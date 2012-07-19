Adam Lambert set to appear on ‘Pretty Little Liars’ in a Halloween special

So it looks like that “American Idol” judge thing was just a rumor, but Adam Lambert is confirmed to appear on ABC Family”s “Pretty Little Liars” in a special Halloween edition.

The “American Idol” season eight runner up will appear in a scene with Lucy Hale and sing two songs, according to Ryanseacrest.com, which broke the news. No word on whether the two tunes will be from his new album, “Trespassing.”

The episode will begin shooting next week and it”s a good fit, says Seacrest, calling Lambert, “a Halloween party on two legs.”

Lambert, who is performing tonight at the OC Country Fair in Orange County, Calif., confirmed the news, tweeting today, “Yup–Imma be a Pretty Little Liar!” He and Hale also exchanged tweets about how excited they are for the taping.

The singer just wrapped up a series of four shows in Kiev and London with Queen.

Lambert’s news comes a week after “90210” announced that Carly Rae Jepsen will appear on the season opener of the show in October.