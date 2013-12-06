It’s Adele vs. Lana Del Rey at the 2014 Grammys as ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Gatsby’ face off

Adele won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for her iconic ballad “Skyfall” from last year’s 007 blockbuster, but will Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” end her winning streak at the 56th Grammy Awards?
Yes, it’s unlikely, isn’t it? Adele is royalty. She rarely loses.
The 26-year-old Brit has already won nine Grammy Awards including a massive sweep of the major categories in 2012. Next month she’ll go up against the “now you take me seriously” songstress Lana Del Rey in the always oddly dated Best Song Written for Visual Media category. Other contenders include Coldplay’s “Atlas” from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (an unlikely nominee for Oscar), Jesse J’s “Silver Lining” from “Silver Linings Playbook,” Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw’s “We Both Know” from “Safe Haven” (dark horse potential Oscar nominee) and Regina Spektor’s “You’ve Got Time” from “Orange is the New Black” (who knew?).
While “Young and Beautiful” will likely lose to “Skyfall” this time around, the three nominations from “The Great Gatsby” in the song, original score and soundtrack categories could help Warner Bros. sneak it into the original score and original song races at the Academy Awards. Hey, everything helps.
Amazingly, besides the inclusion of “Great Gatsby’s” Craig Armstrong, the best score soundtrack nominees are identical to the Best Original Score nominees at the 85th Academy Awards last February: Alexandre Desplat’s “Argo,” John Williams’ “Lincoln,” Thomas Newman’s “Skyfall” and Oscar winner Mychael Danna’s “Life of Pi.” Will “Pi” win this time around? Don’t be so sure. And if Armstrong can upset? That’s a nice win to tout to Academy members if “Gatsby” makes the original score lineup this year.
The major film, TV and visual media nominees this year are as follows:
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
“Django Unchained”
(Various Artists)
Label: Loma Vista/Universal Republic
“The Great Gatsby (Deluxe Edition)”
(Various Artists)
Label: WaterTower Music/ Interscope
“Les Misérables (Deluxe Edition)”
(Various Artists)
Label: Universal Republic
“Muscle Shoals”
(Various Artists)
Label: Universal Republic
“Sound City: Real To Reel”
Dave Grohl & Various Artists
Label: RCA Records/Roswell Records
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
“Argo”
Alexandre Desplat, composer
Label: WaterTower Music
“The Great Gatsby”
Craig Armstrong, composer
Label: WaterTower Music/Interscope
“Life Of Pi”
Mychael Danna, composer
Label: Sony Classical/Fox Music
“Lincoln”
John Williams, composer
Label: Sony Classical
“Skyfall”
Thomas Newman, composer
Label: Sony Classical
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Alexandre Desplat, composer
Label: Madison Gate Records
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Atlas”
Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters (Coldplay)
Track from: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
“Silver Lining”
Diane Warren, songwriter (Jessie J)
Track from: “Silver Linings Playbook”
“Skyfall”
Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters (Adele)
Track from: “Skyfall”
“We Both Know”
Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw, songwriters (Colbie Caillat Featuring Gavin DeGraw)
Track from: “Safe Haven”
“Young And Beautiful”
Lana Del Rey & Rick Nowels, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Track from: “The Great Gatsby” (Deluxe Edition)
“You’ve Got Time”
Regina Spektor, songwriter (Regina Spektor)
Track from: “Orange Is The New Black”
For all of this year’s 56th Grammy Awards nominees, click here.
The 56th Grammy Awards will be handed out live on Jan. 24, 2014 on CBS.
Love Skyfall and Young & Beautiful, but You’ve Got Time is easily the best of the nominees.
this article is so bias. lol is a adele superfan the author?
Right – it could have been written by Adele herself! But then again if she had written it, presumably she wouldn’t get her age wrong – she is 25, not 26.
“…besides the inclusion of “Great Gatsby’s” Craig Armstrong, the best score soundtrack nominees are identical to the best original score nominees”
Not entirely identical, since they also nominated Desplat for Zero Dark Thirty. I’m glad they did, too — that’s a tremendous score. Should have been the one for which Desplat was Oscar-nominated, rather than Argo.
I get the sense that Craig Armstrong will be ineligible for score because the movie is so song-heavy? Or is that not the thing?
As a Gavin DeGraw fan, I’m SUPER excited he was nominated for a Grammy after having never been nominated before. The guy is super talented and has deserved so many more nominations in the past, especially over some of the likes who have been nominated. His album, “Free,” should have been nominated for Album of the Year in 2010. I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that it is seriously one of the best albums I’ve ever heard in my life! He’s also deserved nominations for Song of the Year for “Chariot,” Best Rock Performance for “I Don’t Wanna Be,” Album of the Year and Best Rock Album for “Chariot,” Best Pop Album for “Sweeter,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Why Do the Men Stray.” He is just super underrated. Hopefully this nomination will pave the way for more nominations in the future and for a darkhorse nomination at the Oscars.
Skyfall is the better song. The Young and Beautiful song is very pretty, but the lyrics are lacking, and Lana del Rey’s voice cannot even match Adele.
Adele is 25. you seriously couldn’t look that up? And of course she won.