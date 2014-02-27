Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are the Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy of lowbrow comedy

#The Tonight Show #Jimmy Fallon
02.27.14 4 years ago

Let me make this clear right off the bat: I love Drew Barrymore. Drew Barrymore is sunshine and puppies and dandelions and puppies wearing adorable little dandelion hats. I also love lowbrow comedy if done correctly, and I don't even mind Adam Sandler all that much! I mention all this just in case my headline came off like an insult, because that is not at all how it was intended, Drew Barrymore whom I love.

Now on to the real reason we're here: Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler's adorable duet on “Jimmy Fallon” last night, in which the romantic comedy duo sing an ode to their recurring onscreen love affair (somewhat similar to Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy's partnership in the low-budget “Before” series) over three movies: 1998's charming “The Wedding Singer,” 2004's slight-but-cute “50 First Dates” and this year's “Blended,” which just so happens to look terrible.

Favorite moment: the part where Adam looks at Jimmy as if to say, “man, can you believe how awesome she is?” and Jimmy's like, “yeah, yeah I know, she really is the greatest.”

