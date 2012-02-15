Adele beats out new Van Halen album at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Adele logs 20 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart this week, beating out a brand new effort from Van Halen with a little help from the Grammy Awards.

“21” moved 237,000 copies, a gain of 95% over last week. The sales week ended on Sunday, the same day as the Grammys; it was at the show that the British singer earned six Grammy Awards for her album and for tracks “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You.” Her performance on the show was her first since getting throat surgery late last year.

A 20-week occupation is the longest run at No. 1 for an album since – coincidentally – the Whitney Houston-led “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, over 1992-1993. Adele may very well break that record as she reaps even more benefit from her Grammy gains.

The recently reunited, David Lee Roth-fronted Van Halen and its brand new “A Different King of Truth,” therefore, starts at No. 2, with 187,000 copies. Their last studio effort, 1998″s “Van Halen 3” with lead singer Gary Cherone, bowed and peaked at No. 4 with 191,000.

Hits compilation “Now 41” enters at No. 3 with 142,000.

The Fray”s “Scars & Stories” debuts at No. 4 with 87,000. The rock band”s last, 2009 self-titled album bowed at No. 1 with 179,000.

Grammy Awards performer Paul McCartney”s new “Kisses on the Bottom” starts at No. 5 with 74,000. The former Beatle”s last studio set, 2007″s “Memory Almost Full,” peaked at No. 3.

The late, great Whitney Houston”s compilation “Whitney: The Greatest Hits” obviously flies up the chart, with the news of her death hitting on Saturday. It re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 6 with a 10,419% sales increase. Billboard says it”s one of six that are back on the big chart.

Dierks Bentley”s fresh set “Home” starts at No. 7 with 55,000, which bests his previous “Up on the Ridge,” which made it to No. 9 with 39,000 in 2010.

The “2012 Grammy Nominees” comp is down No. 4 to No. 8 (51,000, +50%). At No. 9? More Adele. Her first album, “19,” moved 36,000, a 103% increase. Drake”s “Take Care” descends No. 6 to No. 10 (32,000, +9%).

Album sales for the week are up 17% compared to last week and up 6% compared to the same week last year. Sales are up 4% for the year so far.