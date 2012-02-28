The 2011-2012 Film Awards Circuit

And so, the Oscar madness has come to a close. Before moseying on into the new territory of 2012, one more time, here is The Circuit, your one-stop shop for all of the announcements from the 2011-2012 film awards season.
From AFI to the Washington D.C. Film Critics Association and everything in between, this list represents the most comprehensive cross-section of the year you’re bound to find, all of it providing tea leaves and intrigue, building right up to the film industry’s big moment: Oscar night.
Enjoy reliving the memories. And before you know it, we’ll be putting together another one for the new season.
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Academy Awards) – Nominees | Winners
Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films (Saturn Awards) – Nominees | Winners
African American Film Critics Association
Alliance of Women Film Journalists – Nominees | Winners
American Cinema Editors (ACE Awards) – Nominees | Winners
American Society of Cinematographers (ASC Awards) – Nominees | Winners
Annie Awards – Nominees | Winners
Art Directors Guild (ADG Awards) – Nominees | Winners
Austin Film Critics Association
Boston Society of Film Critics
British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA Awards) – Nominees | Winners
British Independent Film Awards – Nominees | Winners
Broadcast Film Critics Association (Critics’ Choice Movie Awards) – Nominees | Winners
Casting Society of America Awards
Central Ohio Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners
Chicago Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners
Cinema Audio Society (CAS Awards) – Nominees | Winners
Cinema Eye Honors – Nominees | Winners
Costume Designers Guild (CDG Awards) – Nominees | Winners
Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association
Denver Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners
Detroit Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners
Directors Guild of America (DGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners
Evening Standard Film Awards – Nominees | Winners
Film Independent Spirit Awards – Nominees | Winners
French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques – Nominees | Winners
Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association – Nominees | Winners
Georgia Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners
Gotham Awards – Nominees | Winners
Hollywood Film Festival (Hollywood Film Awards)
Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Golden Globes) – Nominees | Winners
Houston Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners
Indiana Film Journalists Association
International Cinephile Society – Nominees | Winners
International Documentary Association – Nominees | Winners
International Film Music Critics Association – Nominees | Winners
International Press Academy (Satellites) – Nominees | Winners
Kansas City Film Critics Circle
Las Vegas Film Critics Society
London Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners
Los Angeles Film Critics Association
Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE Golden Reel Awards) – Nominees | Winners
NAACP Image Awards – Nominees | Winners
National Society of Film Critics
North Texas Film Critics Association
Online Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners
Phoenix Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners
Producers Guild of America (PGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners
San Diego Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners
San Francisco Film Critics Circle
Screen Actors Guild (SAG Awards) – Nominees | Winners
Sight & Sound’s Best of 2011 Poll
Southeastern Film Critics Association
St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners
Toronto Film Critics Association
USC Libraries Scripter Award – Nominees | Winners
Vancouver Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners
Visual Effects Society – Nominees | Winners
Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners
