A turkey in the making? ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ begins filming in Vancouver

12.01.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

“Fifty Shades of Grey” is just a shade closer to release.

The highly-anticipated erotic book adaptation officially began shooting over the weekend, as evidenced by an Instagram photo posted from the film’s Vancouver set on Sunday by author E.L. James. Directed by Sam Taylor-Wood (“Nowhere Boy”), the film will see Dakota Johnson (“21 Jump Street”) and Jamie Dornan (“The Fall”) taking on the roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, a literature student and a young billionaire who embark on a kinky sexual relationship.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” and its follow-ups “Fifty Shades Darker” and “Fifty Shades Freed” have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide, despite being generally panned by critics. “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam was previously attached to play Christian before dropping out.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” is slated for release on February 13, 2015.

Will you be seeing the movie when it comes out? Let us know in the comments.
 

