Adele and Green Day both head back into the studio

The beleaguered music biz can breathe a small sigh of relief: Two of the new millennium’s biggest sellers are currently prepping new albums.

Just a few days after owning the Grammys, British songstress Adele is heading back to the studio, to work on the follow-up to her mega-seller “21.”

Although she had previously stated that she planned on taking a few years off before recording and touring again, Adele revealed that that break may be shorter than we thought. She wrote on her blog, “I”ve a few days off now, and then it”s the Brit Awards here at home and then I”m straight into the studio. BOYYAHH! 5 years? More like 5 days!”

Details about the album have yet to emerge, but she has plenty of new life experience to draw from.

Meanwhile, Bay Are pop-punk icons Green Day have revealed that they’re currently recording a follow-up to the Grammy-winning 2009 album “21st Century Breakdown.”

Singer Billie Joe Armstrong celebrated Valentine’s Day by tweeting, “Happy Valentine’s Day! Officially started recording the new record today. It’s F**K TIME!!!!” Um, okay.

Unlike the rock opera grandeur of “Breakdown” and their mammoth “American Idiot,” Green Day’s upcoming album is said to be an attempt to go back to basics. The new tunes that Armstrong and bandmates Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt have unveiled at recent live dates seem to confirm the tonal shift. The faster, more aggressive songs include titles such as “Wow, That’s Loud,'” “Make Out Party” and “Carpe Diem.”

The highly-anticipated set will be Green Day’s ninth studio album, although no release date has been set.