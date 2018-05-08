Amazon Is Reportedly Considering Peter Jackson For Their ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV Show

#Lord of the Rings #Amazon
05.08.18 1 hour ago

In addition to the news that Amazon’s complicated deal for the TV rights to Lord of the Rings includes the ability to “use material from the films,” a report is suggesting that Amazon may be going back to the original well in more ways than one. Lord of the Rings fan-site The One Ring is reporting that Amazon is actively seeking writers and directors for their billion-dollar adaptation, and one of those collaborators is none other than Peter Jackson.

(He directed and won an Academy Award for his work on the Lord of the Rings trilogy and also made Dead Alive.)

With Amazon under the gun with less than two years to start production, per the TV rights deal, they’re moving fast looking for

