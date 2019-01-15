Lucasfilm / Disney

Let the past die, kill it if you have to, but keep your secrets alive.

Star Wars actor Adam Driver recently confessed that he knows “one piece of information” about where the current trilogy — which extends from The Force Awakens to Episode IX as the bread, and The Last Jedi as the porg meat in between — is heading. And he’s kept this nerd-salivating tidbit confidential for years. “With [Girls, where he played Lena Dunham’s on-again, off-again romantic partner], there wasn’t an end in sight, so it was fun to develop it as I went, and to think about where it was all going,” he told Deadline. “With Star Wars, I had one piece of information of where it was all going, and that’s where it has been in my head for a long time, and things were building towards that.”

“It’s been my second time doing something where it’s lasted six years. I think with Star Wars, it’s six years this year that I’ve known about it or been working on it. I had this experience once with Girls, where it was six or seven years from the moment we shot the pilot to the very last thing. Since I’ve been working, it’s what I’ve been used to, in a way, where you do your other things, and then you go back to see your friends. It’s always good to go back to those groups.” (Via)

It’s unlikely Driver will mourn playing Kylo Ren (whether he lives or dies in Episode IX) for too long. The 35-year-old, who’s already worked with Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Steven Spielberg, the Coen Brothers, Jeff Nichols, Steven Soderbergh, Rian Johnson, Noah Baumbach, J.J. Abrams, and Spike Lee, will soon add another Jarmusch joint to his filmography, and he’s also starring in the latest feature from Holy Motors director Leos Carax. (Maybe add some women, though?) Driver has only been acting for eight years.

(Via Deadline)