Alec Baldwin, Clive Owen, Lena Dunham and other 2012 Emmy nominees react

07.19.12 6 years ago

Sure, they start getting phone calls at 5:30 in the morning L.A. time, but who wouldn’t mind an early wake-up call when it’s news of an Emmy nod (get the list of nominees here)? While Jimmy Kimmel was hard at work reading the nominations (in his pajamas, no less) when he got the news, other stars also quickly weighed in with reactions. Some were serious (Alec Baldwin), some were not (Don Cheadle, Jimmy Fallon). Here’s a round-up of who said what about their very good news. 

