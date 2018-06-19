CBS

When asked about the possibility of Quentin Tarantino directing a Star Trek film, The Next Generation‘s Patrick Stewart revealed he was open to reprising the Jean-Luc Picard role. “To be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction,” he said at the Dubai International Film Festival. “So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again.” Since then, the prospect of a Tarantino-directed Star Trek film has diminished, but according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s recent article regarding Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman’s new CBS deal, Stewart may yet return.

Per THR, Kurtzman, who recently replaced Aaron Harberts and Gretchen Berg as Discovery‘s creative lead, has signed a new overall deal worth an estimated $25 million with CBS Television Studios. Aside from Star Trek, Kurtzman executive produces Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion and Instinct for the network, but this new deal will reportedly see him help “expand the Star Trek franchise for the small screen, developing new series, miniseries and other content, including animation.”

And then there’s Stewart:

The new deal comes as rumblings about another Star Trek series, featuring Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Capt. Picard, have been heating up. Sources say Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman, who left Discovery after season one, are attached to the Stewart-led reboot. CBS TV Studios declined to confirm the Stewart project as sources say a deal is far from completed and may not happen despite the fact that the actor recently teased his potential return to the franchise.

Precisely what a potential Stewart-led Star Trek series would involve isn’t known. After all, the higher-ups at CBS refused to comment on the record for THR‘s story. Either way, if the British actor does reprise the Picard role in either Discovery (I mean, why not?) or another show entirely, he should at least get his dog “Ginger” a cameo.

I’ve learned there’s a parliamentary hearing today with the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee to discuss ending breed specific legislation. Whichever way the hearing goes today signing this petition will be a great help. #missgingergurl #EndBSL https://t.co/68t0kPkOp2 pic.twitter.com/2zGDo3Mzvi — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) June 13, 2018

