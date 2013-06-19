Emmys: Alan Menken aims for the elusive EGOT

Earlier this month, as Kris reported, Cyndi Lauper got herself one Oscar away from joining the elite club of EGOT winners — those over-achieving individuals who have managed to win competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards over the course of their careers. It is, needless to say, a pretty rare achievement: Scott Rudin became the most recent EGOTist with a Grammy win last year.
With only the Emmys left to unfold this year, however, the EGOT club could welcome one new member before 2013 is out: Alan Menken. The 63-year-old composer, best known and loved for his musical contribution to the Disney animation revival of the late 1980s and early 1990s, already has multiple Oscars and Grammys to his name, and took his first Tony last year for the Broadway musical “Newsies.” Now he stands to add an Emmy to his groaning mantelpiece, with a song written for ABC alien-themed sitcom “The Neighbors.”
Like the Oscars, the Emmys have a Best Original Song category, and Menken’s composition “Sing Like a Larry Bird” is angling for a nomination. The song, a Broadway showtune pastiche in a similarly parodic vein to his Oscar-nominated work on “Enchanted,” is a jaunty celebration of the Great White Way’s charms from an extra-terrestrial perspective. You can check it out below. Menken co-wrote the tune with lyricist Glenn Slater; their other collaborations include the film “Tangled,” which netted Menken his most recent Oscar nomination (and Grammy win) for the song “I See the Light.” (Kris had a lengthy chat with Menken about the film back in 2010.)
To date, Menken has won eight Oscars — more than any living individual — from 19 nominations. He was a virtual fixture at the awards 20 years ago, winning both Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” (1989), “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Aladdin” (1992) and “Pocahontas” (1995). (The score win for the last of these came in the short-lived Comedy/Musical category.)
He also has 11 Grammy Awards — mostly in the film and television categories for his Disney-related work, though the “Aladdin” theme “A Whole New World” also won him and his late partner Howard Ashman the award for Song of the Year in 1994, beating Neil Young, Sting, Billy Joel and Jim Steinman.
An Emmy win would make Menken only the third composer ever to achieve the EGOT, putting him the company of Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch. Check out the song below — do you think he can do it?
Not necessarily a fan of the show but I’ll have it on from time to time, and when the number came up it reminded me instantly of Menken. Didn’t know it actually was him until a Hitfix review from months ago mentioned it. Anyway, heres hoping he gets recognition, it is a really fun catchy tune.
Interestingly, of the ten people currently in the running for an EGOT but who are missing the Emmy, 9 of them are musicians/composers. Maybe Emmy voters have a hate on for those with music skill…
Or maybe top-of-the-line composers don’t tend to work as often in TV.
I can’t believe the show lasted a whole season and I’m not positive but I think its got a season two coming up. I only saw the pilot and it was stupid. Not funny. Looked cheap. Never saw it again. Honestly I thought it was gonna be canceled after 2/3 episodes.
To anyone who watches this show: did it get better? Was there major changes? Would you recommend it?
I don’t watch the show, but both Dan and Alan have said that it has gotten significantly better since the pilot. Alan even said he caught an episode (I think it was this musical one, but I’m not sure) and he said it was a great episode, not just for this show, but for any comedy in general.
And yeah, its been renewed.
I love it but it’s just a cute, simple, little family sitcom with great performances from the Alie cast but if you’re into ‘edgy” comedies (Community) or pseudo-comedy (Girls) then you might not like it
It got WAY better. In fact, I can’t think of another show that had such a drastic transition from utter garbage to poignant and clever in the span of just two episodes (pilot to second episode). The lead actors playing the aliens have some truly hilarious lines.
I’m generally a big menken fan, but his work of late has been very underwhelming and this song is not special at all, just a boring rehash of his older material, specially the opening from beauty and the beast, also that one is much better and more memorable. I really think he’s only as good as the lyricist he’s working with, which is unfortunate, because when the work is good, it’s some of the best ever. But I just watched this and couldn’t sing back one melody to you.
Passable for an episode of TV, but not emmy worthy
This is no awful and there are songs on tv that are way better. 30 Rock has The Rural Juror, SNL has It’s a Lovely Day and so many others that are so much better then this lazy and poor attempt.
The lyricist is actually Glenn Slater, not Glenn Ballard.
Thanks! I don’t know why I always switch those two in my brain.
Love Menken but that didn’t warrant the write-up.
I think it did.