‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ swings to impressive $47 million opening overseas

04.20.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is looking good in its international debut.

The superhero followup grossed an impressive $47 million from 14 overseas territories this weekend, a full two weeks ahead of the film's Stateside rollout on May 2. The $200 million-plus-budgeted sequel performed strongest in the UK/Ireland ($15 million), Mexico ($11.1 million), Germany ($6.2 million) and Australia ($5.2 million); it's set to release in even more territories next weekend before finally washing up on North American shores.

The first “Amazing Spider-Man” grossed more than $750 million worldwide.

In other box office news, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” has passed the $500 million mark worldwide, while “Frozen” is now officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time overseas, with a total gross of $729.3 million internationally thus far.

Will you be seeing “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” when it comes out? Let us know in the comments.

TAGSbox officeThe Amazing SpiderMan 2The Amazing SpiderMan 2 box office

