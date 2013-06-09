Cyndi Lauper inches one step closer to an EGOT at the 2013 Tony Awards

With her Tony win in the Best Original Score category tonight for her work on the Broadway smash “Kinky Boots,” musician Cyndi Lauper has inched a step closer to some elite industry awards company.
The term “EGOT,” coined by actor Philip Michael Thomas, was launched into notoriety by the television series “30 Rock” and has become a bit of a running joke in the business, particularly on the various entertainment awards circuits.
So far, 11 individuals have “won” the figurative EGOT — an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The last was producer Scott Rudin, who reached the peak last year after winning the Grammy for the cast album for Broadway sensation “The Book of Mormon.”
Tonight, Lauper found herself on deck for the honor should an Academy Award ever come calling.
Lauper’s Grammy came in 1985 when the artist burst onto the scene with the album “She’s So Unusual,” which featured the Grammy-nominated singles “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and “Time After Time.” Her Emmy Award came 10 years later for her work on the television series “Mad About You.” And now, a Tony for “Kinky Boots.”
So pay attention, Hollywood.
Others on the verge of an EGOT include actress Julie Andrews (who needs a Tony), musician and actress Cher (Tony), actor Jeremy Irons (Grammy), singer/songwriter Elton John (Emmy), Cynthia Nixon (Oscar), actor Al Pacino (Grammy), “South Park” and “Book of Mormon” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone (Oscar) and actress Kate Winslet (Tony). Who’s going to be next?
Check out the on-going list of Tony winners as they’re announced here.
For an Oscar, she could compose a SONG! It should be easy for her. I hope it won’t be for the Kinky Boot’s the Movie Musical based on a Broadway musical based on the movie Kinky Boots. That would be just too easy….
Julie Andrews could have won the Tony for Victor/Victoria had she not refused the nomination.
Dolly Parton’s been trying that for DECADES.
Still, now’s the time for Cyndi. She’s obviously well liked – who has a bad word to say about her? – and the Academy’s music branch will probably like that she hasn’t spent years desperately hunting for one (ala her 1980s rival Madonna) that they’d gladly nominate her.
It’s funny that you brought up the 80s rivalry between Madonna and Cyndi Lauper. I grew up in a part of the world where this was the case. I was on the Cyndi Lauper camp of the rivalry. Anyways, the two were running for the best new artist Grammy. Early on, the critics knew that Lauper has the better voice. Lauper won the Grammy. From what I remember, it was a bit controversial back then. It was Madonna who continued dominate and persists the charts in late 80s and 90s and early 00s. Glad that both have endured the recording industry and continued to be artists.
Madge wasn’t nominated for Best New Artist. The controversy might have been the lack of a nomination but know one really took Madonna seriously artistically till years later.
Hanks would have gotten his third quarter of the EGOT had he won tonight (already has multiple Oscars and Emmys).
Alas.