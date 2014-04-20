‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ swings to impressive $47 million opening overseas

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is looking good in its international debut.
The superhero followup grossed an impressive $47 million from 14 overseas territories this weekend, a full two weeks ahead of the film's Stateside rollout on May 2. The $200 million-plus-budgeted sequel performed strongest in the UK/Ireland ($15 million), Mexico ($11.1 million), Germany ($6.2 million) and Australia ($5.2 million); it's set to release in even more territories next weekend before finally washing up on North American shores.
The first “Amazing Spider-Man” grossed more than $750 million worldwide.
In other box office news, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” has passed the $500 million mark worldwide, while “Frozen” is now officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time overseas, with a total gross of $729.3 million internationally thus far.
Will you be seeing “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” when it comes out? Let us know in the comments.
This is one of those cases where you can’t decide which is better, the movie or the soundtrack…because they are both incredible. Pharrell, Alicia Keys, The Neighbourhood, plus a ton of great scores by Hans Zimmer, needless to say I bought the soundtrack :)
Planning to watch it at cinema. Hows the movie?