“Amazing Spider-Man 2” stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHaan were joined by such music luminaries as Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams at the film's New York premiere on Thursday evening, with other cast members including Felicity Jones, Sally Field and Chris Cooper also along for the ride.
With the first film grossing over $752 million worldwide, hopes are high for this summer's webslinger sequel, which last weekend raked in more than $47 million in overseas box-office prior to its U.S. premiere. So can Spidey join Marvel's “The Avengers” by reaching the billion dollar mark worldwide? You can help them reach that goal, if you like, by seeing the film when it opens on May 2.
In the meantime, check out all the red carpet action in the gallery below.
Raping, then libeling and suing your sexual assault victim is back page news for Hollywood: Entertainment industry cover up department: The supervising art director for Django Unchained, Interstellar (2014), Amazing Spider Man, Spider Man 3, Iron Man 1 &2, A Few Good Men, Lethal Weapon films, Charlies Angels and many other films lost at trial last month on charges of sexual a s s a u l t, libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress of award winning transgender singer Bralalalala. The director had been offering solicitation of the singers products but the singer did not realize it required sex until she was a s s a u l t e d on his couch after being declined a ride home. The girlfriend of the director lured the singer and other women to the house at other times on strictly platonic professional related pretenses. The directors effort to sue the singer and random others was dismissed. The criminal case remains pending and this civil case is not appealed. The case was not reported to keep the social status quo being that the victim is transgender and the assailant is a director of so many blockbuster films.
Really nice pictures! I haven’t seen the movie yet, but I just finished listening to the soundtrack and I’m already excited. The Neighbourhood does a song on their called Honest and its… AMAZING :]