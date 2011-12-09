Academy narrows visual effects race to 15 films

Since I took over the Visual Effects category in our Contenders section, I’ve been maintaining that there isn’t much to say about that particular race until the Academy begins narrowing the field a little — and after the first cut today, leaving a longlist of 15 films, there’s still little to add to the conversation. All the nominees everyone has been predicting all along are present and correct: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Hugo,” “Harry Potter of the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” and so on.
Of the Top 15 titles we had listed in the Contenders section, 12 made the cut: there was no love for the CGI period recreations of “Anonymous” or (and this was always a risky guess) the motion-capture acrobatics of “The Adventures of Tintin.” Most disappointing to me is that the breathtakingly stylized digital imagery of “Immortals” got no love — it struck me as more artistically ambitious FX work than, say, “Thor,” but I freely admit to being a luddite in these matters. Perhaps what it lacked was a colon on the title: six of the 15 films that did make the grade boast one.
“Thor,” incidentally, is one of three Marvel comic adaptations in the running, alongside “Captain America” and “X-Men: First Class”; DC’s “Green Lantern,” the effects work of which was roundly jeered by fans and critics alike, is absent. Fair, but ouch.
The three films scoring higher than our Contenders chart suggested they would are “Sucker Punch” and a pair of soon-to-be-released sequels, “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” and “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.” (I’ve just returned from seeing the latter, by the way, and am pleased to report that it mostly kicks ass. But more on that later.) None are unexpected inclusions, at least at the longlist stage. Meanwhile, even though I’ve had it predicted for a nod all along, I’m relieved to see the Douglas Trumbull-aided supporting effects of “The Tree of Life” weren’t overlooked. It could easily have happened.
My predicted nominees, then, remain unchanged: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Hugo,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “The Tree of Life,” with the added weight of major-category prestige making “Hugo” a formidable challenger to prohibitive frontrunner “Apes.” Unless Pottermania strikes — though perhaps it’s worth noting that the entire franchise has scored only two previous nominations in this category.
The longlist will be reduced to a bakeoff list of 10 contenders early next month, with the final five nominees revealed on January 24.
The full list:
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Cowboys and Aliens”
“Harry Potter and the Death Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
“Real Steel”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”
“Sucker Punch”
“Super 8”
“Thor”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“The Tree of Life”
“X-Men: First Class”
I’m glad they expanded the bake-off from seven to 10, so there won’t be embarrassment for the obvious two that miss the cut from bake-off to nominations, like last year.
Anyway, Tintin should have at least made it this far.
Agreed on both counts.
Transformers
HP
Hugo (I’d much rather Real Steel here)
Tree of Life
Apes
I’d hate to see ILM’s work go unrewarded again.
And shouldn’t Tree of Life be disqualified? Didn’t it use effects from another movie?
Thor has one of my favorite images of the year:
[www.blu-ray.com]
ILM’s visual effects work represents five films from this list.
Super 8, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Cowboys and Aliens.
TIN TIN probably disqualifies due to having no live action photography. AMPAS hasn’t nominated effects work on animated films. BAFTA in contrast nominated Pixar’s Toy Story 3 last year with Inception winning in the Best Special Visual Effects category.
Guess I should have clarified: their work on Transformers.
No Anonymous. Quite sad.
Thor over Anonymous? Really Academy.
As much as think Tintin deserved to be here, I read this as very good news for it’s Best Animated Category chances.
Clearly, the Academy sees this film as animation.
Spielberg will be back with a vengeance with Robopocalypse (in pre-prod since 2008!).
I agree, this just may increase its chances for a best animation nomination.
I really think you’re reading too much into this. The animation branch and the visual effects branch are entirely separate entities.
I agree that Immortals deserved to be recognized as well – that final image with the battle in heaven was bat-shit cuh-razy awesome. I think the visual effects sequences with the viscera and limbs being bashed in and torn apart during the various “god-time” fight scenes was really cool too. The impressive CGI effects combined with the insanely gorgeous costumes, cinematography, set design, and, well, the actors themselves, really added together to make one of my favorite visual experiences in film this year (which I understand I am definitely in the minority.) If there was ever a film that I would buy a special edition Blu-ray for then this is the film.
I completely agree with your list of 5.
Sad for Immortals and Anonymous.
I feel like the “5” are what most people are saying: HP7:2, Hugo, Apes, ToL, Transformers 3.
But I think spoilers are Super 8, Real Steel, or Thor (I still think that rainbow bridge is fantastic).
what about Melancholia? nobody thinks it deserves a mention?
I do!!! The opening sequence was amazing looking and that final image was unforgettable. I guess b/c the special effects in Melancholia didn’t call so much attention to themselves like the rest of the films in contention did that it wasn’t really in play?
I completely forgot about that! The effects in Melancholia were some of the best of the year!
Way too subtle.
I watched Melancholia last night, the special effects are used very well, but they’re not really all that impressive.
Well, when Guy says a mainstream blockbuster is pretty good, I always get excited because it actually means it’s probably good.
It’s a pretty decent list of the usual suspects, but it’s missing Attack the Block. Frowny face.
Anonymous’s recreation of 1600’s London was fantastic. No surprise that Roland knows FX, but he did that on a much smaller budget than he’s used to. The other glaring omission is FAST FIVE. If the Academy’s not going to have a STUNTS category (which that movie would take in a cakewalk), then the practical FX geniuses on that thing should get their praise here. I mean, did you see the final chase on that thing? I know they didn;t really destroy Rio with two cars and a ten-ton safe, so a Visual FX nomination would be much deserved.