‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’: Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield and Pharrell swing into NYC premiere

04.24.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

“Amazing Spider-Man 2” stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHaan were joined by such music luminaries as Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams at the film's New York premiere on Thursday evening, with other cast members including Felicity Jones, Sally Field and Chris Cooper also along for the ride.

With the first film grossing over $752 million worldwide, hopes are high for this summer's webslinger sequel, which last weekend raked in more than $47 million in overseas box-office prior to its U.S. premiere. So can Spidey join Marvel's “The Avengers” by reaching the billion dollar mark worldwide? You can help them reach that goal, if you like, by seeing the film when it opens on May 2.

In the meantime, check out all the red carpet action in the gallery below.

