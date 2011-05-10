Al Pacino going gangster with John Travolta in ‘Gotti: Three Generations’

#Lindsay Lohan
05.10.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Al Pacino is back in Gangster Land.

The Oscar-winner is teaming with John Travolta for the true-life crime saga “Gotti: Three Generations,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Travolta will star as John Gotti Sr., while Pacino will play Gotti’s mentor, the Gambino crime underboss Neil Dellacroce.

Barry Levinson (“Bugsy,” “Sleepers”) is directing. He and Pacino previously teamed on the Emmy-winning HBO telefilm “You Don”t Know Jack.” “Gotti” was originally to be directed by Nick Cassavetes, but he recently dropped out of the project.

Joe Pesci (“Goodfellas”) and, er, Lindsay Lohan (“Herbie Fully Loaded”) are also set to star in the film.

The film seems to be somewhat of a family affair: Travolta”s real-life wife Kelly Preston will play Gotti”s wife Victoria, while their daughter Angel will be played by the Travoltas” real-life daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.

The significant roles of Gotti Jr. and his sister Victoria have not yet been cast.

James Toback (who wrote “Bugsy”) is currently re-writing Leo Rossi’s screenplay.

Marc Fiore will produce, with Marty Ingels executive producing. “Gotti” has received the OK by Gotti Jr.

Pacino, of course, is probably most famous for playing the fictional mob boss Michael Corelone in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Godfather” trilogy and the Cuban crime lord Tony Montana in Brian De Palma’s 1983 “Scarface.” He also played the gangster Lefty Ruggiero in “Donnie Brasco,” opposite Johnny Depp.

Pacino will soon be seen in “The Son of No One” with Channing Tatum and Juliette Binoche.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lindsay Lohan
TAGSal pacinoBARRY LEVINSONGottijoe pesciJOHN TRAVOLTALindsay Lohan

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP