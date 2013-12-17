7 reasons why the new Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler movie is going to be terrible

To be honest, I kinda liked Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s previous movies, “The Wedding Singer” and “50 First Dates.” They were cheesy, but also fluffy and fun and kinda sweet even. Now America’s favorite couple is back with “Blended,” a comedy about two goofy single parents who go on a disastrous first date and then somehow end up in Africa at the same time with their kids, and oh boy does this movie look terrible. Here are seven reasons why, based on the just-released first trailer (embedded below).
1. This plot is very, very contrived
Trailers for comedies starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore should not be confusing, and yet the convoluted mechanics of how these two people end up in Africa simultaneously makes “Inception” look like the goddamned “Brady Bunch.” So Drew Barrymore’s friend breaks up with her boyfriend, thereby ruining their planned trip to Africa. As Drew Barrymore’s friend explains this to Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler just so happens to be at Drew Barrymore’s house to return her credit card from their disastrous date the night before (because the restaurant accidentally switched them, see), and this is when Adam Sandler realizes that his boss also just so happens to be the now-ex-boyfriend of Drew Barrymore’s friend, who was also in that movie “Bridesmaids.” It then occurs to Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler independently that they would love to take their kids to Africa, so unbeknownst to each other Adam Sandler gets on the phone with his boss while Drew Barrymore talks to her friend from “Bridesmaids” and walla! They both have inadvertently booked themselves on the same exact African vacation. Don’t you just hate it when that happens?
2. The first scene in the trailer involves Drew Barrymore spitting out food
Don’t get me wrong: Drew Barrymore looks hilarious spitting out food, particularly in freeze frame (see my new desktop background above). But viewed in context, this is actually just a really uninspired bit of physical humor that takes the idea of “bad first date” and does the most obvious dumb things with it.
3. We are supposed to find the idea of a teenage girl stuffing her bra with gel sneaker insoles hilarious
Oh, but that’s not all. What we are also supposed to find hilarious is the sight of said gel sneaker insoles getting stuck to a mirror after she throws them across the room in shock! Exclamation point exclamation point!
4. This title card
This title card pisses me off. I hate it. I don’t know why, exactly. All I know is, the words “Two Families Stuck Together” printed in garish fast-food colors on a white background in a movie trailer make me want to not see that movie, ever.
5. I would rather watch a movie about this horny couple
Comic relief characters can be great for adding some spice, but when they are more compelling than your main characters (Adam Sandler is literally just playing himself at this point) even though they are themselves not particularly compelling, that is an encouraging sign that your movie is terrible.
6. Black Africans are once again merely an “exotic” backdrop for the exploits of a bunch of spoiled, annoying white people
Look at how benign and joyful and free-spirited they are! Oh, how they love to clap and and to dance and to teach us things!
7. More dumb physical comedy moments
To their credit, the screenwriters stopped short of having Drew Barrymore land in elephant poop.
Here’s one reason: Adam Sandler’s in it. Dude hasn’t made a good movie in awhile.
Yeah, I’d say the last good movie he made was “Click” and I realize most people don’t even like that movie. Though that year, he did also make “Reign Over Me,” which I thought was pretty good. Anyway, that was 2006. He hasn’t made even a decent movie in almost 8 years (unless you count Funny People, which at least showed he was trying, but that didn’t really work).
I honestly don’t think this looks that bad. Especially when you compare it to the trailers for “Jack and Jill” and “That’s My Boy.” I mean I don’t particularly want to see it, but it seems pretty harmless.
You’re comparing dog vomit to two pieces of dog poop.
Maybe the prop master will screw up the prop guns, and this will sort itself out…
I’ll give you the one and only reason this movie will suck, Adam Sandler.
Sandler long ago decided that he wasn’t going to do any more highbrow films and instead cater to the lowest common denominator. People that liked Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Jack and Jill, That’s My boy, etc. He know who these people are and what they want. They will continue to fork over money for this pablum.
Gone are the days when Sandler would consider something like Punch Drunk Love, Spanglish or funny People. His ‘fans’ don’t want this type of film.
Red Letter Media made an entertaining video examining Sandler and his recent films. Much more entertaining than any Sandler film in the last 5 years or so:
[redlettermedia.com]
You guys are a bunch of lunactic idiots who cant laugh ..adam sandler does make good movies …you gotta learn how to be happy….faggots
Dear god. It’s “voilá,” not “walla.” It doesn’t come up in spellcheck because it’s French.
Yea….definitely irked me. Thanks for pointing it out.
The African comment is absolutely stupid.
no it isn’t, it’s completely valid. they don’t even mention a country name. just great big homogenous AFRICA… it’s gross and boring and needs to stop.
I agree. I can’t stand the race card being played like it is in a million situations, and I don’t even think Sterling should be busted for what he said in private, but black people should NOT be used as backdrops, or the token black as a dj, or a pimp, etc. You can call it racism, which it is, but what it really is is lazy writing and no imagination.
1. Adam Sandler
The End.
I’ll believe this when I see it, but Sandler’s next film, “The Cobbler,” is the new one from Thomas McCarthy, who made “The Station Agent,” “Win Win,” and “The Visitor,” so I’m a little hopeful that Sandler wants to occasionally “not play himself.”
For me there is only one reason an Adam Sandler movie is going to be terrible: Adam Sandler.
All you had to say was “Adam Sandler”. Aside from Punch Drunk Love, the man has never (NEVER!!!) been in a good movie. Also product placements out the wazoo and setting the film in an exotic foreign locale for the sole reason that Sandler and his cronies get a free vacation on the studio’s dime on the vague pretense of “making a movie”.
How about an 8th reason? Adam and Drew don’t look to have nearly as much chemistry as they did in their previous two movies together.
Everyone is just a hater
You guys are sad and too critical to laugh. I just saw the trailer. I laughed so much, it made me cry. I stumbled upon this page while looking for the name of the movie so i could see it. Life is too short, laugh and get a life. This movie seems really funny. I love Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.
I love Adam Sandler!! Almost everyone in here is a hater of Adam Sandler. I don’t know why. Let’s turn this around, NOW!! Tell your friend Chandler, it’s time you’re a fan of Sandler!
Holy Sock Puppets Batman.
(Or there’s some serious meta-sarcasm going on. )
There’s no accounting for taste…
1 reason why this “review” is terrible: No one has ever heard of Chris Eggertsen nor should they care about his opinion. This goes for all those posting the negative comments… if you haven’t seen the movie, shut up. It looks like what it is… an Adam Sandler movie. Someone actually said he’s NEVER made a good movie and I saw two different comments bring up Punch Drunk Love as an example of Sandler’s better work. That’s all I need to know about your movie tastes. You probably think Taladega Nights was a great movie or Semi-Pro. I bring up Ferrel because here is another comedic actor who is the same person in every movie. Not all movies need to be high brow artsy flicks with a message. Some are just fun. I don’t know if this movie will be good. I didn’t care for Little Nicky, That’s My Boy, Click and plenty of others. But I didn’t mind grown ups too much. It was fairly funny I thought. To say Sandler hasn’t made a good movie is like saying Breyer’s can’t make a good ice cream flavor. Not all flavors are for everyone, but there are folks who to like each flavor. Until any of you produce a profitable film, I’d stick to making comments about a movie AFTER you’ve seen it. Oh, and stop paying attention to some random internet critic who’s probably some pot head with an English degree that couldn’t make it as a real writer or worse, a Communications degree. Since this is site I’ve never heard of, I’m betting assuming he has a degree is a stretch. Yes, Sandler is the same in most of his movies. Most comedic actors are… hell, most actors are. Still, they’re entertaining and you’re all at home whining on whatever device you use to surf the web for hours.
This is right on! This review SUCKS!! And this so called “critic”, the guy with the 7 reasons why Blended was going to “be terrible”, does not understand!! If you like Adam Sandler, we are on the same page. If you don’t, I’m fine with that! But don’t start crying when the man has made to you, a couple of flops. I’m sorry that most Adam Sandler movies aren’t good enough for you. God!! Not all of them have to be top notch. I saw some comments that weren’t nice, and some of you said that the only reason why Blended was going to be bad was SOLLY because of Adam Sandler!! Way to justify!! But seriously, it’s not Adam’s fault! I think he’s really quite funny. I think you should stop the complaints. Chris Eggertsen is probably just some guy causing or stirring up trouble, just looking for trouble. BUT JUST IGNORE HIM!!
who cares? i like adam and drew
Thank u finally there all a bunch of haters
And for all you haters, who think they are being racist for having the black people dance in the background, did you ever think they are in the background because the other people are the stars of the show?? No because the people in the front are white. Let’s stop making everything white people do racist.
damn it, another self righteous critique
Oh my goodness this is hilarious, thanks for the preview going to see it in theaters.
LOL! “walla”. This “critic” is retarded
Adam Sandler movies are good & the best thing I like about them is because almost every of his new movie includes actors / actresses from the old ones so it is like watching a weeks episode in 1 of a sitcom. Rob Schneider, Kevin james , Steve Buscemi , Allen Covert …
Happy Madison is providing jobs whether you like the movie or not.
Have you helped / provided a living to someone atleast?
You think you do better?
Go ahead do your own movie.
And it’s cool how Adam puts family and friends in his movies. Adam has a big heart.
don’t judge first because you know what? WE HAVEN’T SEEN THE MOVIE! make sense guys! haters gonna hate :P LOVE DREW AND ADAM :D <3
I love Adam Sandler! I love all of his movies that I have seen. Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler also compliment eachother well on screen. He is funny, and can also be emotional. I love it. I love his humor and he isn’t bad looking, while also not looking “to perfect”. I think it is going to be a great movie. I guess we will have to see!v
“and walla!”
* Please be ironic. Please be ironic. *
The man is laughing on the way to the bank at least.
Who writes a movie review based on the trailer? You must really despise Adam Sandler, or elsr you have a really bad editor that tells you, “hey, what’s-your-name…in that cubicle, watch this movie trailer and come up with seven reasons why nobody should see the film”. Or was the list your catchy idea? Either way, your list is worse than most of Sandler’s films!
who ever wrote This just haten because they can’t be in it. Don’t hate appreciate and you sound so racist I hate that don’t do that hater don’t just don’t do that to your self but and how is physical comedy dumb you have no sense of humor but idc I just had to put that out there to buhh its your opinion and this is mine
you sound ig’nant yo
I got to this page after seeing the trailer and searching, “How bad is blended going to be?”
I wouldn’t see this piece of crap if I got a free ticket AND free popcorn and candy and soda and … This is what happens when Drew Barrymore is bored
Darn it, I was just going to ask you if you wanted to go see this movie with me. How about we go see the next Adam Sandler movie?
Walla? Bad writer, worse than the movie will be :D
When the trailer first hit national tv, I thought it was going to be 50 First Dates part 2, or “Another 50 First Dates” (which I think they might’ve already done, and I’m even more sure, it likely went straight to Dvd) But, yeah, Adam Sandler needs to just stop making movies already– I mean, while he’s behind.
I only came to this article because I had a free movie pass to see it last night… And the movie is freaking hilarious. Cheesy at points, but definitely one of the better Adam Sandler movies. But hey, most of the people here are just Adam haters, so you’ll probably hate it…just because. Ok. Carry on.
“Just go with it” remake . Except it’s Africa not Hawaii.. [vidd.me]
The movie was awesome, went to free screening tonight and theater was packed and entire audience was into it, laughing and crying t times, by far his best movie and more proof that all of you commenting how bad its going to be don`t have a clue…smh
Just saw ‘Blended’. What a FANTASTIC movie!!! Loved how well Drew and Adam portrayed these parts. Wonderful! Laughed out loud a lot (as did everyone else in the theater.) Took serious subjects that are a reality for many people and brought some lightheartedness and humor to them. Nice to see Adam in a character who wasn’t the comedian, but a vulnerable young widower doing the best he can trying to raise three girls. Drew was great as always. Will buy this when it comes out on DVD, but may need to go see it again til then. Well done. TWO thumbs up!
If you don’t like Sandler movies Don’t watch them!
Besides Who the F@#k are you to judge!!
What, exactly, is the flippin’ appeal of Adam Sandler (and now with Drew Barrymore no less…OMG, WTF)?!
Talk about Supersizing Annoyance!! Or maybe they could throw in a couple bit parts for Carrot Top and Pauley Shore just for good measure!
Name of website is appropriate because it seems of late
all the critics have but Adam Sandler on their hit list.
I saw this movie and I laughed very hard along with the rest of the audience. I paid my money and got what I expected a typical Adam Sandler flick. Sure there are some crude edges to his movies…sometimes overdone…but that is his style and right along with the rough edges you are going to find the funny, tender and sentimental moments.
I don’t see blended yet, but adam sandler’s carrier had a 50 % of good movies, 20 % of extraordinary and 30 % of regular or not so good. It’s a good percentual, considering most of comedians and the carriers of anyone actors of hollywood, it’s a good number to consider. Seems to Drew, she had good films and not so good. When they make movies together, the possibility of a good movie it’s big. If blended don’t get right, it’s just a film, the another’s movies of their carrier together, no one take’s off from them. I think that they always makes movies with heart and really true and seems to me that they makes the best and looking ever the best to give a great, funny and that transmit happyness to their fans. This is that seems to me, maybe I right or wrong, but their films always make me full of happyness moments. Good times for everyone! Fabio, Canoas – RS – Brasil.
I watch the movie blended and, I thought this movie was very funny. Do you people have anything to do other than insults somebody work. how would you feel if somebody insulted what you do for a living. If he thinks its a good movie that’s all that matter.
I watch this movie and I thought it was very funny.do you people have anything else to do than insult Adam Sandlers work . How would you feel if someone was just sitting on the internet insulting your work and everything you do. some of you guys just don’t know how to laugh and have fun. And the person who wrote this article most of your points are very stupid.
I loved the movie, it was a lot of fun, most of the stuff out there is PC, and garbage!
These Critics are just losers who couldn’t make it as as actors, and directors, and even the guys that holds the lights!
So much for you!
Geez, Barrymore & Sandler are “reason” enough… easily two of the most annoying “personalities” ever onscreen (although Pauly Shore, Shia Labeouf & Carrot Top come in pretty close behind…)! ;-p
….did you guys seriously say ‘walla’ instead of ‘Voila!’
holy shit, wow
This movie sucked. I saw it with my moronic boyfriend at the time and the only thing more annoying than the film (esp the African character that kept up the “blennnnnded signing”) was hearing my moronic ex-beau laugh like a donkey. I literally wanted to barf in my mouth.
I like many of Adam Sandler movies mainly because I can relate to them. If any one out there doesn’t have great memories of things they did when they were kids with their best friends I feel sorry for you. When you were dating didn’t any amusing things happen. I know my initial date with my wife was far from perfect and I thought I wouldn’t see her again. We ended up married. I can relate. Drop your high brow bullshit and rekindle your good memories from childhood and romance. You may change your mind.
Well I think it is a great Movie
I think it’s a great movie all his movies are
OMG, you get this from a trailer? So before you even look at the full movie, you put so much effort on writing about it. If you don’t like it? Just skip it and watch something else. Makes your life much easier ;)
I liked it very much!
All of these reasons are ridiculously stupid. First, get your facts straight…it was a rhinoceros, not an elephant, and their credit cards got switched at the convenience store, not the restaurant!!! And it’s voila, not walla!! Give me a break. People like you are a waste of space and don’t know what the hell you’re talking about!! We absolutely LOVE the movie and watch it over and over. Can’t get enough of Sandler and Barrymore together. Their on- and off-screen friendship and chemistry are so endearing and infectious. There are many funny moments and life lessons in this movie. Next time, keep your assinine comments to yourself.
RIGHT ON, SISTER!!! Couldn’t agree more.