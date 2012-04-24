Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci re-writing ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ sequel

Sony’s Spidey sense is tingling.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” may still be a few months off, but the studio is already focusing on the sequel. Superstar writing duo Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Star Trek,” the first two “Transformers” films) have been selected to re-write the script for the second installment, reports Deadline. The first draft was written by James Vanderbilt, who also penned “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

The film is hoping to begin production in early 2013 and is aiming for a release date of May 2, 2014. Stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are signed on for the sequel.

Kurtzman and Orci are two of Hollywood’s go-to guys for action scripts. In addition to their previously-mentioned credits, they penned J.J. Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III” and the box office dud “Cowboys and Aliens.” They also did some uncredited re-writing on “Watchmen.” The two also wrote the sequel to “Stark Trek,” which is currently shooting.

Kurtzman switched gears for his directorial debut, “People Like Us,” starring Chris Pine and Elizabeth Banks.

Meanwhile, the Marc Webb-directed “The Amazing Spider-Man” opens nationwide in 3D and 2D July 3.

