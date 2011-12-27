The Lists: Top 10 Steven Spielberg films

For the fifth time in his career, director Steven Spielberg has offered up a drama (“War Horse”) and an entertainment (“The Adventures of Tintin”) in the same year. But for the first time ever, he has two films in theaters at the same time.
On top of all of that, 2011 has very much been “The Year of The Beard.” In addition to his own work, he has lended his check book and his talent as a producer to films like “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “Super 8” and “Cowboys & Aliens,” while having a presence on television via programs like “Falling Skies” and “Terra Nova.”
So with the man so much a force in entertainment this year, it seems like now is as good a time as any to take stock of his portfolio and offer up a list ranking the best he’s had to offer over the last four decades.
This really is the ultimate in subjective collectives, though. Spielberg, as one Twitter follower recently remarked to me, has become a brand. And the audience is brand-loyal. But within that brand are a lot of different experiences and memories to take into the assembly of a list such as this.
So with that in mind, do remember that this is my list. I’m sure yours is different and I’d love to hear what it is, so feel free to offer it up below with any general thoughts on the director, his work over the years and his work currently available in theaters.
You can dig into my selections at our new gallery.
Wouldn’t list it as one of his top ten, but people oughta give Hook another look. Incredibly underrated it was back in the day.
Ya know, I always see critics and bloggers hating on Hook all the time. But you know what? I’ve yet to actually meet anyone who doesn’t love the hell out of that movie. Probably since we all saw it when we were kids and how could you not love it as a kid?
I concur. By looking at reviews and reading online response, you’d think it was majorly hated on. And yet, I don’t a single person in my life who didn’t love the hell out of it, as well.
My one and only problem with Hook is that its representation of youth and childhood looks incredibly dated now… skateboards and basketball and other things like that. More ’90s pop culture than timeless youth (which is what Peter Pan is supposed to represent), but outside of that I think it’s a fantastic film in every way. Though I’ve heard Tom Hanks was Spielberg’s first choice for the lead and now I can’t really love Robin Williams in the role as much.
Hook is probably the movie that captures Spielberg’s love of childhood, but overriding love of fatherhood the most. I saw it at the right time as a kid, and still really like. Perfect score and Hoffman is aces.
Oh I tried to like Hook. Each time I saw it I hated even more. I consider it his only true misfire. Probably one of my most hated films of all times.
I believe 1941 is. And that’s the only movie of his I hate
Yoda? Is that you?
Agree with most of your list…I would agree with you on Empire Of the Sun and AI (My number 11) being superbly under appreciated. But I just can not deny the thrill and experience I have each time I watch Jurassic Park.
10. Catch Me If You Can
9. Minority Report
8. Schindler’s List
7. Raiders Of the Lost Ark
6. Munich
5. Empire Of the sun
4. Close Encounters Of the Third Kind
3. Jaws
2. E.T
1. Jurassic Park
Fascinating list, beautifully articulated throughout. I’d have made room for Duel and The Sugarland Express myself — I’d love to see Spielberg attempt another film as stripped-down as those two someday, but I’m not holding my breath. He could be a far more economical filmmaker than he now allows himself to be.
Fun fact: The Sugarland Express remains the only Spielberg film to compete at a major film festival. (It played Cannes in 1974, and won Best Screenplay.)
Duel would be on the list if it wasn’t originally a TV movie. Love it.
Duel did released theatrically in Europe.
And here. But it went to TV first and was produced for that medium, so I never include it.
10. War of the Worlds
9. The Color Purple
8. War Horse
7. Schindler’s List
6. Catch Me if You Can
5. Minority Report
4. E.T.
3. Jurassic Park
2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusades
1. Jaws
For what it’s worth, 1-5 are 4 star movies for me.
6-10 are 3.5 out of 4 stars. Raiders, Hook, among others didn’t make my list, but were also 3.5 out of 4 for me.
This would be my list:
1. Artificial Intelligence: AI
2. Munich
3. Jaws
4. Minority Report
5. War of the Worlds
6. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
7. Saving Private Ryan
8. Empire of the Sun
9. 1941
10. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
My top 10 :
10. Minority Report (Best Art Direction in a Spielberg film)
9. Munich (Spielberg’s bravest film)
8. Jurassic Park (Jeff Goldblum is God!)
7. Raiders Of The Lost Ark (Best Michael Kahn)
6. Saving Private Ryan (BP for Shakespeare In Love over this AND The Thin Red Line? Really?)
5. E.T. (When simplicity meets perfection)
4. A.I. (Best child performance ever)
3. Jaws (ONLY 28 years old when he made it!!)
2. Close Encounters (Best John Williams score ever)
1. Schindler’s List (The liquidation of the ghetto is the best Spielberg sequence ever)
I seem to remember you being down on empire of the sun when the “debut performances” list was made… I guess things change.
Indeed they do. I had the gall to revisit it, and was quite taken by it.
Obviously ET the Extra-Terrestrial had to be number one. It is, after all, THE GREATEST MOVIE EVER MADE. I mean that seriously.
Also, I’m right there with you on The Temple of Doom being the best of the Indiana Jones franchise. In fact, for as much as I sometimes find myself in disagreement with you on a lot of things cinematic, Kris, you’re thoughts on Spielberg mirror my own pretty alarmingly.
*YOUR thoughts. (I forgive other people’s typos, but I hate my own.)
my turn
10. Amistad
9. Schindler’s list
8. War of the Worlds/Last Crusade
7. The Lost World (I always preferred Dr. Ian Malcolm)
6. A.I.
5. Minority Report
4. E.T.
3. Jaws
2. Jurassic Park
1. Hook
Woops! I failed to put Close Encounters on this list. it belongs between A.I. and Lost World. Visit Devils Tower National Monument, Its a great place to quote and find others sharing quotes and whistling the theme.
I’m heartened by seeing so many leave Raiders off. I thought I was nuts for even considering it.
you are nuts, its the perfect adventure movie
wow im surprised how many people are leaving it off their lists.
It’s far from perfect. Some of it doesn’t even make sense on its own terms. A 3,000+ mile ride on a sub? I love it just fine but it’s unbelievably overpraised. I salute Michael Phillips recently for calling it out:
[articles.chicagotribune.com]
Yeah, I loved Raiders. But it was actually the second Indy film I saw (I was 9 when Crusades came out, saw that first). And I totally thought and still think that Crusades was the better film.
I think Crusade is the funniest, but Raiders is by far the most perfect adventure of them all. The characters, the score, the villain, everything just works there. Crusade is too much of a story retread.
It’s a minority opinion, but KOTCS is my second favorite. (Though I really like the all.)
Yea i remember reading that couple weeks ago,(i think you tweeted it or something) however he lost me when he stated “Indiana Jones — let’s be honest — never was a memorable movie character.” I wont even dignify that with a response. If you had a list of top 10 action/adventure movies of all time, it would not be complete without Raiders. Nobody can deny that. 3000 mile sub rides and all of …pure delight
Filled in the last couple of gaps in Spielberg’s filmography before I saw War Horse, so this list is pretty fresh:
1. Schindler’s List
2. Saving Private Ryan
3. A.I. Artificial Intelligence
4. War Horse (shockingly)
5. Munich
6. Empire of the Sun
7. Minority Report
8. War of the Worlds
9. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
10. Catch Me If You Can
His worst: (something I wouldn’t normally do, but so many of Spielberg’s films were painful for me to watch for the first/second time)
1. Hook
2. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
4. Always TIE 1941
5. The Color Purple TIE Amistad
1.Jaws
2.E.T.
3.Raiders
4.Schindler’s List
5.Close Encounters of the Third Kind
6.A.I.
7.Munich
8.Saving Private Ryan
9.Minority Report
10.Jurassic Park
War Horse is pretty close, 11 or 12. Still haven’t seen Empire of the Sun for some reason, and still have to catch Tintin.
Great list Kris. Being a spielberg diehard here is my list.
Just out of top ten: Empire of the sun,Minority Report,Hook,TinTin,War Horse
10.Jurassic Park
9.Munich
8.Catch Me If You Can
7.Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade
6.Close Encounters of The Third Kind
5.Schindlers List
4.E.T
3.Jaws
2.Saving Private Ryan
1.Raiders of the Lost Ark
my top 5 all change depending of what mood im in. they are all perfect films
100% agreed on Empire. People don’t realize how sad the ending really is, nor do they get how Spielberg portrayed the subjective mindset with all those visual tricks: Basie resembling the guy on the comic, the superimposing of his father’s gesture on the doctor etc. By the time
It’s so hard to make 10, but for me:
Jurassic Park
Saving Private Ryan
AI
Minority Report
Close Encounters
Munich
Jaws
Catch Me if You Can
Raiders (I do think it’s the best in the franchise by far.)
Empire of The Sun
Schindler (despite its subject matter, it’s a fascinating movie about two men; one a con man, and the other a monster) and War of The Worlds (really underrated) next.
I meant, by the time the ration canister burst open with nothing but playing cards, confetti, and games, he’s lost his mind and his childhood
While I’m looking forward to Lincoln, the promise of Robopocalypse is even more exciting.
The novel didn’t completely work (seemed a bit derivative post WWZ) but I know Spielberg will bring his A game and Robopocalypse will join the ranks of Close Encounters, Jurassic Park, AI, Minority Report, and War of the Worlds as one of the great science fiction films.
War of the Worlds is underrated as well. The bleak and more realistic ending that everybody wants would’ve ruined Cruise’s character arc.
Agreed.
War Of The Worlds is deeply underrated, especially if viewed as a nightmare being experienced by Cruise’s character inspired by his paranoia at losing his family (there are clues studded throughout the movie, see how many you can spot).
Loved War of the Worlds. Was #10 on my list.
I just think it’s flat-out scary. And I’m NOT scared easily.
The Ferry Scene is one of the best scenes in any horror.
Happy to see you speak up for Empire of The Sun and A.I. – It’s hard to find fault with this kind of list when I adore all the movies flaws and all.
“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is from 1981, not 80.
Regarding Jurassic Park. I read the book going into the movie, and I didn’t care it was different. It’s an awesome popcorn film. Definitely deserves to be in the Top 10, maybe even Top 5. And it holds up so well. Sure the kid hacker is annoying, but everything else works so very well. My wife still jumps when the Velociraptor pops out of the electrical cables next to Laura Dern. Everytime. Even though it’s kind of telegraphed with the camera pull back.
Spielberg is probably my favorite living director and I think he has never made an all-out bad film, though I don’t like “Temple of Doom” too much and would have to see “Hook” again. I’m absolutely stunned that he is able to deliver two near masterpieces in one year and in my opinion his achievement in 2011 has only been surpassed by his achievement in 2005 (with “Munich” and “War of the Worlds”.
So here are my Top Ten of the moment (it could very well change again the next time I watch a Spielberg film.)
10 The Terminal
9 Empire of the Sun
8 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
7 War Horse
6 Close Encounters of the Third Kind
5 Amistad
4 A.I.
3 Catch Me If You Can
2 Munich
1 E.T.
Encouraged to see quite a few War Horses’s pop-up. Just saw it today and thought it was magical. Not perfect, but magical.
My List:
1. A.I
And “Brand” is the perfect word to describe Spielberg. He’s McDonald’s. He’s a highly talented technician, but he’s no artist. His influence has been more damaging than any other filmmaker around. Thanks to him and Lucas the Blockbuster-sequel-crazy-corporate-mindset has invaded Hollywood.
People complaint why studios don’t fund serious dramas and instead choose to fill us with blockbuster-sequel crap. He is part of the gang responsible for this.
That’s why I was so surprised when I saw A.I.
This facile argument is so old and wrong.
As if the James Bond brand and sequels just didn’t happen a decade before them.
Anyone with enough brain cells would tell the impact “Jaws” and “Star Wars” had on the Hollywood-corporate mentality that still reigns to this day. No Bond film has had the historical impact that those two films had. They established the BLOCKBUSTER state of mind.
And I never wrote that sequels didn’t exist prior to Spielberg-Lucas. I’m talking about a state of mind here. The Spielberg-Lucas state of mind that funds a trilogy of crap like Transformers and then goes on a newspaper to complain why “producers” don’t back up writer-directors with original stories/styles. Spielberg himself complained about this. Read it on The Guardian.
It pisses me off. A man that can create such a beautiful film like A.I and then goes to produce crap… sigh. But maybe you’re right. Its an old, facile argument. We should all bow to his feet while people like Whit Stillman struggles a decade to finance his next film.
The only “blockbuster” state of mind that occurred was opening a movie nationwide at the same time, which is a huge positive for everyone. What you’re referring to, ie big budget movies designed for opening weekend money, didn’t happen until Spider-Man. So no, Spielberg and Lucas did not ruin anything. The types of movies they made were being made long before them, which is the issue. The point that you seem to miss is that those movies were successful because they good to begin with. The business side is irrelevant.
And when you run a studio that’s almost gone bankrupt twice, you need to have things like Transformers. What someone produces says nothing of their own movies. It’s like wondering how can Coppola make Apocalypse Now, and then produce Jeepers Creepers. No one gives a shit.
Oh Kris…. personally I think Amistad is his best film and one of the most underrated of all time.
I respect Amistad and love quite a few aspects OF it. But it’s not in my top 10.
I’m pro-Amistad.
Tintin should be in one of the top ten. He said he had been waiting 28 years to make a Tintin movie and hes had the rights to make it a movie for a very long time. Any who this mans a legena
I know it sounds easy to say that ‘Jaws’ could be a strong #1. It was a phenomenon and his first major film. But it is my #1 and I’m still riveted by it to this day. An incredible film, and one of the best of all-time, I believe.
OK being a huge Spielberg fan too, here are my Top 10:
1) E.T.
2) Jaws
3) Schindlers List
4) Jurassic Park
5) War Horse
6) Raiders of the Lost Ark
7) War of the Worlds
8) Minority Report
9) The Color Purple
10) Amistad
I too haven’t seen Tintin yet but doubt it would make my Top 10.
10. Munich
9. Saving Private Ryan
8. A.I.
7. Close Encounters
6. Empire of the Sun
5. Jaws
4. The Color Purple
3. Minority Report
2. Schindler’s List
1. Raiders of the Lost Arc
I’m aware of the flaws in Raiders, and also its strengths. If there were ever a better argument for why a boy should go the matinee and watch a movie over and over and over, it was called Star Wars. Raiders works though as an advertisement for the movies. It excites.
E.T. is his masterpiece.
And quite simply of the greatest films ever made, its a towering American landmark in world cinema.
And what about Williams E.T. Score?
Greatest. Film Score. Ever.
I couldn’t agree more!!!
Kris, thank you very much. A Spielberg Top10-list was definitely overdue. Having seen all Spielberg movies except War Horse and Tintin, just a few comments:
Raiders definitely belongs on the list. Despite all major flaws (sub-ride, close your eyes and you are protected from God’s wrath…) it is the mother, father and grandparents of all modern action flicks. I love the storytelling and the action sequences, although I acknowledge that it would not have worked without Harrison Ford’s performance. I disliked Temple of Doom. I disliked its stupid dialogues, its action sequences which are much more implausible than in Raiders (rubber boat, any one?), and, worst of all, some sequences are distasteful and are close to implying racism (“dinner”), utter sadism (heart + lava) and misogyny (Kate Capshaw’s character, are you serious?). I loved Crusade and appreciated Crystal Skull. The latter would have been better without Shia LaBeouf. No idea who ever thought that this boy could act. But the first 30 minutes are masterful.
I like E.T. and Jaws at 1 and 2, but I would have switched places. Anyway… Empire of the Sun a close 3rd. I will never understand, why Christian Bale was not nominated this year. Schindler’s List would have been 1, but a devastate Liam Neeson at the end ruins the film. I will never forgive Spielberg for this, as well as I will never forgive him for the ridiculous framing device in Saving Private Ryan. Again the first 30 minutes are for the ages, but than the movie slowly drifts into mediocrity, however, some strong scenes nevertheless. Munich and Minority Report are almost on the same level as Empire of the Sun, all 3 terribly underrated. Ebert put Minority Report on 1 in 2002, I think that he was right. Tom Cruise was fully right in Minority Report, but he was entirely wrong in War of the Worlds. Tom Cruise as crane operator is as believable as Steven Seagal as Gandhi, a constantly hysterical Dakota Fanning is an argument for birth control. Strong ferry scene, the rest is a waste of lifetime. Same as Hook, which does not have one single scene above or even at average. I have no problem with childhood fantasies, but Hooks lacks of everything, script, production values, characters, acting.
Thumbs up for A.I. Wouldn’t put it on 4, but one of Spielberg’s masterpieces, same as Amistad and Catch me if you can. Fine acting and storytelling in all 3 movies. Jurassic Park and Lost World do not belong on any “best-of”-lists. Both movies rely too much on the dinosaurs-related SFX and neglect entirely storytelling or establishing characters beyond (or even in) the 1st dimension. I like 1941 for its sincere attempt to create a comedy, but there is no doubt that the attempt failed gloriously. However, in 1941 I had the impression that Spielberg takes his audience seriously. In Hook and Jurassic Park, he didn’t.
One last question, Kris: your thoughts about Color Purple?
Is this Stefan of the JW fan site? We all know his movies wouldn’t be masterpieces without Johnny’s music! Great post although I don’t agree with all your comments.
Dana, thank you very much. Although I am afraid that I am not. But you make me curious about the JW fan site. Happy 2012.
10. Empire of the Sun
9. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
8. Saving Private Ryan
7. Catch Me If You Can
6. Jaws
5. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
4. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
3. Jurassic Park
2. Raiders of the Lost Ark
1. E.T.
Spielberg is the reason why I got into movies in the first place so reading all these lists on the Beard’s works is incredibly fascinating. Anyway, here’s mine:
1) Schindler’s List
2) E.T.
3) Raiders of the Lost Ark
4) Saving Private Ryan
5) Jaws
6) Minority Report
7) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
8) Empire of the Sun
9) Close Encounters of the Third Kind
10) Munich
How and why you would even consider leaving ‘Raiders’ off this list is beyond me. I love ‘Temple of Doom’ too, but ‘Raiders’ is the finest action adventure movie ever made.
No, it isn’t. See, I can talk in definitives, too!
My favourite is Empire of the Sun – BRILLIANT. And Christian Bale hits it out of the park.
I’m really shocked at the amount of love that Catch Me If You Can gets. For me, it was slick fun but nothing really more than that.
I know what i’m about to say will be considered blasphemy, but I’ve never been a huge admirer of Spielberg.
I like some of his films but I’ve never been a huge fan nor had the urge to revisit much of his work. The only films of his I own are “War of the Worlds”, “Jaws” and “AI”. “AI” was a film I liked the first time but it didn’t hold up on the second viewing.
I’ve never been a fan of Spielberg’s sense of humour. For example in the movie “Always”, after john Goodman’s character gets doused with water he later has an umbrella with a big BAN sign on it (FWIR, it’s been many years since I saw this movie). Seems insignificant I know but it is something that’s always bugged me and I see examples of jokes like this is lots of his movies.
I once heard a good article on the radio that compared “The Thin Red Line” to “Saving Private Ryan” that really summed up my feelings for Spielberg. I wish I could find a copy of it.
He’s directed a lot of successful and popular movies but not many of them are favourites of mine. I prefer the works of what I consider much better directors like David Fincher, Paul Thomas Anderson and Guillermo del Toro. Compared to these guys Spielberg is pretty mainstream IMHO.
1. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
2. A.I. Artificial Intelligenge
3. Raiders of the Lost Ark
4. Jaws
5. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
6. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
7. Minority Report
8. Jurassic Park
9. Catch Me If You Can
10. The Color Purple
