. He was the supreme ruler of the evil Empire.
When you look at how Osborne is treated in this film, it’s pretty much a rip-off on how the Emperor is handled in Star Wars. We don’t “meet” him until The Empire Strikes Back,” and even then, we really don’t see much of anything of him until he makes his grand, feared entrance in Return of the Jedi.
Just a thought on that one issue.
Yeah, for me, it was a little different b/c I was much younger and my dad told me the Emperor was “much worse” than Darth Vader, so he scared the crap out of the little me.
Plus, the scary old-age, weirdly wrinkled make-up (which was MUCH better in Jedi than in Sith, strange enough) helped, too, heh.
I think that’s the difference in you being 10 years older than me in seeing Star Wars the way you did. But you are right… thematically, not ever knowing the Emperor, except in the looks of terror whenever he’s mentioned, isn’t great storytelling.
And it’s exactly why I’m sure Peter Jackson made it so audiences saw Sauron at his most powerful (well, technically not his most powerful, he was at his most powerful right before the Fall of Númenor) from the Last Battle of the Second Age, which only existed in the Appendices and the Silmarillion.
Otherwise, he’s just this malevolent spirit, a flaming eye on top of a tower, a pretty lame villain at that. But seeing what he was, what was at stake should he get the One Ring back, lends credence to the fear others show at the mere mention of his name.
I think Voldemort is more along the lines of what they’re trying to do here than The Emperor. Actually, everything about this reboot seems to be about trying to remold the Spider-Man franchise along the lines of Harry Potter. Which is not a bad idea, in my opinion. I’m not the biggest fan of that series, but they got the whole franchise thing down to a science.
I loved The Amazing Spider-Man. I usually respect your opinion Drew, but my respect has dropped some due to your inability to see what is so great about the movie. And I can’t stand idiots who feel the need to rag on Sony to get the rights back to Marvel. It ain’t happening, so deal with it Son.
Here’s my reply (take from it what you will):
Why would your respect level drop from what is basically a difference of opinion?
Can there not be honest disagreement without the need to feel personally slighted?
When Drew was still Moriarty, he wrote a glowing, lovely review for The Love Guru.
It was because of this review that I spent $10 and watched a film that I’m fairly certain is the third worst film I’ve spent money on and watched all the way through (Batman & Robin and Date Movie are one and two, respectfully).
Yet, I don’t respect Drew any less because he enjoyed The Love Guru.
I love Zoolander and take endless crap from my brother about it because he’s too dumb to understand its brilliance, lol. But he still respects me most days. ;-)
Lighten up. It’s just a disagreement. He didn’t piss on your great grandfather’s grave. :-)
@Damien: Shouldn’t “respect” come from Drew taking the time to not only re-open the discussion but also break down what he saw and explain his reasoning? His opinion differs from yours, sure, but he’s inviting people like you to talk about it. That’s worthy of respect.
I haven’t seen the movie yet (maybe I will this weekend, but I’m in no rush), but I respect Drew for having well-reasoned thoughts, explaining what he didn’t like and why, and also praising the (few) parts he did like.
He clearly loves and understands film, and his opinion isn’t hurting anyone (nor is it hurting ASM’s box office), so why lose “respect” over this?
Damien is all too typical of Internet “debaters”: They sneer, “You’re totally wrong!!!”, and then never actually explain what’s wrong with their foes thesis.
@INTELLECTUAL NINJA – Drew/Moriarty aligns with my opinions on movies about 98% of the time. I actually sent his review of AI: Artificial Intelligence to a few friends with the note, “This pretty much saves me typing the same thing.” That said, his Underoo-spooging adoration of Melancholia was a warning flare of a possible impending stroke. Yes, Kirsten Dunst as nice tig ol’ bitties, but come the F*CK on! Absolute codswallop which shows that if you use really loud classical music as your score, you can bamboozle weak minds into thinking you’re showing them something profound. (See also: 2001: A Space Odyssey) For the sake of his young children, I hope he’s monitoring that aneurysm or whatever caused that review.
As for the Ambivalent Spider-Kid movie thing, I spent the whole time watching it in a sort of fugue state of, “Haven’t I seen this before, really recently?” As the logic and continuity gaps kept mounting – I was wondering where Evil Bollywood Guy disappeared to from the bridge scene – as well as the slavish box-checking of origin story plot points I kept having the same thought I had during and after Prometheus: Don’t they bother proofreading the script to see if the story is complete and makes sense before they drop $200+ million on turning it into something people can gather in a dark room to watch?
As an aspiring filmmaker/screenwriter, it’s annoying to be lectured about how our spec scripts are supposed to have this, that, and the other thing to be taken seriously only to go to the Movieplex and pay money for films that are held to a such lower standard, it makes me wonder if I’m being messed with by the supposedly wise teachers?
re: Drew’s concern for Emma Stone’s career – Huh? If anything, she’s been the anti-Lohan. She did fine supporting work in a half-dozen films before she took center stage with Easy A and has continued doing good work in strong ensemble pieces like Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Help. (Once again the Academy forgets to acknowledge the supporting players that other nominated performances leveraged. Stone and Christina Ricci should have a support group for Actors Who Don’t Get Credit For the Assist.) I think it was The Rocker which put her on my radar in a “Who’s that? Oh, she was in Superbad” sense. Her turn in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past was a gem as well, especially the blink-and-miss-it business of her wiping her mouth after she’d blown the guy offscreen.
She’s versatile, bright, so charming that a basket of kittens is repulsive, and I suspect not likely to just take the money and run. I’m betting that Woody Allen will be calling her soon when he realizes Ellen Page was a couple years past her sell date. (Not hating, just saying.) As long as Emma stays away from Courtney Love (the destroyer of Winona Ryder) or Paris Hilton (LiLo’s bane), she’ll be fine.
Whoops! Forgot the last graf:
While I was meh on Spider-Man, my girlfriend really liked it. While discussing it, she said that Spider-Man 2 had turned her off on comic book movies. I had to drag her kicking and screaming to see X-Men: First Class (which she grudgingly admitted liking) and she didn’t enjoy The Avengers that much. (She fell asleep through Iron Man 2 and Thor – which I made her watch in prep for Avengers – and refused to see Captain America and was on the fence for this.
She liked that they retold the origin story which led to an animated discussion of whether people had such short cultural attention spans that we needed a primer. I argued that we had to wait until the 5th Batman movie to see how he began and nearly two dozen James Bond films before learning how he got his licence to kill, so why must we see the Peter Parker gets a spider bite story only a decade after the last telling? She thinks that because younger generations may not have seen the old films, this is necessary. (Yes, I was staring at her and pondering whether shoving her out of the moving car would be overreacting.)
A thing that worries me about Man of Steel is that it sounds like we’re going to get a third helping of Krypton, Jor-El, Smallville, the Kents and all the other stuff, except this time we’re rehashing Superman II’s General Zod plot instead of going with more Lex Luthor. Can we just recap the origins with artwork during the opening credits and then get on with the new story?
Final thought: The fatal conceit of ALL the Spider-Man films has been its insistence of having accidental villains. Not one Big Bad has been simply bad. To recap:
* Spider-Man – Green Goblin is just a poor guy who’s super-soldier serum made him crazy.
* Spider-Man 2 – Doc Ock wasn’t a bad guy, but the chips for his robot arms took over his brain after they got fried. Whoops!
* SM3 – A two-fer of a poor mugger who just wanted to help his sick little girl becomes Sandman and a guy who got some alien symbiote goo on him. Bonus baddie: Angry kid of the first “bad” guy.
* ASM – “I just wanted to grow my arm back!”
Other than Loki and Red Skull, most villains have shied away from reveling in their evil. Even Magneto, while he was up to no good, they always made it clear that in his own mind, he was in it for noble reasons.
Well, my only bit of advice to you is, “Dump that girl.” LOL.
Seriously, life is too short to be involved with someone who actually believes Spider-Man 2 is not just on the Mount Rushmore of Comic Book Films, but is in actuality, one of the best films of the last decade.
Pushing her out of the moving vehicle would’ve been the logical thing to do. No judge would convict you. ;-)
Loki is by far the second-best Super Villain in the history of Comic Book Films (Ledger’s Joker being the first). He has great, selfish motivation. He’s the martyr with the chip on his shoulder. He could be a great force for good, but he can’t get out of his own way or his own head. When other offer him their hand, he sees superior-ized pity, like he would be a lesser person for taking it. He can’t help but stew alone in thoughts of all those who have “wronged” him, with him always the victim, never the villain.
The ONLY thing that worries me about Man of Steel is that Nolan is going to refuse to allow Cavil-Kal-El to be apart of the bigger DC Universe, meaning that although we’ll again have only one Batman once JLA gets to be something, we’ll have to actually have TWO Supermen, which is just stupidity incarnate.
Unlike Whedon, Nolan’s vision, while also genius, is much too narrowly focused. This is great to a point, but does not allow for the idea of bringing in, say, Green Lantern for a cameo right at the end of Man of Steel, after Zod is defeated, and NATHAN FILLION as Hal (an older Hal, say about five years on the job as GL) comes to Earth to see what the hubbub is about.
You know, something brief, something cool, something where he tells Superman, “You’re not alone, anymore. There are more of us than you know, followed by a streak of RED and then a fade-out,” with WB announcing The Flash for 2014 the weekend MoS opens.
THAT is what should happen. But my fear is, Nolan will demand his Superman, like his Batman, be that world’s only superhero, because that is what Nolan is about, and it kills any momentum towards building towards JLA.
Sorry, but I think Spider-Man 2 only manages to be the piece of corn in the otherwise execrable Raimi trilogy. I genuinely dislike them, ranking them* in the bottom half of comic flicks, below stuff like Daredevil (the DC, thank you) and even Wolverine. While I liked how Dunst played Mary Jane as a crushed-out spirit in the first one (plus: wet boobs!), she became a drag as the series went on. Never liked Maguire. It’s a little odd that Drew is bagging on the performances making the thin material come to life. Shouldn’t that be a tribute to the actors and not a cause to diss them? “How dare they make this crap seem like it has substance? Shame on Andy and Emma!”
*For reference where I’m coming from:
• Top Three Fave Comic Movies: X-Men 2; The Avengers; X-Men: First Class. (The Dark Knight would’ve been #3 if they’d skipped the ferry sequence. Nolan, like Judd Apatow, doesn’t know when to cut off.)
• Three Worst: Green Lantern, Elektra, Spider-Man 3
We do agree on Green Lantern, which Greg “Dawson’s Creek & Everwood” Berlanti completely ruined by turning Hal into some lame-ass, whiney-ass Dawson clone.
I have a theory. There are certain kinds of people who believe things in certain kinds of ways. I do not begrudge them their world view, but they react to certain ideas in the opposite way I would react to them, or say, the way a character like Hal Jordan SHOULD react to them.
Hal Jordan NEVER RUNS AWAY FROM HARDSHIP.
Greg Berlanti and his world view simply cannot process this idea, that a guy would keep banging his head against the wall, keep allowing himself to get beat down, until he either prevails, or dies.
Greg Berlanti’s world view doesn’t let him understand that the drama in the film SHOULD have come from Hal being hazed, from Hal having to deal with anti-human prejudice, from Hal enduring hardships and beatdowns from racist aliens who hate him only because he is human.
No. What Berlanti does is “create drama” by having Hal run away (ignoring the fact that all that does is reinforce the negative alien prejudices and hate of humans). AND that COMPLETELY destroyed Hal’s character. Instead of taking his beating, enduring through the prejudice and the hazing, and turning around the aliens to his side, he ran away, like a complete you know what.
Guys like Greg Berlanti SHOULD know what it is to have to endure the slings and arrows. Why isn’t that reflected more in his work? All his characters run away when the going gets tough. Dawson. Ephram. They all run away and have to have their courage come from OUTSIDE sources, instead of within.
That is completely lame, and soft, and well, not the way Hal Jordan is, or ever has been (when he wasn’t infected with Paralax that is, natch).
My Mount Rushmore (only four films, it’s a MOUNT RUSHMORE, duh) in no particular order:
Superman the Movie
Spider-Man 2
The Dark Knight
The Avengers
First, X-Men First Class kicked X2 off the mountain, and then The Avengers kicked XMFC off the mountain.
As for the worst?
Green Lantern is the worst.
Not because it is the worst film. No, that “honor” is bestowed on any of the horrors brought to us by Bottom Line DBag, Tom Rothman (FF 1 & 2, Elektra, DareDevil, X3).
No, Green Lantern is the worst because Green Lantern has ALWAYS been MY hero. The man who had no (and now, overcomes) fear. The guy without the billion-dollar bank account & a mild case of sociopathy. The guy without alien powers, or a speed force, or even the guy who “COMMANDS” the fish.
No, GL is the guy with conviction, with moral courage, who will fight for what’s right, and NEVER BACK DOWN.
Greg Berlanti took that guy and DESTROYED HIS CHARACTER.
Not character as in the subject on the page is a character. No, Berlanti destroyed his CHARACTER, what makes Hal great, what makes Hal… Hal.
And for that, Berlanti will always have my never-ending disgust.
If I had a chance to meet Berlanti, I would tell him one thing:
“Stick to teen soaps, you a-hole.”
You reminded me of something that makes me have to revise my Bottom Three, so take out Spider-Man 3 and replace it with Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer. While the first one was no great shakes, I remember sitting in the second one at a dollar show and wondering what the hell anyone was thinking with it. The omens were there from first trailer with lovely-but-untalented Jessica Alba sporting blue contacts to go with her bleached hair, but ouch, did it still manage to auger in spectacularly. I’d bought a special edition DVD of the first movie that had a free ticket and I dawdled so long to see it, it expired and I’d returned it. Paid $1.50 to see it and was glad I’d avoided overpaying.
You really seem down on this Berlanti fellow. o_O
DC has got to be wondering why Satan hasn’t dropped by the office to offer the same deal Marvel obviously signed in order to have hot and cold running money faucets installed at the House That Lee (and Kirby and Ditko, Not That Anyone Mentions That) Built. Marvel has announced they’re making a movie with a space raccoon and a talking tree and DC is stuck rebooting Superman (again), is about to lose the current incarnation of Batman, and can’t seem to get anything else working what with Van Wilder: Space Ranger bombing and Wonder Pants Girl not even making it out of pilot.
I think you’re agree, though, that I have EVERY reason to loathe Berlanti for what he did to Hal Jordan.
Seriously, guys like Berlanti just can’t process the idea that drama can come from when the character must muster the courage from WITHIN themselves, instead of having it come from outside sources like the love and belief of a woman, etc.
Seriously, a third of Green Lantern should’ve been a Boot Camp film, like Full Metal Jacket, with Sinestro and Kilowog as Gunny Hartman, beating the crap out of Hal for a solid 45 minutes, because he, a putrid human, dared to sully their Corps, only to have Hal win Kilowog and Sinestro over with his COURAGE and CHARACTER.
But a guy like Berlanti will NEVER understand that kind of thinking. And again, I say, he really, really should. If his wiki page is correct, he’s probably had to deal with prejudiced, hateful people his whole life. If he spent it running away all the like Dawson, or like how he wrote Hal, then, well, I pity him.
Hal is the representative of humanity to the whole wide universe at large. And Berlanti completely undermined and destroyed his character. It’s just so damned frustrating because if the RIGHT person wrote that script, like a Jon Nolan or a Joss Whedon or whomever, they would’ve gotten and understood what makes Hal, Hal.
I can’t help but feel that you’re holding back, repressing expressing how you truly feel about this Berlanti guy.
Also, I think most of your beefs were covered in Drew’s review, especially how they endlessly talk about Hal’s issues, but never show him overcoming them. Never mind that his constructs look like rejects from The Mask.
I really like Garfield as an actor, but I feel like he needed to be saved from himself. His weird tics and mannerisms seemed like something a better director would’ve either tamped down on set, or edited around. They were UNBELIEVABLY distracting.
Why should Drew’s respect come in to play when he is voicing his opinion? I for one, rather enjoyed the film but I still see where you are coming from. I think people are forgetting that in the end we are still talking about a super hero movie, not some great American cinema classic, so its not a big deal if one person likes it and another doesn’t. Its the way all super hero movies play out, well the opinions anyway.
…The reason I liked it is because first and foremost, the action was pretty slick. I guess that seems a bit shallow but going in I knew I was going to be taking the movie at face value. The story stuff hit pretty much all the same beats as the Raimi film just made it look different which was kind of a bummer but what can you do? Nit picky wise, yes there were a number of problems like aunt may simply just sitting at home crying the whole film, and Connor’s wishy washy attitude. Garfield did fine and Stone was gorgeous as always but the film wasn’t perfect but I would still recommend it. Maybe if it came out before the Avengers I would have liked it more, that movie kind of ruined all other super hero movies for me because it was so awesome…
I can’t argue with you there, it all was a tad familiar with just better special effects. The one thing I forgot is that I didn’t like how the whole movie felt like an open book and not a solid, stand alone movie. All in all I didn’t hate it but it certainly wasn’t top notch by any means.
And what happened to that guy from the bridge who was the proto-goblin or whatever from the comics? Another loose end…
I guess it must not be important, along with many other scenes they undoubtedly left out.
@Naughtybearjew: Why can’t a superhero film be a “great American cinema classic”? Maybe it’s my bias, and my Bat-fandom talking, but I’d argue the first two Nolan Bat-movies are very much modern classics and both BB and TDK will be regarded as classics in decades to come.
Hopefully, the third one will be just as great and the series will go down in history the same as The Godfather (OK, the third one in that series sucked), the original SW trilogy, and LOTR have.
Anyhow, sorry to rant here… I just don’t understand why “comic book movie” somehow has to automatically be taken less seriously than any other sort of film. There have been good ones, great ones even (I’d also put The Incredibles, The Avengers, and the first Iron Man in that category too), and plenty of bad ones. No different than any other film types or genres, really.
You are completely right but more often than not they are not held to the same standards as other films. Comic book movies are certainly on their way, but this movie, even though I enjoyed it, was not in that direction.
I think the reaction to The Amazing Spider-man proves that modern audiences take their comic book movies as seriously as they take any other movie.
There was a time when a movie like The Amazing Spider-man would be given a free pass because it was just a dumb comic book movie, but the criticisms toward the film, from people like Drew and the rest of the mass media, prove that audiences now demand much more from their comic book films.
In another couple of weeks, Christopher Nolan will have probably created the first great comic book trilogy; and we’ve already seen one comic book film that is a “great American cinema classic”: Richard Donner’s Superman: the Movie (Roger Ebert even went so far as to add it to his Great Movies list, alongside such films as Citizen Kane, Casablanca, Star Wars, and The Third Man).
Comic book films have progressed from their days as a leered at sub genre, to legitimate films that audiences now demand artistic integrity from.
I think this film is proving that audiences DON’T demand more. There are a ton of well-written articles like this one, showing all the ways this film doesn’t work, and still the majority of average filmgoers are happy with it. The attitude of “who cares, it’s just a comic book movie” is alive and well.
“…and still the majority of average filmgoers are happy with (The Amazing Spider-Man).” – Is this really true, Popcorn Dave? Most of the comments I’ve seen on this and other sites have varied between lukewarm and tepid: “I like it, but…,” or “It was good, however….”
And the box office numbers don’t seem to be there either. It had a great 4th of July opening, but what film doesn’t have a great 4th of July opening, especially if it is a huge tentpole film like Spider-man? Yet, it wasn’t even able to beat Raimi’s original Spider-man opening: a film that came out ten years ago.
I’m sure it will be one of the biggest money makers of the summer, but I don’t think audiences are that thrilled about it, and I don’t think, at the end of the day, The Amazing Spider-man is going to make the money the studio wanted.
All good points. Perhaps my cynicism was premature; most of the really positive reviews have been from people who apparently really hated the Raimi films for god-knows-what reason, while the “general” reception does seem a little less enthusiastic.
I agree with a whole lot of what you’ve written here, but funnily enough I still love the film.
As proved by the Badass Digest piece, there are a whole lot of problems with the edit and the script. I didn’t feel too many issues with Webb’s direction and the performances are really so strong that, as you say, they improve many of the other flaws.
Like I say, I agree with your points, but I still liked this film.
Is this how it works now? You post a negative review just before a movie opens.
A week later, after the movie has had a successful opening, post a new and improved, EXTRA-NEGATIVE review. Afraid no one was listening the first time around?
He just wants to see the other side man, chill out
The movie has flaws. If people like it in spite of its flaws, fine. But don’t deny that the flaws are not there. They still exist.
I actually enjoyed Prometheus in spite of its flaws, but I would never claim that it was a perfect film or a film that could not be improved upon. I liked enough of it that the flaws didn’t bother me that much. It doesn’t mean the flaws do not exist. Same goes for this or any other film. And no one seems to be arguing with any of Drew’s points, which makes me wonder if this is what the response to criticism has come to now.
I meant, “don’t deny that the flaws ARE there.”
I feel exactly the same way, but struggled to articulate my thoughts. Drew you’ve summed it up perfectly.
And the man in the shadows in the credits looked and sounded like Michael Massee (I think he is credited on imdb), which would be an odd choice if he stays on as villain in the sequel but could be interesting – I’m quite sure it’s Norman Osbourne.
And just like you said, the final product seemed to take an entirely different route than what was built up in the trailers and marketing. I really hope it doesn’t take another 2 films to find out the truth about Peter’s parents.
Well-said, Drew! This is exactly how I felt about the film.
Also, something you wrote here describes my number one problem with Prometheus:
“Then again, all of these thoughts are based on me as a comic reader getting ahead of what’s actually happening onscreen in this film, and I’m doing the work for them, giving them the benefit of the doubt that there is a big master plan in place. If there’s not, then it’s even sloppier than it seems right now. Is that fair? When the filmmakers have already announced that they want to make three movies with these characters building off this continuity, should I automatically just judge this as the first act of a larger story? Is Sony willing to allow me to pay 1/3 of a ticket price to see the film? When did we all collectively decide that movies are just TV shows with bigger budgets, and it’s perfectly okay to tell me a tiny sliver of a story where there’s no real growth, no real resolution, and no dramatic weight to anything? You can obviously ask these questions about any movie in this age of franchise building, but it feels particularly egregious as an example in this film, and I can’t pretend it didn’t bother me while I was watching.”
The difference is that the Lord of the Rings trilogy was shot all at once and all released within a 2 year span. We still don’t have concrete details on if they will make a follow-up to Prometheus. The filmmakers were so busy setting up questions to be answered later that they forgot to make a film that made any sense at all on its own.
Drew,
What NO ONE is talking about, except Devin Feraci who has a brilliant breakdown, is the dropping of the mysterious UNTOLD STORY plot line.
Basically, from film clips, trailers, and photos, the whole main plot of this film was DROPPED.
The plot being: Peter was a genetic experiment, a cross-species success, cross-bred with a spider, and the spider bite only “activated” his latent abilities, not gave him powers.
Feraci lays it out there with conclusive proof and great logic. And there was the whole marketing strategy about the UNTOLD STORY.
And that’s EXACTLY what was missing in this film. The UNTOLD STORY.
So, it seems this film would’ve been even MORE like JJ’s proposed Superman: Flyby script, where Kal-El was created by Jor-El to be the Kryptonian Messiah and fulfill their greatest prophecies.
While I’m glad they dropped this MAIN plot line, it created a film that leaves all those questions, a film that while fun in many ways (much more than droll, sequel-craving Promotheus), is oddly… incomplete.
Well damn… you know something… the link is RIGHT HERE!
I literally read Faraci’s piece on this and I couldn’t remember how I got to that webpage on bad ass digest, or where I read about the whole dropped plot first.
Sorry about that, Drew. My memory / attention can really go wonky sometimes. Not in a, “I don’t know how I got to be at this restaurant in the nude” wonky, but, “Where the hell are my car keys?” and “I had a doctor’s appointment TODAY???” and “What day is it again?” wonky. :-P
No… I read it. I really did. Sometimes my short-term memory can be really, really bad.
Now it is I who feels like a total ass. Which generally means it’s time for bed. ‘Night all. Check in the morning. As long as I don’t misplace my macbook. :-)
Saw this today. Agree with Drew on all the points above. Conners character changes scene to scene. The film felt very disjointed and didn’t seem to hold together. The finale comes out of nowhere. He just decides to make everyone a lizard because he’s…a…lizard?
The amount of off screen dialogue they had to use to join everything together really showed how cut to pieces the film must have been.
I think I’ve figured out the polarity in reactions to this film.
Let me preface… going into this movie, I was skep-ti-cal. I’ve always wanted Marvel to regain the rights, so the fact Sony was rebooting it and keeping it away from Marvel and the Avengers was really rubbing me the wrong way. The marketing wasn’t cutting it for me, and I just had a feeling that I was in for a bland dud.
I came out shocked. I loved it. As I was leaving the theater, I thought to myself — “this is one of the best superhero movies I’ve ever seen”. Andrew Garfield owned the role in a way I was certain from the trailers he wouldn’t. I walked out walking on a cloud, delighted, and eager for the next film.
Then, I went online to read all the reviews from my favorite critics. I saw Ebert liked it and was pleased. And then I read yours — and was shocked. Usually, I feel our opinions of films like this are very much aligned, so to see your strong anti sentiments really did surprise me. I read more reviews and felt the critic consensus was largely similar to yours — most seemed to feel uninspired by the result and all compared it to the old Spiderman trilogy. But in general, there are two camps to this film, those who loved it and hated it. There’s hardly a middle ground.
My theory is this… when you watch the movie as a film, that is thinking about the script and the plot and the direction and whatnot… you come out disappointed, because its littered with studio intervention and weird decisions. Things are introduced and not resolved. The villain is bizarrely unpolished. Things happen for no reason and are given no explanation. As a technical piece of work, it fails on many accounts, and those watching it in this manner are incredibly disappointed.
On the other hand, when you watch the movie as an experience, if somehow the mess of a script doesn’t distract you, its a delight. The leads are so immersing as people that no matter what happens, it doesn’t matter, because you’re following them and that’s that. In a way, the issues with the script for me made my experience watching it feel like real life, because in the real world stuff happens for no reason, you hear about things that don’t come up again, and that’s that. I think between the engrossing leads, the smart direction, and the criminally underrated score, it leads to a completely immersing experience… if you aren’t letting the script and the failure of the film as a traditional movie bother you.
I’m afraid to watch the movie again, because I feel like my filmic critical sensibilities will get the best of me now that I know what’s coming. But I think the reason this film has such strong polarity in opinions is because of its complete success in all the ways some people watch movies, and complete failure in the ways other people watch movies.
IN SHORT — It gets so much right, that it blinds those who are immersed in it from recognizing its huge failures. On the other hand, it gets so much wrong, that it blinds those who can’t see beyond those issues from recognizing its triumphs.
See that’s the thing… pay attention to Drew’s last line everyone who’s attacking him about not liking this film… you always feel that way. That’s the reason I like your reviews so much, is that you always give each movie a fair shake and WANT to like it.
I think your background in writing, and your desire to see something properly structured is the reason you were unable to be immersed by the movie. Everyone has something that, no matter what, prevents them from liking a movie. For some its acting… if the acting sucks, it doesn’t matter how good the script or direction is, they can’t enjoy the film. For others, its something like cinematography or editing… a weird looking or paced film can ruin a great script that’s well performed. For me, it’s always been morality — If a film breaks the laws of good and evil that govern our universe, and give happiness and peace to characters that did everything to ensure they don’t deserve it, I can’t enjoy a movie, no matter how good it might be (see Project X).
I’m sorry you weren’t able to enjoy this movie, but frankly, if you did, it would probably go against everything that makes you who you are. Your filmic identity is wrapped behind certain principles of what’s acceptable and what’s not, and if you break those, you lose your ability to enjoy something anyway. I applaud you for holding your ground on this, and I know that it doesn’t bother you that others enjoyed the film on a different level… that’s what makes you a fair critic.
Drew, I think you hit the nail on the head as far as being “character driven” goes when you mention repeatedly how you separate the performance from the script. The script is problematic, but when you have the kind of likability you get from these two actors and their chemistry, they come out as fully fleshed characters much more than the script deserves to viewers who aren’t used to separating the two.
Also, I think a lot of people probably just liked this Gwen Stacey more than Dunst’s Mary Jane because she was not constantly being saved. Other than the three second scene in Spiderman 2 where Mary Jane distracted Doc Oc, she was always playing the damsel in distress. Here, Gwen is not only not playing that role, but they make her also be smart enough to know what her dad said to Pete. And for that much I was very happy, as was not continuing that overdone plot line of Peter trying to stay away.
For me, this was a movie where it worked much better than it probably should have due to some nice directing and acting. Like you, I wonder what could have been if they’d given the script two more edits, but it is what it is. And for me, it was a fairly entertaining Spiderman that stayed away from simply repeating the same tropes that drove the first two of Raimi’s films. One trope they did repeat, but made much better in my opinion, was the city coming together to help Spiderman. Here, it was properly set up with the crane operators helping at the request of the father on the bridge. Much better than Raimi having New Yorkers throw trash at the Goblin (I know, it was after 911, but that scene never worked for me). And it worked less in the next one where it was subverted into a quick joke of Doc Oc pushing dozens of people aside.
Finally, one thing that annoyed me to no end, did anyone else have a problem with the final battle being the over the release of an airborne chemical at the city’s central building which would infect millions of people and lead to the destruction of the city? Batman Begins was only seven years ago.
Drew, I don’t spend a lot of time watching your interviews w/ the actors but it seems like you guys are the same as gaming sites that use previews and interviews to hype up something then trash the final product. Why (and if you are then my apologizes) not hold the screen writers and director to the fire in interviews? It’s really tiresome for sites not to take a stand about demanding interviews to the actual decision makers but yet because of needs to collect views and pay the bills, everyone gleefully peddles interviews and previews.
I would never expect nor want you to belittle any actor . But is it too much to get some hard hitting questions for the director/screenwriter? You guys are press and think movies are important than just entertainment so I guess I expect more, perhaps just a few notches below of what I expect out of the white house press corp. Not every interview needs to be 60 minutes intense but fluffy questions mixed with one or two questions that makes someone pause and think, isn’t the worst thing in the world. The last part of my comment was just due in response based off an article about hype over at ign.com
Drew – Doesn’t access depend on being less-than-confrontational to the folks who are trying to peddle their wares? While NEVERTHEHERO wants you to get in their grills and demand that they explain themselves, isn’t a simple truth that after one or two of these ambushes, you’d cease to be invited to the junkets? I’m not implying that you’re a sell-out lickspittle for playing the game, but that NTH may not be considering the practical limitations of what he’s asking of you.
This raises an interesting question: At which point is it appropriate to confront creative types about their previous works, if ever? Sometimes you’ll see a big star running through their IMDB list and admitting that they may have underwhelmed in their performance or that the movie turned out differently than they’d hoped, but generally there is little reckoning and how could it be brought up?
It’s not like when Ryan Reynolds is flacking R.I.P.D., Drew will be able to say, “Your cameo in Ted was a neat surprise, but seriously, Green Lantern…WHAT THE F*CK, MAN?!?!? Did you know while you were making it that it was going to be a cinematic war crime or were you and everyone actually so high that you thought it was going to turn out great? If so, what we’re you smoking and can I get some? I don’t usually get stoned, but if I do, I want something so mind-alteringly crazy that I’d think Green Lantern was good.”
Yeah, that’s not going to happen.
I mentioned some of these points a week ago in my review too. I too wonder why people seem to go gaga over this movie
[ravijournal.wordpress.com]
Reading the reviews it seems that the casting of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone was the key factor in the movie’s success for some audiences. Garfield maybe playing a different character than written but he made it work. Peter and Gwen’s romance might not have been thin but their chemistry made it work. I always believed NORTH BY NORTHWEST would never have worked without Cary Grant. The script by Ernest Lehmann, as witty and full of great set pieces as it was, was also so full of leaps in logic and so improbable that you needed an improbable man as the Grant screen persona was, to lead you through it.
this bloke writing thie piece is a dead set drop kick mate some of the things you wrote in this peice make me want to punch you!!
Put down the bottle, please, and try to write this again once you’ve sobered up?
A lot of the aspects of the movie were hit or miss for me but I absolutely loved the “chemistry” or movie star magnetism or whatever you want to call it between Stone and Garfield. And I appreciated the attempt to put a Spider-Man in the real modern world (versus that classic feel reality of the Raimi films), though I think they should have just let the idea of building/using webshooters go.
And despite a ridiculous final scene, I think Denis Leary performs well as George Stacy. How about a little love for one of the most competent police forces ever portrayed in a comic book movie?
More of a mixed bag for me, but appreciate your take. The Lizard didn’t really work at all. Poor Dylan Baker.
This bloke writing this peice is a dead set drop kick i thought it was great..after reading this i honestly have the urge to punch you!!
I guess he didn’t learn anything about responsible behavior from watching this movie!
Obviously he didn’t didn’t enough attention with the first post, so he had to post again with a slightly more organised comment than the first but with the same, terrible grammar. How someone having a different opinion than your own can make you want to get violent is beyond me.
Wow… I was just kidding before! You really must be drunk to post this incoherent, violent diatribe a second time.
They like this
I think the shadowy man was the vulture, a circus freak and genius who allegedly ate Richard Parker and his wife, which was covered up by the crash
The mysterious man is the Vulture
Drew-I’m a huge fan of this film. Warts and all. I like it more than than The Avengers. Comparing the two, you have one movie that has one of the most pedestrian stories ever written executed excellently. Then you have ASM with a loaded story executed in a way that is trying to distract you from the holes in the story.
Whatever Sony did to this movie when they got their hands on the scissors was completely just to create a franchise. There is probably a whole thirty minutes extra that has either been excised and or relegated to the sequel just for the purpose of that. A sequel.
Studios need to start realizing that they should be making a good movie first before thinking about creating a money making franchise. This is fucking spiderman. People will show up in droves either way to watch a wall crawling super human teenager with teenager problems skateboarding to coldplay and swinging around new york city falling in love with emma stone then fighting a giant lizard man to the death.
But I digress. I think what Marc Webb has given us is basically what is left of a movie that could have embraced all corners of interest pointing towards this movie. Right now though it’s what we have. And it’s a shame that Sony gave him problems and that he may not be coming back. His directing and Andrew and Emma’s screen presence were obviously the shining aspect of this film.
(500) Days of Summer was such an astounding movie and I saw that in ASM but what put that movie over the top was the writing. That’s where Sony needs to look before placing blame on the director. (The movie will be a success either way…)
So you love this better than The Avengers, which was wonderfully executed (as you said), but then proceed to say studios, like Sony, need to make sure they have a good movie in place before thinking “franchise” and sequels? You even admit that Sony has a movie here that’s filled with story holes and cut things out in order to think ahead to the sequel.
The actual story in The Avengers is pretty thin, sure, but that simplicity works to that movie’s advantage. It was all about getting the band together, letting all these egos bounce off one another, and then having one kick-ass battle at the climax. And the script, while not at all complex, had a lot of heart. That’s what made The Avengers so much fun.
It also, more or less, stands on its own. Seeing the earlier Marvel Studio films (esp. the first Iron Man, and Thor) helps, but it’s not essential. And even if there were never another Avengers flick this one will still stand as a great, and fun, movie. It doesn’t need a sequel to feel like you got the whole story. From what I’m reading here, it sounds like Sony put the cart before the horse with ASM. I’ll see for myself soon.
Honest to god drew, are you even capable of writing something positive about anything. Every tv and movie review of yours I read is you whining about how it didnt do it for you, or the writing was terrible, or the direction didn’t make sense, etc.
Would it kill you to be happy to review these entertainment vehicles? I believe you Ask excellent questions and shine light on issues, but after awhile the collective negativity sounds more like psychological problems more than critical analysis.
I think he would be perfectly capable of writing something positive about the movie had it actually been good. It’s not a critic’s job to make everyone happy. If writing negative reviews means one has psychological problems, what does it mean when people are constantly negative towards those reviews?
By which I mean, you’re doing exactly what you’re accusing him of doing.
In the past few weeks Drew has written very positive write-ups of Savages, Magic Mike, Ted, and even Katy Perry: Part of Me. And earlier in the summer wrote a rave of The Avengers.
Basically he has had big problems with Prometheus and The Amazing Spider Man, that’s about it. Both are films I enjoyed more than he did but can certainly acknowledge that they are both filled with problems. I don’t see any issue with a critic pointing them out.
I enjoyed this film a lot more than the first Raimi film for various reasons but I can also agree with just about everything Drew wrote on this page.
I would disagree strongly. Drew’s review of Avengers was one of the strongest and most positive that I had read by him in a long while. Also, he raved about Cabin in the Woods which I was leaning toward seeing because I love Joss Whedon’s work, but was a little leery about, and his review convinced me to go.(even though I was sick with the flu). Also, I give Drew huge props for being positive about John Carter when that film has become such a punching bag for people. I think Drew is one of the most positive reviewers online and is certainly the fairest.
Drew is negative my ass.
If you go to RottenTomatoes.com most of the reviews Drew writes are usually fairly positive. I don’t mean to speak for the guy, but it seems in his reviews he is always open-minded and honest in his tastes. Even in his negative reviews Drew says what he thought was good about them, even if it was a bad movie.
So yeah, read a few more reviews Brandon.
I agree with the writer of this article 100%. I was totally disappointed with the changes and the character arcs. If you are going to make a reboot of a franchise that is just a few years old, make it an all around better movie trilogy. I hate to compare the Batman trilogy, but i think most will say they got it right over old cartoonish Joel Schumacher debacle. Oscorp developed the radioactive spiders? And Spider-mans web is some apparatus he stole from a lab…c’mon give me a friggin break! In the Raimi Spider-man as well as the original comic book story EVERYONE knows what made Spidey fight crime, the clumsy way the new retool handled Uncle Ben’s murder, geezuz….HOW LAME WAS THAT??
“The Peter Parker of this film, judged only on his actions, is sort of an asshole.” Dont you remember when at the very beginning he tries to help a boy being attacked by Flash ? He has no super powers and he goes for it… I know it’s subjective but for me it’s a real character driven story. For example, we fell in love with him with Gwen. She’s strong, she’s good lines, good attitude… and she’s not only a beautiful images who lives “next door”. I love both movies but the Amazing gave me sensations I didn’t have with the Raimi…
You don’t like the film, but everyone else does. Oh well. Your false ego won’t change anything.
Hey, Corey’s back!
Corey, your comments say much more about your insecurities with this film than anything about Drew’s opinions or comments.
72% at Rotten Tomatoes = “everyone”? Even a lot of those “positive” reviews seem to have reservations about the movie.
Well played. As a life-long fan of Spidey, I believe you make perfect, simple, brilliant sense. It won’t tank, thought. It will just underwhelm the Sony execs wallets, like it did some of the fans hearts.
I liked the movie well enough. I noticed, but wasn’t particularly bothered by most of the things you mentioned. Yes, Peter is more central to this universe, but it’s not like he was just some random guy in the Raimi films. He had relationships with every single one of his eventual nemeses. So if this movie takes place in a particularly small world, I’m not sure why that should suddenly be a problem.
I agree that the movie doesn’t do a great job of establishing the sort of world in which this is taking place. It doesn’t seem to be as comic booky as the Raimi films, but it’s hardly realistic either. It would’ve been nice if they’d nailed down a more consistent tone, but I didn’t find the inconsistencies all that distracting.
But I have to disagree with you on the Lizard. Maybe he has some dark secrets, but I think it’s pretty clear that he was a decent guy before the serum made him evil, as he saves Peter’s life and expresses regret/concern over Dennis Leary once it has worn off. Maybe not a saint, maybe not a good scientist, but clearly he was only homicidal when under the influence of the lizard juice.
I probably like this movie better than I would have had I been a fan of the Raimi films, but since I wasn’t, I’m okay with retreading familiar territory because I’m actually enjoying it this time around. I like the leads better, and I’m curious to see what they can do when they’re not bound to an origin story we’ve all seen a hundred times over.
Also, thanks for the second review. Glad to have a forum to express my opinion now that I’ve actually seen the film.
Drew, TOTALLY AGREE with you! this is the most on target review ive read online for AmazingSpiderman. The performances were all great, but the storytelling was off. This movie wasnt exciting or thrilling as the trailer shows. And its Not Fun. youre not really rooting for the hero like one does in the Raimi movies. The performances were so good, one could almost be sad for what characters are going thru. But i dont want to be sad in a Spiderman movie. I want to cheer. Instead, i left the theater quietly.
I get the feeling people are taking in the film but from a very superficial point of view. Dig even a little bit deeper and the film is a mess, inconsistent characters, strange motivations (Curt Connors goes from wanting to help mankind to disregarding them with seemingly little internal or external agency, he just goes crazy and the film never shows why). The biggest problem this film has is that the editorial process seems to have gutted it quite a bit and its still 2hrs 16min. A lot of it feels laughable (Connors assembles a lab in a sewer!) and emotional attachment to the characters/story is lacking in so many respects.
But, Garfield/Stone/Sheen/Leary make it at least watchable even i don’t believe their characters or actions for a second. The film’s implausible even on its own logic. I never realy cared about anything that happened.
And only in the comic book film can a man turn into a lizard and rip his clothers but still get a new lab coat every single time.
You deserve a prize for this, captured all my thoughts accurately. I did not care for the most part about what was going on. Check out my blogpost as well on [www.iammelman.blogspot.com] This movie was really really bad!
Drew,
I’m a huge fan of your writing, even when I disagree with you I can usually see exactly where you’re coming from. And I definitely agree that this film has a lot of problems and you nailed a few of them in this article.
The one thing that I was genuinely confused about when I watched it was how in you’re initial review you talked about how tied to the Raimi films this was and you mentioned “Superman Returns” as a comparison.
I didn’t see that at all in the film and didn’t see how this relied in any way on the previous series. The start the origin all over again (and spend a good chunk of the film doing so) and make Norman Osbourne a very different kind of presence in the series. Peter’s relationship with Connor’s is very different from the initial trilogy (where he was his professor). The score was different, the characters were used differently, and I honestly didn’t see any reference at all to the Raimi films.
I was just wondering if you could elaborate and maybe clarify your thoughts on this for me because it’s rare that I just flat out can’t see at all where you’re coming from.
Drew,
I probably have never disagreed with you as much over a movie as ASM. Normally, I find myself in agreement with you on most movies that I have watched and that you have reviewed. This difference of opinion does not lower my respect for you one bit. I just feel that we had two very different reactions to the film.
I adored the interactions between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Their chemistry and energy was fantastic. Also, I felt that Martin Sheen and Sally Field were wonderful as Uncld Ben and Aunt May. I felt that this was the Peter Parker from the comics. He was shy, angtsy, nerdy, decent and funny. This movie also showed his genius level intelligence off better than the previous films. I loved his talk with Uncle Ben about fixing the machine in the basement. His creation of his webshooters, his ability to figure out the genetics formulas, etc. This was the Peter Parker that I loved in the comics and that I finally got to see in a movie. Also, I felt that he finally looked liked Spider-Man in the action sequences, he moved with the grace and power of the Ditko and Romita drawings.
I did notice the plot holes. The biggest being the disappearence of Connors boss and the weird cut from Peter discovering the sewer lab to the fight up in the streets. But, these were not enough to take away from a fantastic and enjoyable movie.
I will admit that I was never much a fan of the Raimi films. While I think that they were entertaining, they never felt like Spider-Man for me. I think that the biggest reasons were the weak villians(who did not match the comics for me) and Kirsten Dunst who I do not like as an actress and whose Mary Jane Watson was so unlike the comic character for me. To me the new film got the characters right in their basic identities which I enjoyed thoroughly. This was the most fun at the movies for me since Avengers(which I believe is the best superhero movie since the original Superman). I will be perfectly happy to follow this new set of films and hope that they improve on the plot weaknesses.
Write a comment…I wentbin expecting to watch a bad movie, as the thing that struck me the most from the trailer was the crappy fx when Spider-man was trying to save a kid from a burning car (the fire looked fake) so when the movie ended and somehow Spider-man looking real unlike Raimi’s trilogy which are littered with cgi that looked too cartoony, I ended up liking it
It doesn’t hurt that Garfield is a better Peter Parker & Spider-man than Tobey. The movie had lots of problems, but it didn’t stop me from enjoying it because of its good points.
What is it with this recent trend of writing a negative review, and when the movie eventually does well, the critics decide they need to compound things by writing a (admittedly well) EXTRA review to reinforce their first negative opinion? I know this comes from a point of analysis for you, McWeeny, but seriously it just seems to be getting more and more nitpicky. I consider myself a pretty astute cinephile, and while Amazing Spider-man and Promotheus both had their flaws, I didn’t realize the extent of them until after these articles popped up. But in all honestly, it does little to change my opinion on my original experience with the films. They’re both great, fun movies that deliver. The mistakes that have now been pointed out to me have just become fun little satellite components to the experience, but not something that’s going to make me change my mind. I would compare these to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. I remember watching that with friends and just trashing it during a second viewing, but we all loved it. A movie doesn’t have to be perfect to be good and loved.
The reason for this kind of piece is that films are worth talking about in depth, and the traditional film review format is much too restrictive for that. Film reviews can’t pick apart the plot in detail because they need to avoid spoilers, they need to be relatively concise because people don’t want to read pages and pages about every film that comes along, and it’s rarely possible to take account of other people’s viewpoints.
Articles like this are a great way of expanding the discussion beyond the traditional 800 word “yay or nay” reviewing format.
The newer marvel movies are going the direction of the ultimate comics series where everyone was rebooted due to being around for 50+ years, they are newer comics so if your a fan of the older storylines and series you wouldn’t be familiar with the route the stories are taking
Great article. I agree with a lot.
That said, as a “movie”, I enjoyed myself an awful lot. The movie is flawed. But I agree with those who say that the flaws only bother you if they are glaring enough to bother you (for what you’re looking for IN the movie). Does that make sense?
I also think the ‘chemistry’ has more to do with just LIKING both actors. They’re both adorable. They’re both very good in this movie. So that takes it a long way.
In other words, I agree with the person who mentioned that their chemistry is mostly just an overwhelming likeability factor.
This isn’t a reboot. It’s a remake of the first Raimi film made a scant 10 years ago. X-Men: First Class was a reboot. Batman Begins was a reboot. Casino Royale was a reboot. “Reboot” implies some kind of reinvention, coming at the material in a different way. The only thing different here was the cast. The new movie just tells the same story with no new insight into it. In fact, I felt that adding the stuff about Peter’s dad was a disservice as it made all the Peter/Uncle Ben scenes be about Peter’s dad and not Peter and Ben’s relationship. I like Andrew Garfield a lot, though.
I agree, and the worst part is that Raimi was planning to use the Lizard in his next film anyway. And after all that hoopla about saving money they ended up spending over $200 million on it and stuffing it full of the same webslinging and fight scenes that the first three films had. It’s literally no different than if they’d just made Raimi’s Spider-Man 4.
I think you’re alone on this one, or at least in the minority.
I for one was pretty much a hater before watching it, but my love for the character made me eat all of my words back.
I really liked this film and more importantly I really thought the casting of Garfield was a stroke of genius!
[wp.me] this is my review anyway.
I agree with about 95% what Drew is saying here. For example, when Peter asks Gwen if she could make an antidote and she says yes without hesitation, I had a moment of WT….but before I could get to the F the movie was moving on to the next scene. Everything happened so fast u barely had time to react. This one part coulda been fixed I think if someone else had made a antidote and he told Gwen to find it. Hell they could’ve even made it so that the machine that Connors and R Parker made had some sort of auto-antidote creation function. Crazier things happened in the movie wouldn’t u agree?
Peter is a bit of an asshole in this film which for me is to be expected when he’s Spiderman not when he’s just Peter.
But the part I don’t agree with at the moment is the part about the Lizard’s motives. If I recall correctly his motives are consistent with comics. Maybe I’m wrong but all I have ever known the Lizard to want is to make everyone else like him.
But other than that I agree with Drew’s assessment of the movie. I give his article a 9.5/10 and I give the movie itself about a 7.7/11. Yeah u do the math.
Another mediocre, paint by numbers Spidermen film…..sigh. maybe we can get a James Cameron reboot someday.
Normally I agree with your assessments about a film, and I thought I might agree with you about Spider-man – then I watched and loved it. I see that there are a lot of posts, so I don’t know if you’ll read mine, but I will try and explain why I loved the film. First off, you have to understand that I’ve been a fan of Spider-man for 30 years. He is my favorite of all super-heroes. I loved the first two films by Sam Raimi, but when you ask, “What distinguishes this from the earlier version?” My immediate answer is tone. There’s no denying that this film has a dark tone to it. In a sense, it reminds me of Todd McFarlene’s run on Spider-Man. I’d also say going with Gwen instead of Mary Jane distinguishes itself from the previous version. Gwen sets things right in terms of being able to tell a proper Goblin story if that’s the direction they are going. The relationship that builds between these two is so good to watch that it will pay off big time if it goes the route of the comics.
If it turns out to be Peter’s dad in the shadows, I won’t be upset. Here’s why: I feel as though with Raimi’s series I got the truest version of Spider-man from the comics. Marc Webb version has already gone off the beaten path with this one, so if they take some radical new directions with it, I’m ok cause i’ve gotten the “pure” experience already. Had these films come out before Raimi’s, I’d be crying foul in a major way, but you yourself said there has to be a reason for rebooting and making it different than what came before, and knowing that Batman will probably be rebooted after Rises, the challenge of the next writer/director will be in making it different from Burton and Nolan. I’m ok with jumps in narrative from what is known if we’ve already had something come before it on film that does respect an adhere to the original source material.
“What does this film say or do that is fundamentally new or that adds to our understanding of Spider-Man as a character?” My answer to that is, does it need to? I don’t think the purpose of this film was to add or give us something new to the mythos of Spider-man. I think the sole purpose of the reboot was to get audiences a chance to accept Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-man by seeing him before he has his powers so that way we grow with him as he does on screen. We’re being given a window into seeing a new actor step into the shoes of a very iconic hero. It would have felt disjointed or maybe cheap for them to just jump right in an “make” us accept him in a new story without an origin. One of the reasons why I love Spider-man so much is because I love Peter Parker just as much as Spider-man. Parker is so relatable as a character because he’s a teenager and so many of us have felt as he does. Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne, Barry Allen, etc., with a lot of these characters most people typically love either their super-hero aspect or their alter ego, but not both. Bruce Wayne is a facade, we love Batman. Clark Kent feels more relatable, Superman is the lonely alien that we get bored of, and so and so forth. But with Peter, you could read a whole comic in which he doesn’t even put on the suit and be just as entertained by all the craziness that goes on in his life. And when he does put on the suit, we love the action and wisecracks that Spider-man brings to the table. My point being, I had no problem watching 40 minutes or so of Peter before he gets his powers. It’s a process of getting to know Peter, and by extension Andrew Garfield, in a way that we are familiar, comfortable with but with slight and subtle changes.
“you shouldn’t just pay lip service to it with a few scenes and then forget Flash completely.” How was Flash completely forgotten? They did show him again with Peter after Uncle Ben died. That small scene showed that Flash wasn’t “just” a bully. He does have a heart and is not just a complete dick. Then towards the end when he’s wearing the Spider-man shirt, that’s straight from the comics as to how he becomes Spidey’s number one fan. I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Flash in these new movies. He has a long and complicated history with Peter, and I’m sure that will play out more in the films. “When Peter starts from a place of strength and emotional security, there’s no real transformation in the film.” I disagree. I don’t think he was emotionally secure at all. He has real issues when it comes to feeling abandoned by his Dad. Things he’s never fully dealt with or talked about with his Aunt and Uncle. Of course the very basic transformation is him going from ordinary boy to one with powers, but the real transformation, in my opinion, is the one that comes by way of Captain Stacey. When he tells Peter that Spider-man seems to be driven by vengeance instead of a need to help people, he was right. Later, we see that cause and effect play out when he does start helping people, which all plays into the greater role of responsibility. Also, I don’t think it was wrong when Uncle Ben dresses down Peter for humiliating Flash. Sure it was non-violent, but that wasn’t the point. The point Uncle Ben was trying to make is be better than the bully. Walk away. He’s trying to instill in Peter what he believes the quality of a real man should do- be above petty squabbles and help others you see in need.
“It boils down to a general dislike on my part of a world in which every single event seems to revolve around Peter Parker.” That tends to happen all the time in comics. If you really start to examine comics, there are a lot of instances where things revolve around that one character and they inadvertently create their own villains. The entire Star Wars universe seems to revolve around the Skywalkers. I’m not saying it’s right, but there is precedent for it in film and other media. However, i do agree that it’s bad that every villain (and good guy) seems to know Peter is Spider-Man. That’s a problem i had with the original series as well.
The Lizard- I completely agree with your assessment. Weak villain and weakest points in the film. His only purpose was so we could see Spider-man in action. As far as Gwen being hands-on while being in high school, there is a precedent for it in the Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon series in which she served the same purpose, so they probably incorporated that into the film.
Norman Osborne- I’m on the fence about what you’re saying. I liked that we didn’t see him cause it’s building towards something, and it gives me something to look forward to. Knowing that Sony “HAS” to keep making Spider-Man movies. lest the rights go back to Marvel, they’re playing the long game here, and I’m ok with it. I would normally agree with you about movies needed to be self-contained, but when you’re dealing with a known franchise, that you absolutely know there will be a sequel, i’m ok with them holding things off and building anticipation instead of trying to cram everything into one film.
Chemistry – “What I think people are really saying is “I like Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield,” Yup, you nailed it. That’s it exactly. You might be overthinking this one. You’re looking at things from a writer’s standpoint, and I’m looking at it from a moviegoer’s standpoint. Their chemistry just works and does it well enough that you don’t care about the logistics of how their characters are written, the actors do their jobs in making the audience like them, therefore given them a reason to care about what happens to them.
World-Building- I agree with most of what you’re saying, but again, I think you may be dissecting it on a level that the average moviegoer just isn’t doing. They’re going to see Spider-man, a big summer popcorn movie and at the end of the day if it’s entertaining, that’s all they want.
You have to love this line;
“The “romantic” scenes in the film are profoundly frustrating to me as a writer because there’s nothing there on the page.”
A writer? You only wish you had a screen writer credit to a movie like this.
You’re screen writing career has been a dismal failure. Kudos for making a nice little “career” writing movie reviews for second rate websites…beats an office job so I will give you that. But have some humility please. You’re an average writer at best who only wishes he could be writing movies.
Dream on.
Drew has written on a lot of projects that haven’t been produced, which is very very common in Hollywood. He’s written two scripts that John Carpenter (say what you want about his current output, he’s still a legend) felt were good enough to direct. He’s in the WGA. He’s published short stories. He’s a writer. Has his name been on some huge projects? No. But the size of the projects doesn’t determine someones worth as a writer.
Go to AintItCool if you want a second-rate website. This has attracted some of the most well known entertainment writers in the industry and publishes their work in a clean, up to date fashion. I love this site and all the writer’s on it.
I have to side with Drew on this one, and take it further. Personally, I hated the romantic scenes. The dialogue was terrible. It had no momentum, rhyme, or reason. One minute, she’s kind of intrigued by him. The next minute, she’s in love with him. The romantic parts of the script felt like they were written by George Lucas.
It would be great to see a second take on Savages – there is plenty to discuss – and you gave it a positive review.
As a comment relating to this thread, Drew, I’m surprised to see the claim that you give everything negative reviews being bandied about. Wasn’t an older claim that net-reviewers were getting wined and dined by studios and then crucified for giving positive reviews? Can’t win for losing, I guess.
I love Nolan’s idea that he put every single idea he can into that particular batman movie and not hold anything back for a sequel. That is a fantastic way to approach movies like this, but I also enjoy different flavors (like giant Marvel movie universe franchise things with all the crossovers), and I have always been annoyed with movies like the Matrix Trilogy or Pirates of the Caribbean where the first movie is stand alone, but the sequels suddenly try to connect in every aspect to a larger story. I want all stand alones or the whole trilogy to be linked. I like the idea of hints of future villains in earlier movies, and having one large arc in a trilogy set up from the beginning. Yes, it could have been executed better, but this is a case for me of an idea being interesting enough(Prometheus style) that again I can excuse the less than perfect execution. This movie is not The Dark Knight or Xmen First Class or Iron Man or the Avengers, but its also not Ghost Rider or the Punisher. It was enjoyable in spite of some flaws, and had several things that I enjoyed, which helps put it as an above average movie that gave me a good time in the theater and hopefully is a good springboard for the next movie which has totally different screenwriters, meaning I can be hopeful the actual writing and plotting can be much better. But with Orci and Kurtzman, it could be Star Trek or it could be Transformers 2, lol
I watched the movie this afternoon and I have to say I disagree with most of your points. It feels to me like, to paraphrase Roger Ebert, you reviewed the movie you wanted instead of the movie you got.
For example, none of your criticism about (the lack of) Norman Osborn makes much sense. He’s not in the film because he has no part to play in it. The only thing the movie goer needs to know to enjoy the film is that Connor is pressured by his employer to get results, which pushes him to test the product on himself. The other stuff you know about Norman Osborn, you brought it with you in the theater and it has no use in that particular film.
As for the characterization of Gwen vs. MJ, seriously? You really don’t think that’s better? I don’t remember the number of times I had to defend Kristen Dunst because she was stucked with this ridiculous character. How many times was she rescued by Spidey in 3 movies? 6 times? 7 times? Raimi never knew how to use the character. When she wasn’t being kidnapping, she was whining about Peter no being there for her. And she managed to have zero character progression despite living many events that would have sent anybody else in therapy.
Good points, Arrow
I don’t think blaming the movie for having “a direct, ham-handed bit of cause and effect that I’m not sure how anyone takes it seriously,” because, no matter the physical proximity of Parker to the burglar that pops Uncle Ben, it’s always supposed to be that direct. It’s really not different from how it’s presented in “Spider-Man”, “Ultimate Spider-Man” or “Amazing Fantasy #15” aside from, y’know, across the street.
I want to be a little optimistic and think that the excised plotlines were less about Sony/Marvel keeping all the good stuff for a sequel, and more because the movie must have been incredibly long. It’s 2 hour 15 minutes in the final cut, and that’s with multiple plots excised or truncated. Really, it seems like someone majorly miscalculated how long the thing would run, and once they made it to the edit bay, they realized they had to do some major surgery. The final film already feels truncated and rushed, and I don’t think there was anything that could’ve been cut.
Mostly, it seems like the final cut is just how short they could make the movie while it still made some sort of sense. Failing to provide closure on plot points sucks, but they can be followed up in sequels, I assume was their thinking.
This movie was a huge piece of shit for all the reasons Drew mentioned in both his reviews. He’s spot on here. If you can’t see that, then you are blind. Maybe you’re blinded by your excitement to see a new spider-man film. Maybe you really don’t “get” who spider-man is as a character, because this movie isn’t the spider-man from the comics. Here he’s a dick, he’s confident bordering on cocky, and he’s “heroic” for all the wrong reasons. That isn’t spider-man. OR maybe you just don’t know shit about story telling. Nuff’said.
Yeah, insult everybody. That’s always a useful input to a conversation.
I am sure you meant Campbell Scott and not Donovan lol
I respect your opinion, Drew, truly.
But I loved it. I loved it for a number of reasons, and my love of it doesn’t dimisih my love of the first two Raimi films. Honestly, if you don’t think a lot of the hatred in the interwebs for this film isn’t tied to the way film has become like sports, with everyone rooting for “their team,” you’re nuts. (Not saying that’s your issue, Drew, but it does explain the impassioned talkbacks)
It does things differently, and in some cases better. I think Ben’s murder is much more powerful in this film, because, if you all remember, in Raimi’s film it happend off screen, and wasn’t so directly connected to Peter’s selfish act.
I also like Garfield, a lot. I loved Maguire, too, but I had enough of Peter always seeming to be on the verge of tears. And Stone just IS Gwen.
Yeah, yeah…the script has problems. All of the Spider-Man films have. But I laughed, I got excited, it was well-shot, didn’t completely shit on the material, and I loved the performances across the board.