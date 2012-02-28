The 2011-2012 Film Awards Circuit

And so, the Oscar madness has come to a close. Before moseying on into the new territory of 2012, one more time, here is The Circuit, your one-stop shop for all of the announcements from the 2011-2012 film awards season.

From AFI to the Washington D.C. Film Critics Association and everything in between, this list represents the most comprehensive cross-section of the year you’re bound to find, all of it providing tea leaves and intrigue, building right up to the film industry’s big moment: Oscar night.

Enjoy reliving the memories. And before you know it, we’ll be putting together another one for the new season.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Academy Awards) – Nominees | Winners

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films (Saturn Awards) – Nominees | Winners

AFI Top 10 Films of the Year

African American Film Critics Association

Alliance of Women Film Journalists – Nominees | Winners

American Cinema Editors (ACE Awards) – Nominees | Winners

American Society of Cinematographers (ASC Awards) – Nominees | Winners

Annie Awards – Nominees | Winners

Art Directors Guild (ADG Awards) – Nominees | Winners

Austin Film Critics Association

Black Film Critics Circle

Boston Society of Film Critics

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA Awards) – Nominees | Winners

British Independent Film Awards – Nominees | Winners

Broadcast Film Critics Association (Critics’ Choice Movie Awards) – Nominees | Winners

Casting Society of America Awards

Central Ohio Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners

Chicago Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners

Cinema Audio Society (CAS Awards) – Nominees | Winners

Cinema Eye Honors – Nominees | Winners

Costume Designers Guild (CDG Awards) – Nominees | Winners

Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association

Denver Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners

Detroit Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners

Directors Guild of America (DGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners

Dublin Film Critics Circle

European Film Awards

Evening Standard Film Awards – Nominees | Winners

Film Independent Spirit Awards – Nominees | Winners

Florida Film Critics Circle

French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques – Nominees | Winners

Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association – Nominees | Winners

Georgia Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners

Gotham Awards – Nominees | Winners

Hollywood Film Festival (Hollywood Film Awards)

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Golden Globes) – Nominees | Winners

Houston Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners

Indiana Film Journalists Association

International Cinephile Society – Nominees | Winners

International Documentary Association – Nominees | Winners

International Film Music Critics Association – Nominees | Winners

International Press Academy (Satellites) – Nominees | Winners

International 3D Society

Internet Film Critics Society

Iowa Film Critics

Kansas City Film Critics Circle

Las Vegas Film Critics Society

London Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners

Los Angeles Film Critics Association

Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE Golden Reel Awards) – Nominees | Winners

NAACP Image Awards – Nominees | Winners

National Board of Review

National Society of Film Critics

Nevada Film Critics Society

New York Film Critics Circle

New York Film Critics Online

North Texas Film Critics Association

Oklahoma Film Critics Circle

Online Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners

Phoenix Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners

Producers Guild of America (PGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners

San Diego Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners

San Francisco Film Critics Circle

Screen Actors Guild (SAG Awards) – Nominees | Winners

Sight & Sound’s Best of 2011 Poll

Southeastern Film Critics Association

St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners

Toronto Film Critics Association

USC Libraries Scripter Award – Nominees | Winners

Utah Film Critics Association

Vancouver Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners

Visual Effects Society – Nominees | Winners

Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners

Women Film Critics Circle

World Soundtrack Awards

Writers Guild of America (WGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners