Watch Adele collect an MBE title from Prince Charles – it’s adorable

#Adele
12.19.13 5 years ago
Adele visited Buckingham Palace earlier today (Dec. 19) to pick up a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire title from Prince Charles. Watch the video below, courtesy of Showbiz 411, which shows Adele talking to Prince Charles and bursting into laughter as she walks away. There’s no audio, so we’ll have to use our imagination.
The “21” singer was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honors list for services to the music industry and given the title Miss Adele Adkins. English musician PJ Harvey also received an MBE.
Adele is nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for her 007 theme “Skyfall,” which won her an Academy Award and Golden Globe. At last year’s Grammys, Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Set Fire To The Rain” and in 2012, she cleaned up for “21,” winning six awards including Album of the Year.

