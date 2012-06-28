Academy announces changes to Makeup, Original Song, Visual Effects and Foreign Language Film categories

The Academy has announced rule changes for the 85th annual Academy Awards, which were voted upon Tuesday. All of the changes are quite minimal.
However, in the makeup category — which will now be known as Best Makeup and Hairstyling — I’m guessing the change has a lot to do with “The Iron Lady” hair stylist Marese Langan not being able to share in the win last year when she could at the BAFTA Awards. But things were actually reversed there, where prosthetics designer Mark Coulier originally wasn’t allowed to share in the honor across the pond.
All of that caused a bit of a dust-up last year, thanks in part to Guy’s spotlighting a post from blogger Bradley Porter (who worked on the film and later removed the post as a favor) on the matter.
The press release also notes changes in the Best Music (Original Song), Best Visual Effects and Best Foreign Language Film categories. Sadly, no news on Best Picture. So unless the new president has strong feelings on that in August, it’s another season of variable nominees.
The press release in full:
Beverly Hills, CA (June 28, 2012) – The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences approved rules for the 85th Academy Awards. The most significant changes affect the Music, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Visual Effects categories.
In the Music (Original Song) category, the Executive Committee may recommend that a fourth songwriter for an individual song be considered in rare and extraordinary circumstances. This amends the rule that has been in effect since 2005, whereby up to two songwriters could be eligible per song, although a third songwriter could be added if he or she were found to be an essentially equal contributor.
In the Foreign Language Film category, films must be submitted to the Academy in 35mm or DCP, but are no longer required to be exhibited in those formats in their countries of origin.
The award given in the Makeup category will now be known as the Makeup and Hairstyling Award. Additionally, during the nominations process, all branch members who have seen the seven shortlisted titles will receive ballots to list their top three choices.
In the Visual Effects category, nominees will be selected from a pool of ten films chosen by the Branch Executive Committee by secret ballot. Previously, the committee could put forward as many as ten productions or as few as seven.
Other adjustments to the rules include standard date changes and other “housekeeping” adjustments.
Rules are reviewed annually by individual branch and category committees. The Awards Rules Committee then reviews all proposed changes before presenting its recommendations to the Academy’s Board of Governors for approval.
Academy Awards for outstanding film achievements of 2012 will be presented on Sunday, February 24, 2013, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center®, and televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscar® presentation also will be televised live in more than 225 countries worldwide.
Wait, that’s all they did to Original Song after last year’s debacle? Are you f***ing kidding me?!
When the fuck are they going to fix the Best Original Score and Song categories goddamnit!
They need many more changes to the original song category. It’s become a joke.
Those are the changes they made to the song and foreign film categories?
Weaksauce.
No kidding. So many things could be done to improve both of those categories and this was all they could come up with?
So going by Guy’s review, could Lawless be looking like a likely bet for Best Makeup & Hairstyling, considering the category update?
I think this will be the year where people scream WHY IS THERE ONLY ONE FRENCH FILM NOMINATED?! And then they will fix it for next year.
But that will be too late.
Well, I’m happy with the makeup decision — it’s been something I’ve been thinking for years. But boo-urns on the musical categories: they need some fixin’ up, they do!
I wish they would have made Makeup 5 spots. There are always films with great Makeup and Hairstyling that get left out, especially foreign ones (last year- Princess of Montpensier, House of Tolerance, etc) that could have gotten some consideration if 5 categories were in play.
And you think those films would have been recognized if there were five slots? Think again.
We’ve seen various foreign films pop up in the techs categories in the past. For example, Ill Divo for makeup a few years ago.
Maybe they should get rid of the shortlist so they can have 5 nominees here. I wouldn’t say it’s a matter of finding foreign and obscure movies, because this branch will definitely stand for such films if the work in them is truly great (Il Divo, The Way Back, and the shortlisted Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life come to mind). Instead, I think that what could be difficult for the voting branch might be finding movies in which the makeup isn’t partially or entirely CGI.
Get rid of Original Song.
Does anyone know how many Best Actress wins tie into Best Makeup? I can only think of three (Jessica Tandy and Daisy for Makeup; Marion Cotillard and Rose for Makeup; and Meryl Streep and Lady for Makeup).
Actually I kinda like the change in the make-up category. But that’s all. Other changes are no changes at all. :P
I like the make-up change. The rest, meh.
People like us end credits songs likely to get nominated this time