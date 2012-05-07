Adam ‘Ad-Rock’ Horovitz remembers fellow Beastie Boy Adam Yauch

Beastie Boy Adam Yauch”s bandmate, Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock), took to the band”s website Sunday night to comment about the passing of his friend. Yauch (aka MCA) died May 4 from cancer at 47.

“As you can imagine, shit is just fkd up right now,” Horovitz write, “But I wanna say thank you to all our friends and family (which are kinda one in the same) for all the love and support. I”m glad to know that all the love that Yauch has put out into the world is coming right back at him. Thank you.”

[More after the jump…]

The message was accompanied by a drawing on a hand, perhaps Horovitz”s, that said “PWR2MCA” and “I heart U.”

Many of the band”s fellow musicians have poured out their grief on stage, including Coldplay, who performed a piano version of “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)” during Friday”s show at Los Angeles” Hollywood Bowl, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who played the Beastie Boys” “Check Your Head” over the P.A. before taking the stage on Friday at Newark, N.J.”s Prudential Arena.

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis wore a homemade “MCA” t-shirt, according to reports. The band also played both the seminal hip hop group”s “Gratitude” and “What”cha Want” during the show, according to Billboard. Both the Beasties and RHCP were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14.