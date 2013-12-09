Amy Adams hoping to avoid a love triangle with Wonder Woman

(CBR) The cast for director Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” sequel, unofficially referred to as “Batman Vs. Superman”, is starting to take shape, with Ben Affleck on board as the Caped Crusader and “Fast & Furious” actress Gal Gadot now signed to play Wonder Woman.

It”s unclear how Wonder Woman will factor into a film that some already feel is overcrowded, particularly given the DC Comics icon”s past and present connections to Superman on the paneled page. Will Princess Diana be an ally of Superman”s? Will she be a love interest, as she is in the current comics? Asked for her opinion on the matter, Lois Lane actress Amy Adams expressed her desire to avoid any kind of love triangle.

“I hope that I can be involved with a woman on screen where we”re not in a love triangle,” Adams told Superhero Hype about Lois Lane and Wonder Woman”s relationship in the sequel. “That would be fun. Maybe where we team up together and work as teammates instead of adversaries.”

Lois and Wonder Woman”s dynamic is just one of several question marks surrounding the “Man of Steel” sequel. What we do know is a release date: July 17, 2015.