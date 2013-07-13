Adam Lambert leaves RCA Records

Adam Lambert is looking for a new home.

The former “American Idol” singer has revealed that he’s exiting RCA Records, which has released his music since his “Idol” stint.

The fallout reportedly stems from RCA’s request that Lambert record an album made up of 1980s cover songs, an idea which both Lambert and his fans rejected.

The singer announced the move in a letter to Hollywood Reporter writer Shirley Halperin, where he stated that “the oft-cited ‘creative differences'” were the reason, adding that “my heart is simply not in doing a covers album.”

Lambert released two albums under the contract, 2009’s “For Your Entertainment” and 2012’s “Trespassing,” along with numerous EPs and a live collection.

Not to worry though, fans, as Lambert says he’s “deep into writing new material with some very talented colleagues.” He adds, “This music is where my heart is, and I believe that is what my fans want to hear.”

We’ll hopefully soon know how that new material will be released.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Lambert will be joining the FOX drama “Glee,” playing an unspecified role.

Read Lambert’s full letter below:

Dear Shirley,

Thank you for your continued interest in, and support of, my musical career. After reading your article on July 8th, and seeing the very impassioned responses, I thought it would be good to write and let you know what is actually happening with my next album.

I’ve had an amazing few years working with the team at RCA; I admire all of them a great deal, and truly appreciate the energy & enthusiasm that went into making both “Trespassing” & “For Your Entertainment” successes.

That said, at this point, we are indeed having the oft-cited “creative differences” as to what my next project will be. Your article was correct, the label is “pushing for an (80’s) covers album,” and feels that this is the only kind of release they are prepared to support. While there are lots of great songs from that decade, my heart is simply not in doing a covers album.

Over the past four years, I have been truly fortunate to work with an amazing roster of producers, writers and engineers. Thanks to them, I have grown as both a songwriter and a vocalist. Artistically & professionally, I think it is essential that I continue with this evolution. I am already deep into writing new material with some very talented colleagues for a brand new album, and I can’t tell you how excited I am to share this new sound & direction. This music is where my heart is, and I believe that is what my fans want to hear. So after careful consideration, I have made the decision to respectfully part ways with RCA. My passion for the music & respect for the fans will always come first. I am excited to find a new label team who shares this vision.

Yours,

Adam