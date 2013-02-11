Amanda Seyfried may join Charlize Theron in Seth MacFarlane’s comedy-western

Amanda Seyfried may be going for yuks (yucks?) in her next film.

The “Les Mis” actress is in talks for “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” a new comedy-western written and directed by Seth MacFarlane that will star MacFarlane as a cowardly farmer who decides to take shooting lessons from the wife of an outlaw (the previously-cast Charlize Theron) after his girlfriend leaves him for backing down from a gunfight. Unfortunately, the return of the former woman’s husband creates more problems than he’d bargained for.

Seyfried is negotiating to play the role of the girlfriend, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it wouldn’t be a bad move for the actress: MacFarlane’s “Ted” was the comedy blockbuster of 2012 with more than $520 million in worldwide box-office.

Production on “West” is expected to begin in May.

Seyfried just came off her role as Cosette in Universal’s “Les Miserables” and will follow that up with porn biopic “Lovelace” and the star-studded comedy “The Big Wedding” co-starring Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton and Katherine Heigl. The films are slated for release on March 15 and April 26, respectively.

