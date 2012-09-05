Academy to celebrate 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s ‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial’

When I sat down last season to cook up a list of Steven Spielberg’s best work as a director, I had some hard thinking to do. I had always held “Jaws” in higher esteem than the rest of his filmography for a variety of reasons, but as I dug in on all of his movies one more time, I found myself leaning to “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” for the first time, and it kind of shocked me.
“While they are both masterpieces, I settled on the willful masterpiece for the top spot and the accidental one [in second],” I wrote at the time. “‘Jaws’ was a runaway train that somehow, miraculously, became the sterling piece of cinema it is today…but ‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial’ is a perfect film, plain and simple. Every single thing is in its right place, and this, the turning point of Spielberg’s career — igniting his desire to start a family, swinging his thematic pendulum in another direction — marks the end of his early era.”
Spielberg’s work has been slowly getting the Blu-ray treatment and most recently, “Jaws” made the transition on the occasion of the film’s 37th anniversary. I have it sitting on my shelf waiting to finally dig in. And “E.T.” will finally land on Blu in October, but not before the Academy takes a moment to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Teaming up with the Palo Alto International Film Festival, the Academy will present an anniversary screening of the film on Friday, September 28, at 7:30 pm at the Outdoor Festival Village Stage in Palo Alto, CA. Hosted by Variety tech columnist David S. Cohen, the evening features an onstage discussion with members of the film’s crew. Admission is free.
The event is presented as part of the Science and Technology Council’s “Prime Tech” screening series, which showcases Oscar-nominated and winning films that have been recognized in at least one technical category. “E.T.” has that covered in spades, having been nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects as part of its nine-nod haul. It also, of course, received notices for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
The “Prime Tech” series “features panel discussions that illuminate the art of filmmaking from a science and technology perspective,” the press release notes, “examining how technical elements can augment a film’s narrative capabilities and enrich the overall viewing experience.”
The Palo Alto International Film Festival runs from September 27– 30. “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” is a non-ticketed, free event. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit paiff.net or call (650) 641-8947. The film hits Blu-ray on October 9.
Kris, I’ve also always considered E.T. to be a “perfect” film, and have always regarded it as Spielberg’s best (neck and neck with Schindler’s List… which is so different in tone, its difficult to even compare on a “best” list). I marvel at his storytelling in this film, and agree that the tension, pace, and ultimately – emotion are impeccably delivered.
While I think E.T., as a whole, holds up very well, I do believe it has some imperfections. The whole “Stop it, you’re killing him!” bit is way too melodramatic, and the suggestion that E.T. would be brought back to life by wuv is pretty damn corny as well. I’ve never called a single film “perfect”, and I doubt I ever will. Plenty of “great” films, though.
Man, I haven’t seen E.T. since I’m six years old. I barely remember any of it, I’m bound to a re-watch.
That said, my favorite Spielberg ones are the ones without much sentimentality: Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind is easily his masterpiece, followed closely by Jaws. I also really like Minority Report, Munich, Raiders, and Catch Me If You Can, not necessarily in that order.
As for Schindler’s List, I loved it on my first viewing, but later re-watches and the effect of time made my appreciation of it drop considerably, to put it mildly. It’s not without qualities, but it isn’t a good film, IMO.
I love and admire Jaws, but always lose a little interest during the lengthy hunt of the final act. It’s still a masterpiece and a classic, but I would certainly place E.T., Raiders, and CE3K above it. In fact, I think CE3K is the one that has really snuck up on me over years of repeated viewings as a masterpiece in the Spielberg canon that still hasn’t gotten the widespread critical appreciation it deserves. I’m not saying it’s my favorite, but it truly is a phenomenal work.
ET does not hold a candle to Jaws OR Raiders
Jones Trilogy, E.T., The Color Purple — not that everything else is less than but the ’80s were made for Steven Spielberg.