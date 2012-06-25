Academy Board of Governors to meet and discuss potential rule changes

How did you feel about the Best Picture scenario last year? As in, the rule change — implemented last June — that set us up for a final slate of anywhere from five to 10 nominees, depending on what number of contenders managed 5% of the Academy’s #1 votes? Because now might be the time to voice those concerns, in case anyone who matters might be reading.
I realized the window on rules and eligibility changes was swiftly closing (as typically we get an announcement in mid-June), so I shot off an email to Academy brass pulse-taker Steve Pond at The Wrap. He tells me the committees from each branch meet and recommended rule changes to the Board of Governors following the Oscars each year and that the board will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the recent recommendations and perhaps enact some actual changes. The delay, he reckons, could have something to do with figuring out how to implement online voting, which could impact some of the procedures.
“I suspect they won’t change the variable number of Best Picture nominees because to do so would be to admit defeat after only one year,” Pond wrote back. “But it’s possible the decision is still up in the air.”
Admission of defeat or not, I think few would argue that last year’s move wasn’t much more than arbitrary. The good thing was it gave us some suspense in the category, as no one knew how many nominees there would be. In the end, there were nine, which was itself a shocker since the Academy’s own internal recounting of the past decade’s votes using the current rules only presented one instance of as many nominees. Most prognosticators were banking on seven or eight tops.
The big surprise nominee was “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” which only showed up in one other category (Best Supporting Actor). Indeed, for the most part, the three year experiment of having a widened field has provided, as Guy so eloquently put it a few weeks back, “a safety net for falling Oscar-bait” more than anything else.
To say nothing of how the move has been viewed by those in the industry. One filmmaker whose film was nominated for Best Picture in the last three years put it to me thusly: “It’s great to be nominated, but it’s still an asterisk. We didn’t even get a say in any of this.”
Last year’s shift provided for passion votes to shine more than ever, but still, it felt like half-measures when most just hope the Academy eventually goes back to five nominees and leaves all of this behind. And if the new AMPAS president, who will be elected in August, has any strong opinions on the matter, it’s unlikely he or she could push anything significant through that late in the game. But you never know.
So tomorrow’s meeting is it, with a press release on the outcome later in the week. I don’t know what the various committees may have suggested to the board, but I’d nevertheless be interested to hear what changes the readers think should be considered across the various categories.
So have your say in the comments section below on that, and particularly on the Best Picture situation. You never know who may be reading.
Go back to 10 solid nominees, do something about the music, and maybe a separate category for voice/CG-aided performances.
Go back to 5 Best Picture nominees and leave it there forever! Also, I would love it if they deleted the Best Song category completely.
There aren’t even ten films a year worth watching these days.
Please. Of course there are more than ten films a year worth watching. It’s just that some of them aren’t mainstream American products with big stars.
Yeah, anyone who can’t find ten films they like in a given year has some serious blinkers on.
Finding ten films you may like and ten films worthy of a Best Picture nomination from the Academy are two different things. There are frequently ten films that I like, but in recent years there are NEVER ten films of such high quality that they are worthy of being nominated by the Academy for Best Picture. Without a doubt, having more than 5 nominees in any category dilutes the honor and puts the Academy in danger of becoming as pointless as the People’s Choice or Golden Globe awards.
Nope, I completely disagree. I usually see well over a hundred movies a year, and I can confidently say that I rarely have trouble putting together a top ten list of movies that I think are more than worthy of Best Picture nominees. The problem is that most of the films are completely unlike anything that the Academy would ever nominate. Foreign films, documentaries, animated movies, movies that have a budget of less than $2 million and are filled with complete unknowns, and so on.
So if you’re saying that there are never ten worthy films in a year that the Academy is likely to nominate, then maybe I could agree with you. But ten films across the entire spectrum of cinema? Easy.
*So if you’re saying that there are never ten worthy films in a year that the Academy is likely to nominate and that’s why we should go back to five nominees, then maybe I could agree with you.*
I think another Extremely Loud scenario is unlikely. I’d like to see the same system tried at least once more. But please remove the Best Song category. It’s embarrassing.
The Oscars aren’t the end-all-be-all of film awards, and if something isn’t included then it only shows the Academy’s taste. Still, exclusivity is a defining mark of any awards show, and films should truly earn inclusion in a field of five, which is the widely held standard and generally a good one.
But the admission of defeat of the expanded category isn’t likely to come tomorrow, so I’d recommend a stipulation in boosting the percent for passion voters up to 6-7%. It’s uncertain how high a percentage of the Academy’s #1 voters contributed to the eventual 9, and it’s to be assumed that it wasn’t just 45%. In any case, raising it just a single percent possibly raises that rate of exclusivity to where it should have been last year. If not trash the idea altogether, at least amend it to weed out past mistakes
Personally, I would just keep it the same. i’m afraid of the day when it’ll end up like the MTV awards, or people choice. I don’t want the grammys, I want the classy Oscars.
However, there’s no denying that the ceremony sags about halfway through. I’d suggest: doing something about the song nominees, either go back to 5 or keep 10 best pictures, add stunt performances, best casting awards, voice performance for like animated films or CG-aided. Personally, I’m not quite sure what to add, but hopefully it doesn’t change the show too much.
**add stunt performances, best casting awards**
People often bring these up, but do you really think most Academy members are in any way qualified to vote in these categories? They may not know much about the existing technical races either, but at least those can be judged by what’s on screen — with behind-the-scenes work like the categories you’re suggesting, most voters would be utterly clueless.
An award for Best Casting would go to the Best Picture winner by sheer default, year after year. Similarly, a Best Stunt Performances award would simply go to the biggest/most-nominated blockbuster of the year, whether its stunt work is outstanding or not. It’d be meaningless.
I think they should have another committee that specializes in that field of behind the scenes stunt work that nominates specific films for their achievements and then presents that award along with the science/tech awards. Even if they don’t get rewarded at the big night, I still think the Academy should make a point to recognize the hard work of all the stunt people who risk their lives and make for some of the best action setpieces in all of the blockbuster films (that are the bread and butter of all major studios.) I agree that having that award be voted by the academy as a whole would probably not allow for much imagination in the way of the chosen winners, but I think there should be some type of recognition given.
It really should go back to five nominees, but i don’t mind if last year’s system gets another go. The original song category obviously needs to be reworked or disbanded entirely.
The biggest change i’d like to see, though, would be the addition of a “Best Adapted Score” category, which i think used to exist in some form before. Too many great scores of the last few years have missed out because of the stringent Original Score rules so i’d like to see that changed.
I don’t think it’s good for them to be changing the BP system so quickly. Hell, I would have preferred for them to still going with 10 nominees, because at least they were getting results from it — sci fi and animated movies were plentiful and humbler indie flicks got recognized. All that was missing was a foreign language film, and/or maybe a documentary.
So while this new system isn’t perfect, I’d still would rather see it in action for at least a decade before they think of something else. Let it show measurable results of ANY kind before changing everything after a couple of seemingly dubious nominees. It cheapens the category.
Go back to five best picture nominees, eliminate best song and best animated feature, eliminate the three shorts categories (or at least get them out of the main telecast–if you really want to honor them, just announce them like with the technical awards). That should make it possible to get the telecast down to about two hours, which is desperately needed.
It might also help to change the weird, arcane rules governing Best Documentary and Best Foreign Language Film. I’d personally also like it if the vote totals were published sometime after the show–wouldn’t it be fun to know how close Avatar came in 2009?
And if they wanted to get really radical they could eliminate Best Makeup and/or Best Costume Design and just lump them under “Art Direction”, or scrap Best Director in the years that it’s redundant with Best Picture.
Craziest of all, they could eliminate Best Supporting Actor/Actress and replace it with a ten-person Best Supporting Performance. I wouldn’t do that with Lead because I think leading roles for men and women are different enough jobs that it makes sense to honor them separately. I’m not so sure about supporting performances though.
Eliminate absolutely nothing. Concern over the duration of the telecast is about THE LAST thing anyone should be worried about. If three hours is somehow too long for a movie/awards fan, then perhaps they should reconsider their tastes.
seriously why does the show HAVE to be 2 hours long? No other awards show is less than 3 — the Super Bowl is not 2 hours. Perhaps they should start early so that you can get to bed on time. It’s so ridiculous that people complain about one night that celebrates movies.
But changing the Best Picture rules wouldn’t be admitting defeat after one year, it would be admitting defeat after three. Technically they already admitted defeat last year when they changed the rules from a concrete 10 to any number between 5-10. No?
Anyway, go back to five and stay there. Done. No more questions.
i kinda like the suspense of the variable number of bp noms. I also like song, but they should eliminate the eligibility for songs over credits, and just pick a minimum of three noms. Foreign language film needs to be fixed. Docs and foreign films should have to open for at least a week in at least 10 major markets in the US. Or more. Someone should do an analysis. But holding the films to see if the committee picks them is just ridiculous. Improve the ceremony by moving the shorts to a pre-ceremony, announcing the winners on the telecast like the Tonys do with the tech awards. And I will never understand why there are two sound categories.
Can someone clarify the foreign language category for me? It continues to mystify me year after year.
So Miss Bala was Mexico’s submission last year, but it wasn’t nominated. Does that mean it’s eligible for the other main categories this year? I’m not expecting anything for it, but I’m curious. As far as I can tell, it was put into (extremely) limited release in January of 2012. So that means it’s a regular 2012 release, right? Or does its 2011 submission make it ineligible in all other categories?
And on that note, I know that The Secret World of Arrietty isn’t eligible for the animated category, but is it still eligible in all the other categories?
Foreign-language submissions that are nominated are not eligible in a subsequent year. But films that are submitted but not nominated, like Miss Bala, are eligible for the year in which their qualifying run takes place. So if it didn’t play in US theaters until January ’12, it is eligible in other categories this year.
The animated category requires a seven-day qualifying run, so the year in which those films qualify in that category is also the year in which they qualify for all other categories.
Thanks, Steve, that seems fairly clear to me. But there has to be a better way to handle the foreign-language category. It just seems needlessly complicated, particularly the idea of some films getting split eligibility over two years.
I would just go back to 5 films. It wasn’t exactly broke, so why fix it?
The change I would like to see is largely because I’m a psycho for crunching numbers: I want to see the results of the voting. i.e. Did Schindler’s List get the highest percentage of votes ever? Did Meryl Streep beat Viola Davis by less than 5%? Did Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close have the least Best Picture votes of all time?
I also think there is something to be said for separate Comedy and Drama categories…
I would be in favor of revealing the full results, even though that’s a real shot in the dark. Do they think there are people who wouldn’t be able to hand knowing that they came in last place? (Actually, given the egos of certain celebrities, there probably are.)
However, I disagree with comedy/drama separation. Let the Golden Globes do that. Not the Oscars.
*Retire Original Song Category
*Move the Short Categories to the Tech Awards
*Move the Sound Categories to the Tech Awards
*Revoke voting privilege for retired members
*Revoke voting privilege for executives and PR people — Why do they have the right to vote anyway?
I agree with a lot of what you suggest, but I don’t know if I think retired members should necessarily be barred from voting. Just because they aren’t currently making films doesn’t mean that they don’t have years of experience and perspective to inform their choices. I will admit that the more senior members are more likely to vote for very conservative films, but I still think that if they put in the time they should still get a right to vote.
I didn’t realize PR people were inducted into the academy – I think that having a lot of studio execs and PR people in the voting body would make it way too political (every voting as a block so their studio could have their own films be nominated) but I can’t imagine that they have that many members in the academy compared to other groups (like actors and producers for example)
There’s data about the Academy membership being mainly older white males—both Kris and Jeff have their story of older white male member telling them point blank they had no interest in voting for Viola Davis. If some of these guys are irrelevant to the business in the present sense except when voting on the Oscars, I believe revoking their privilege would have SAG and the Oscars mirroring each other in terms of winners. Think Kathy Bates winning Supporting Actress in ’98, Annette Bening ’99 winning Best Actress, and Viola winning Best Actress this year.
I definitely agree that more diversity in the Academy would go a long way with what films are nominated and who actually wins. It’s a shame that things like that still matter, but I guess they do (people not voting for other b/c of their race/gender/sexual orientation/etc.)
I think it’s a bit absurd that people who haven’t worked in the movie industry for DECADES (and are now nuns or bookshop owners) are still voting for who wins an Oscar. If you’re someone like Gene Hackman or Sean Connery, who only stopped working fairly recently and happened to win Oscars, then I have no problem with them voting. That nun who is a member of the Academy stopped making movies in the 1950s or something and she was never even nominated.
I’m all for 10 BP nominees as long as such rule opens up spots for less Oscar-baity pictures like Tree of Life, which I don’t think would have made it last year had the nominees been limited to 5.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if they decided to go back to 5 nominees this year, and then have “The Dark Knight Rises” being toted as a potential nominee all throughout precursor season only to be snubbed AGAIN just like in 2008, which most of us agree was what prompted the Academy to expand the Best Picture field in the first place? Oh, the outrage would be deafening.
All hypothetical scenarios aside, I doubt they’ll change the rules of the Best Picture category this year. As Steve Pond pointed out, they just switched it last year, and to do so again this year would just be to admit it was a mistake (God forbid). I think they’ll give it another shot. If it yields more accepted results this year (i.e., a more varied field with less obvious Oscar bait in the “extra” slots), then I think they may stick with it. If, on the other hand, the “extra” nominees end up being movies like Les Mis, Lincoln, and The Great Gatsby, then hey, maybe it’s back to the drawing board for next year, because I don’t think the intent of expanding the field was to include more obvious Oscar contenders.
As far as rule changes I’d like to see, I don’t necessarily think they should completely scrap the Best Original Song category, but it definitely needs some amending, perhaps so that if at least 3 movies get enough votes, then the category will be present at the ceremony, and if not, then the category goes on hiatus for the year. That way there would only be an award given if there’s actually some sort of competition or interest in the category.
And not that I think this would be a good move as it would just create a lot of bloating, but I often wonder if the Academy should add a third screenplay category for screenplays that are based on preexisting or real-life characters but not specifically modeled on already published material. For instance, a movie like Toy Story 3, which used characters from previous movies but had its own original story would be eligible in this third category, as would a movie like The King’s Speech which wasn’t based on any specific publication but used real-life characters and situations. This way the Best Original Screenplay category would be reserved for screenplays that truly are the product of the writer’s imagination, while the Best Adapted Screenplay category would be reserved for those which are actually adaptations and not simply ones that incorporate preexisting characters. I know this would never happen, but I sometimes don’t think it’s quite fair that movies like The King’s Speech–which are basically “unofficial” adaptations–end up competing for Best Original Screenplay and movies like Toy Story 3–which are not actually adapted from any source material–compete for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Also, I wouldn’t be opposed to implementing a rigidly defined definition of lead vs. supporting performances. I don’t know how this would be done, but would it be unreasonable to suggest that any performance that represents less than 40% of the film’s running time must be classified as supporting, and any performance that represents more than 80% of the running time must be classified as lead? That way there’s still some leeway in the 40-80% screen time zone, but it cuts out cases of obvious category fraud.
Actor (1991) — Anthony Hopkins
Actress (1996) — Frances McDormand
Actress (2002) — Nicole Kidman
A few of Meryl Streep’s Best Actress nominations, but to be fair to her, she only won for absolute leads, she’s The Iron Lady, she’s Sophie.
Let’s fix the foreign film category please. Let’s not have biased foreign panels choose the film for their country. Instead let any films released in the calendar year be eligible, which also allows the films to be seen by the American audience before the Oscars (yes what a novelty).
I agree something needs to be done with the foreign film category, but I just don’t know what can be done to fix it. I think they would need their own seperate Academy just to see foreign films if they were going to open it up to all films released in the eligible calender year. I do think that system is definitely broken, but they just don’t have the resources to fix it as it is now. They would have to make major structural changes if they were going to open it up to all films released in a country.
The Original Song category is ridiculous but only because of the absurd system used to determine its nominees. AMPAS needs to do away with the point system and implement the “whoever gets the biggest number of votes” system that the crafts races use.
10 nominations (or 9, as last year) helped a lot science-fiction movies (“District 9” and “Inception” probably wouldn’t be nominated if there were five movies in “best picture” category), animated movies (“Up” and “Toy Story 3”), movies made by women (“An Education”, “The Kids Are All Right” and maybe even “Winter’s Bone” wouldn’t be nominated!). IMO calling this decision “”a safety net for falling Oscar-bait” more than anything else” is unjust.
Length really shouldn’t be a problem. Those who watch the awards every year (and love them or bitch about them) will not stop watching or bitching about them whether they’re 2 hours and 53 minutes long or 3 hours and 26 minutes long.
That said, I think they ‘could’ move the Shorts to the Tech awards. People will still be getting an Oscar and in front of a warm audience.
And even Sound Editing and Sound Mixing could go back to just Best Sound (and reward everyone involved). That’s just my opinion.
Original Song – open it up to songs that can be played over the credits. There have been many great songs in the past years that don’t have a chance for noms because of that rule. I also think that the nominating system should be improved.
Best Picture – go back to 10. I just love seeing major films acknowledged. I know 5 is more prestigious. But what can I say, it’s just how I feel.
Those are my thoughts for now.
I actually don’t have a problem with nominating 10 films – I just wish the choices weren’t so blatantly obvious. I really wish each Academy member would literally vote for their 10 favorite films of the year (instead of listing out ten Oscar bait movies that they are pressured into voting for) b/c then I think there would be a lot more interesting films that were picked.
And I agree about the best song category. I feel like the Academy has self-sabotaged the entire category in the past few years into utter irrelevance for some reason, and I have no idea why. I can understand people thinking that category is worthless nowadays b/c they’ve done such a shitty job with selecting films and making all of these convoluted rules that it just doesn’t seem worth anyone’s time at all. If they could bring it back to its former glory then that would be really cool.
Get rid of the scoring system for songs and include end credit entries. This year I love (so far) end credit songs from Brave (Mumford & Sons and Birdy); Snow White & The Huntsmen (Florence + The Machine) and The Hunger Games (Taylor Swift and The Civil Wars). I liked having 10 best pictures or the surprise 5-10. Yes, it does save a faltering Oscar bait film. 100% agree. But it also makes room for movies that wouldn’t make it otherwise. And there’s usually a gem or two.
End credit entries are included, as long as it’s the first song in the credits. I don’t know where people got the idea that they’ve been disqualified outright — though the current voting system does lengthen such songs’ odds of a nomination.
I really think some form of a best ensemble award is necessary, as is moving some categories (maybe sound) off of teh telecast to make room.
I think Best Picture should stay as it is now, at least for another few years, just to give it more of a chance. I like the suspense, and I like that it allows weirder nominees to get in sometimes.
I really liked all of the Best Picture nominees last year, so I can’t complain. But the whole “how-many-nominees” suspense was ridiculous (especially the random order of the nominee announcement). Can’t we just stick with 10?
Another idea: allow body-of-work nominations. Don’t make Jessica Chastain pick which of her performances to campaign for; they didn’t at the first Oscars.
The award is called “Best PERFORMANCE by an Actor/Actress in a Leading/Supporting Role,” so a body-of-work nomination wouldn’t fit that description. I do think multiple nominations within a category should be allowed, however.
That would work, too (allowing multiple nominations). But weren’t the categories originally called “Best Actor/Actress in a Leading/Supporting Role?” I wouldn’t mind going back to that again.
I don’t remember if it used to be referred to as that, but I do would prefer “Best Actor/Actress in a Leading/Supporting Role”.
In theory, I like the system adopted this past year. I say give it another go. I don’t have a problem with MORE films getting acknowledged, especially if their is some percentage or threshold a film has to reach. I guess some feel it dilutes the prestige of the nomination. And, inevitably, an Extremely Loud sneaks in. But I can remember years when less than stellar films made the cut of five nominees. Ghost? I would rather a film like Winter’s Bone or Tree of Life score a nomination than NOT, even if it means some dilution and even if some “riff raff” films sneak in. There is no ideal system that will make all factions of the industry happy.
Get rid of the song nomination, or change the rules so the category is more inclusive. It’s been a joke for years. No one takes it seriously.
And I’m always up for changes to the Documentary nomination process, which, for me, approaches tragedy in its misfires almost yearly.
They could, I don’t know, fix the best original song category while they’re at it. Seriously, ranking by score just provides away to vote against the competition. I don’t think I need to remind anyone of last year…
Depending on the season, this category has lent itself to a lot of fun on Oscar night. Last year would have been one of those gems if any of the powerhouse songs were actually nominated. And no, this is not just complaining because my favorites weren’t included. We had 2 nominees at the hands of a system that the branch itself says is broken. Despicable.
I actually think the new system is fascinating, and I hope it stays this way. We wonder every year how things could have panned out. Well, with this system, we get to see what Academy voters are really thinking.
I don’t think they’ll fix the Best Picture category in any way, not this year, at least; nor they will cancel the Best Original Song one, that is anyway one of the oldest categories created. But for sure this category needs a big fixing – and I assume that fixing will arrive -, in order to avoid the embarassment of witnessing again only two songs competing (and with one of the songs being fairly unworthy of any “Best” attribute).
Apart from that, I would simply lift the frankly ridiculous ban, in the acting categories, that prevents a single actor from being nominated in the same category for two different performances.
If the Academy is reading this –
Please, please, please return to the original FIVE nominees for Best Original Song. Lately, it’s felt like the Academy has just given a big FU to that category.
And while you’re at it, there has to be some serious tweaking in the Best Original Score category – why are so many amazing film scores being disqualified? Come on…
I love how people complains about the song category. Why? Only because Diane Warren, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga and company aren’t nominated? They were the reason of why the song rules where changed, because all the singers wants to win an Oscar composing a song for the credits and that category was an open field for them. The original purpose of the song Oscar was to awards songs included in the film, something that in the late 70s and in the 80s we losed, and thanks god with the actual voting system we’ve recovered, and now instead of Phil Collins, Dianne Warren or Elton John we have nominations like Falling slowly, It’s hard out there for a pimp, etc.
I would put the winner from only two years ago (“We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3) among the worst winners of the past several decades. It’s at least as bad as anything that Dianne Warren wrote, and it’s far, far worse than Elton John’s songs for The Lion King. A sad retread of Randy Newman’s whole schtick.
It’s not how I would’ve put it. I don’t believe that Bruce Springsteen, of all people, is going around bashing himself over the head for missing an easy post-credits song nomination for “The Wrestler”. Also, Phil Collins and Elton John are poor examples, since the songs they won for actually were part of the movie. But I agree in theory. A within-the-narrative song like “Falling Slowly” or “It’s Hard Out Here…” should trump a closing-credits ballad most of the time.
Liz: and yet, as bad as the song was, I felt like he kind of deserved it, since I think that “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” is one of the best original film songs ever. (“Colors of the Wind”… not so much.) It felt like a sort of recognition of the “Toy Story” franchise. And Newman wasn’t really screwing anyone over (maybe you could argue Dido), so no harm no foul.
Your comment could not have missed the mark anymore as to why people are upset with the category. Nobody is complaining about lack of Springsteen or Lady Gaga EXCEPT for the Oscar-cast producers. Infact, lack of ‘big name’ nominees is the reason Shankman unfairly axed the performances in 2009. I’m not crying over not having Madonna in the running. I’m upset because like you said, rules had to change to accommodate what ‘viewers want’.
The people who are upset with this category are not the problem.
Something has go to be done about the best song category — an 8.75 average to get a nomination???? seriously? and two nominees this year? And I really hope the academy does not decide to move the awards any sooner — seriously, why do they insist on continuing to have these discussions — don’t they realize that they are the oscars and moving them sooner only lessens their importance because it gives viewers and voters little time to actually see the films and not be rushed into decisions. No one says lets move the Super Bowl to january — so why does the academy feel the need to. To me it just cheapens the process — members don’t see all the films, just nominate whatever they hear is good and then are rushed to again do the same.
I seriously wonder what has happened to the Academy — they choose The departed and no country for old men for best picture — then suddenly opt for less dark and very simple stories over complex movies — Inglorious Basterds vs hurt locker, kings speech vs the social network, the artist vs anything.
Are you calling The Hurt Locker light and simplistic? Did you see The Hurt Locker?
And only a few years before The Departed and No Country for Old Men, there were Chicago and A Beautiful Mind. The tastes of the Academy vary from year to year, which is why decrying the direction of their choices for Best Picture is folly.
There’s nothing saying we couldn’t have a dark, emotionally heavy winner this year.
I don’t mind the 5 to 10 nominees set up, I think it makes things more interesting and at least somewhat less predictable. It would be pretty ironic if the Academy decided to go back to 5, though, especially the year that Nolan’s final Batman film comes out. I’m not saying it’s going to get nominated or anything (at least at this point) but considering the last film was one of the reasons people say they expanded the category I think it would be rather amusing to say the least.
Keep the song category but fix the voting. You know that the minute they eliminate the song category some great song(s) will come out and everyone will be pissed that the category was gone.
More importantly, re-instate the Best Adapted Score category. Screenplays are original and adapted. Music should be no different. This won’t award “jukebox scores” that just get plastered on the soundtrack, but it will award the creative music arrangers who re-invent existing music or help make the transfer from stage or studio to screen. This has been too long ignored and too many great scores have lost out. Give these musicians their due.
Bring back the five Best Picture nominees.
This desperate attempt and hope that widening the field would include some movies that wouldn’t get a chance to be in top 5 is just that – desperate.
It’s their taste. So what. Their choice is thir choice. If The Dark Knight or WALL-E don’t make it in top 5 that because the Academy collectively doesn’t think they deserve to. It’s their award for Christ sake.