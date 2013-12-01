A turkey in the making? ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ begins filming in Vancouver

“Fifty Shades of Grey” is just a shade closer to release.
The highly-anticipated erotic book adaptation officially began shooting over the weekend, as evidenced by an Instagram photo posted from the film’s Vancouver set on Sunday by author E.L. James. Directed by Sam Taylor-Wood (“Nowhere Boy”), the film will see Dakota Johnson (“21 Jump Street”) and Jamie Dornan (“The Fall”) taking on the roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, a literature student and a young billionaire who embark on a kinky sexual relationship.
“Fifty Shades of Grey” and its follow-ups “Fifty Shades Darker” and “Fifty Shades Freed” have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide, despite being generally panned by critics. “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam was previously attached to play Christian before dropping out.
“Fifty Shades of Grey” is slated for release on February 13, 2015.
A bit early to declare it a “turkey in the making,” isn’t it? They literally just started shooting…
Hence the question mark.
My wife predicts the movie will be a complete flop, however she expects the DVD sales to be huge!
seriously, this film has been in the news so much to no effect. One week it’s “this actor is playing this part” or “this actor has dropped out.” this movie has taken so long to come to fruition, it is likely to fail at the box-office. I hope it does to. These Twilights, Hunger Games…they are all just made popular by advertising and media. They tell you it’s cool but in turn, the masses go watch it because they were told they should.
The book is a tremendous piece of shit, and that’s being grossly generous, so it’s just a hard fact that the movie will be an equally offensive piece of shit. Bad news all around. That clapper board right there is the death knell for many careers.
