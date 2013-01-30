Charlize Theron saddling up for Seth MacFarlane’s ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’

Charlize Theron is heading to the Wild West with Seth MacFarlane.

The Oscar-winning actress is in negotiations to star in MacFarlane’s next directorial effort, the comedy western “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” The film is being eyed for a May production start.

In the vein of Mel Brooks’ 1974 classic “Blazing Saddles,” the plot centers on a cowardly farmer whose wife leaves him after he backs down from a gunfight. In an effort to win her back, he takes shooting lessons from the wife of a tough-as-nails outlaw (presumably Theron), though complications ensue when he starts to fall for the woman even as her notorious husband returns to claim her.

The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

Theron last starred in the summer blockbusters “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Prometheus.” She recently finished shooting George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2014.

MacFarlane, who is slated to host the Oscars next month, scored a massive hit with last year’s “Ted,” which grossed over $500 million worldwide. A sequel to the film, which was the “Family Guy” creator’s feature directorial debut, was recently confirmed by star Mark Wahlberg, though there’s no start date on the project as of yet.

Are you looking forward to “A Million Ways to Die in the West”? Do you think Theron is a good choice for the female lead? Let us know in the comments.