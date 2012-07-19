Sure, they start getting phone calls at 5:30 in the morning L.A. time, but who wouldn’t mind an early wake-up call when it’s news of an Emmy nod (get the list of nominees here)? While Jimmy Kimmel was hard at work reading the nominations (in his pajamas, no less) when he got the news, other stars also quickly weighed in with reactions. Some were serious (Alec Baldwin), some were not (Don Cheadle, Jimmy Fallon). Here’s a round-up of who said what about their very good news.
Alec Baldwin, Clive Owen, Lena Dunham and other 2012 Emmy nominees react
HitFix 07.19.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With