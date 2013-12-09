AFI names Top 10 TV shows of 2013: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and more

The American Film Institute has named their Top 10 TV shows of 2013 – and cable/Netflix dramas emerged as the big winners.

AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” FX’s “The Americans,” Netflix’s “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black” and Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” took up seven of the top ten slots on this year’s list, while only two network shows — ABC’s “Scandal” and CBS’ “The Good Wife” — made the cut. On the comedy end, the sole entry (unless you count “Orange Is the New Black”) is HBO’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus critically-acclaimed political laffer “Veep” – a significant drop from last year for the genre, when “Modern Family,” “Girls” and “Louie” all made the AFI’s Top 10.

Only 3 of the 10 entries — “Breaking Bad,” “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men” — were repeats from the organization’s 2012 list.

AMERICAN FILM INSTITUTE’S TOP 10 TV PROGRAMS OF 2013

“The Americans”

“Breaking Bad”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

“Masters of Sex”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Scandal”

“Veep”