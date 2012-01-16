ACE noms check off ‘Artist,’ ‘Descendants,’ ignore ‘The Help’

With their awards rather needlessly spread across drama and musical/comedy categories — the craft is hardly incomparable between genres, particularly when certain titles aren’t even categorized correctly — the ACE Eddie Award nominations for film editing are more revealing in terms of omissions than inclusions.
And if it seemed like “The Help” was starting to build some momentum in this race, it received something of a setback today by missing the list. Though hardly an outstanding editing showcase, it might still have hoped to crack a drama category that did find room for “The Descendants” — not heavily favored for below-the-line Oscar attention — and the embattled “War Horse.”
Michael Kahn’s nomination here represents something of a lifeline for the WWI epic in the wake of snubs from the directors’, writers’, cinematographers’ and even art directors’ Guilds. Whether it’s an indication of enough enduring support for “War Horse” to make Oscar’s Best Picture lineup remains to be seen, but if it had missed here, it truly would have been time to read the last rites. It’s one of two nominations for four-time ACE champ Kahn — Steven Spielberg’s long-serving collaborator was also listed for “The Adventures of Tintin” in the animated field, where he could well snag another trophy.
Speaking of veteran director-editor pairings, another four-time ACE winner, Thelma Schoonmaker, notched up her seventh nomination for a Martin Scorsese film this morning. Could she score a fifth win? I think so — only last year’s winners Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter, nominated for surprise Guild juggernaut “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” seem to pose any kind of obstacle.
Oscar frontrunner “The Artist,” meanwhile, has a clear path to victory in the comedy/musical category –where they were evidently so short of ideas that, like the Golden Globes, they resorted to pretending “My Week With Marilyn” is actually funny to round out the field.
I’m not sure why I hadn’t realized until now that “The Artist” writer-director Michel Hazanavicius is also one of the film’s editors, setting him to receive three Oscar nominations next week. Should he win in all three of those categories — a distinct possibility — I’m pretty sure that’d be a first.
The full list of nominees in the film categories is as follows:
Best Edited Feature Film (Drama):
“The Descendants”
“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“Moneyball”
“War Horse”
Best Edited Feature Film (Musical/Comedy):
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“Midnight in Paris”
“My Week With Marilyn”
“Young Adult”
Best Edited Animated Feature Film:
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
J.Cameron won three oscars for Titanic, i think…
Not in the writing category, though — I’m referring to the combination, rather than the number.
Interesting to note what you did about Michel Hazanavicius. We’ve had a Producer-Directot-Editor (James Cameron), but never a Director-Writer-Editor. Nevertheless, I should hope Woody Allen takes screenplay much as he has at the Critics and the Globes.
And the Coens three for No Country, but not those particular categories.
My bet is that these awards play-out like the globes best pic category last night. Descendants gets dramatic and Artist gets muscal comedy. The latter probably wins the Oscar for editing along with Score, Costumes, Direction and Picture.
The Descendants winning with the editors? I don’t see it — particularly if it doesn’t even score an Oscar nod.
Michael Kahn is the most deserving nominee and I am very glad that he is recognized for his work this year. He is a legend and deserves to win for either of his two films. This is what mastery and versatility is all about.
War Horse needs no lifelines. It’s the best movie of the year and should do well at the Oscars. It’s tough as nails and it’s stature will only grow.
By the way, ASC didn’t nominate “Munich” either and then named it one of the best shot films of the decade. The same will happen to “War Horse”.
Finally someone agrees with me that War Horse is the Best film of the year:)
It’s my #4 of the year (still have to see the likes of Margaret, Flowers of War, and A Separation).
Just and aside, but the image you have chosen for War Horse is rather lovely.
I, like everyone else, loves the editing work of Thelma Schoonmaker. But let’s be honest here – she doesn’t really deserve a nomination (let alone a win) for “Hugo.” Right?
But oh how wonderful it is to see “Young Adult” nominated! Very sweet.
Totally agree with JLPATT that Thelma, legend that she is, does not deserve a nomination for her work in “Hugo.” The first half of the film was poorly paced and many comedic moments fell flat due to sloppy comedic timing.
I thought that “Moneyball” had the most creative editing of the lot. It mixed humour, drama, flashbacks, and documentary-style moments rather seamlessly.
With most awards, baring one or two slots for merit, most slots are just used to quote films which have Oscar heat. This applies to the Oscars as well.
All branches want a piece of the pie and want to adorn the buzzed films with their nominations. That is how movies like Precious get a Best Editing nomination.
MMMM has some of the best editing of the year. Of course it misses out on a nomination. I’m also a little baffled by the exclusion of The Tree of Life but at this point I should just get use to it.
On a brighter note, yay for Young Adult :) WAG & ACE nominations… not getting my hopes up (yes I am)…
I completely agree about MMMM.
That’s how you do a time-shifting narrative properly, J. Edgar and Iron Lady.
Guy, I think they are considering “My Week With Marilyn” as musical, not comedy.
If so, that’s even more patently ridiculous.
It is the only way Harvey Weinstein could score multiple nominations. Put a couple of songs in the movie and… Michelle Williams is the winner!
Carey Mulligan’s people really missed a trick with Shame, then.
Maybe we’ll see Fassbender singing naked next year… and winning! :-)
YAAYY WAR HORSE:) and TGWTDT:)
Can we collectively buy some boxes of tissues for the Tree of Life fans? I think they’ll need it come nomination day if their grumbling about the guild nominations (that the movie may or may not deserve) is any indication.
I think the Oscar nominees now will be Moneyball, The Descendants, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Artist and Hugo.
Aside from your predicted five, the only other two I could see sneaking in are War Horse and, if they want to throw in a curveball, Drive. But I think you’re probably spot-on.
As of now, I predict The Artist for Picture, Director, Film Editing, and Original Score. I think it also has a solid chance in both Costume Design and Original Screenplay. It remains to be seen whether or not Dujardin and Bejo will represent legitimate threats int their categories.
You may not have realized he was editor of its movie because if I remember it well, he was not credited at first. I remember watching a list of cast and crew ( maybe the pressbook ) in which his name did not appear.