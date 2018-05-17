New Line Cinema

The rumor mill surrounding Amazon’s massive Lord Of The Rings series is currently roaring at full force, possibly bringing Peter Jackson back to the fold to helm the $1 billion series. And with the deal Amazon struck reportedly including material from the Oscar-winning films, the current thought about the plot shouldn’t be a surprise.

[BREAKING] We have confirmed from multiple sources that @AmazonStudios new billion-dollar #LOTR series will open its first season centered on a young Aragorn. Let's discuss whats available and how this opens up Tolkien's Legendarium. A thread. #Tolkien

/1 pic.twitter.com/mfbkf4jyX6 — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) May 16, 2018

While it won’t follow the War Of The Ring story we saw in the film, a major character from those films is set to be the main focus of season one according to newest rumors. According to The One Ring and reportedly confirmed by several other sources, young Aragorn will have his story told in season one of the epic series. What this means isn’t sure, particularly the young portion since Aragorn was technically in his 80s during The Lord Of The Rings movies. But the future King of Gondor and Ranger of the North has plenty of adventures and stories to draw from, including his childhood with his father, his time with the elves and his stepfather Elrond — Hugo Weaving from the film series.