Gal Gadot is officially Wonder Woman in ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

Wonder Woman has been found.

Warner Bros. and director Zack Snyder have announced that “Fast & Furious” star Gal Gadot will don the spandex costume to play the DC superheroine opposite Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel being referred to as “Batman Vs. Superman.”

“Wonder Woman is arguably one of the most powerful female characters of all time and a fan favorite in the DC Universe,” Snyder stated. “Not only is Gal an amazing actress, but she also has that magical quality that makes her perfect for the role. We look forward to audiences discovering Gal in the first feature film incarnation of this beloved character.”

Although it’s not known how large of a role Wonder Woman will play in the sequel, Warner Bros. is building a large-scale franchise of films based on the expansive DC Comics universe, and Gadot will likely re-appear as the character in the subsequent films.

This summer’s “Man of Steel” introduced Cavill as Superman, and served as a starting point for a new series of interconnected films, in the style of the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Affleck is taking on the mantle of Batman for the “Man of Steel” sequel.

Gadot played the role of Gisele Harabo in 2009’s “Fast & Furious,” 2011’s “Fast Five” and this past summer’s “Fast & Furious 6.”

The Israeli model-turned-actress has also appeared in such studio films as “Knight and Day” and “Date Night.”