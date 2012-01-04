10 films shortlisted for visual effects Oscar

The Oscar race for Best Visual Effects currently seems to have more rounds of elimination than “American Idol”: rarely has a nomination seemed more like the reward. Last month, a longlist of 15 titles was announced; today, that was cut down to 10, from which the eventual five nominees will be selected.
It’s neat enough mathematically, I suppose, and seems less harsh than the previous bake-off system, which saw only seven films shortlisted, meaning a mere two got rather prominently ditched. At least this way, the losers have more company with which to commiserate.
Today’s cull brings few surprises: all the long-predicted contenders are still in the running, from “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” to “Hugo” to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” to “The Tree of Life” — the latter still something of a lone arthouse wolf in a sea of multiplex fare.
The five titles that have been booted were never serious threats for a nomination: it’s a goodbye-and-thanks-for-playing to “Cowboys and Aliens,” “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” “Sucker Punch,” “Super 8” and “Thor.” Eight of the Top 10 titles listed in our Contenders section made the cut; frankly, the order below fifth place had been rather randomly assembled anyway.
This remains, to my eyes, a three-film race. Based on the work alone, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” would appear to have the edge in terms of wow factor, but we’ve seen time and again how Academy members can sometimes let their regard for the films themselves sway their vote — on that basis, I would not be surprised to see “Hugo”‘s probable Best Picture nomination carry it to a win. Meanwhile, if there’s enough end-of-series affection for the “Harry Potter” franchise in the Academy, this would be an obvious place to reward it.
I’ll update the Contenders page for the category in due course; my predicted five, however, remain unchanged. Here’s the shortlist:
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
“Real Steel”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“The Tree of Life”
“X-Men: First Class”
I shamefully can’t speak for HUGO, but TRANSFORMERS, TREE OF LIFE, and APES make for great competition. TRANSFORMERS’ third act left me in awe, LIFE’s left me overwhelmed with all sorts of emotions, and APES’ is the reason the film works.
How the hell is X-Men still in this? I would take any of the eliminated films over it.
I think towards the end the effects were quite with the sea battles and all
Super 8 gone? I would have placed it above X-Men.
Anyway, I think Harry Potter, Hugo, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Transformers are all in for a nomination. I’d give the fifth spot to Captain America.
the x-men effects, as always with that franchise, look terrible and cheap.
I’m not sorry to see Thor go. I liked the movie overall, but I thought the special effects bordered on the hideous a lot of the time.
And Super 8 definitely should have stayed over X-Men.
X-Men had MUCH better visuals than Super 8. Emma Frost and the rest of the characters looked amazing.
Most of the effects looked rushed, which it was
I think Mission Impossible has a shot as well
I’m surprised the Academy didn’t vote The Artist for visual effects nod, they are gonna put it in every other category, might as well just give it a visual effects nod because its “The Artist”. Its a shame everyone is praising that film so much!
These aren’t the Academy’s nominations. But I assume that you wanted to get your dig in as quickly as possible, so forget the matter at hand.
“Super 8” out IS shocking. The visual effects in that film are sensational (train wreck, alien, floating cars) and is easily deserving of a nomination. Very, very odd omission.