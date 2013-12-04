Gal Gadot is officially Wonder Woman in ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

Wonder Woman has been found.
Warner Bros. and director Zack Snyder have announced that “Fast & Furious” star Gal Gadot will don the spandex costume to play the DC superheroine opposite Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel being referred to as “Batman Vs. Superman.”
“Wonder Woman is arguably one of the most powerful female characters of all time and a fan favorite in the DC Universe,” Snyder stated. “Not only is Gal an amazing actress, but she also has that magical quality that makes her perfect for the role. We look forward to audiences discovering Gal in the first feature film incarnation of this beloved character.”
Although it’s not known how large of a role Wonder Woman will play in the sequel, Warner Bros. is building a large-scale franchise of films based on the expansive DC Comics universe, and Gadot will likely re-appear as the character in the subsequent films.
This summer’s “Man of Steel” introduced Cavill as Superman, and served as a starting point for a new series of interconnected films, in the style of the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Affleck is taking on the mantle of Batman for the “Man of Steel” sequel.
Gadot played the role of Gisele Harabo in 2009’s “Fast & Furious,” 2011’s “Fast Five” and this past summer’s “Fast & Furious 6.”
The Israeli model-turned-actress has also appeared in such studio films as “Knight and Day” and “Date Night.”
I do like that they went a bit ‘foreign’ in appearance, for a character who really should have that sort of look, but is often fan-cast as an American girl-next-door type.
She’s the completely wrong body type… she’s a beautiful woman, but Wonder Woman is robust, built, and curvy. This girl is much too skinny for this role; there is no way she could gain the right body mass to play this character the way she appears in the comics.
The problem with Gadot is that she is not good enough actress. they managed to hide it in the Fast and Furious films but here it is going to be a lot more difficult
[www.coolreviewsrule.com]
@VOICE OF REASON
Well you know Cavill was the wrong body type for Superman don’t you? but you’ve heard of this place called a gym?. You should look into it. If you use the equipment in there and eat the right food you can change your body. It’s amazing
Well this is too bad. I guess we’re going the kiddie route that Avengers took.
Really?
Henry Cavill will be 32 playing a 33-34 year old in 2015.
Affleck will be 43.
Gal Gadot will be 30 in 2015.
Yeah… that’s REAL “kiddie.”
Next time, before you troll, you might actually want to have some facts on your side.
“Kiddie route”? I have no idea what you mean.
He meant RDJ (48 when Avengers came out), Chris Evans (32), Mark Ruffalo (45), Jeremy Renner (42) and Sam Jackson (64). Ohh, then again Scarjo and Thor are under 30, so gee, he has a point.
Haters suck.
I don’t think she’s a good choice (she’s too skinny) but I should wait and see.
What the should do next is stop pretending this is MoS2 and recognize they’re doing JLA.
To be fair, she did serve in the Israeli army, which gives her some street cred
Street cred?! She’s supposed to be acting in the movie, not providing security.
Well, at least she’s Mediterranean-ish. Close on the geography.
She was in the ISRAELI ARMY.
If you don’t understand what that means, Prettok, please refrain from posting.
(p.s. it means she could mostly likely snap your neck like a twig… we Marines know we’re tough… Israeli military is a whole other world of tough)
Ridiculous mythology. Everyone serves in Israel, it’s compulsory—skinny, tall, fat, short, etc. It is not a professional force like the U.S.
BULLSHIT.
Superman gets his own event film to announce his arrival to the modern blockbuster in 1978.
Batman gets his own event film to announce his arrival to the modern blockbuster in 1989.
Wonder Woman, one of the the biggest superheroes of all time and THE female superhero of all time…
…is getting a cameo, in the ‘boys’ movie.
If Warner Bros. was truly serious about any of this they would have cast someone of Jennifer Lawrence’s caliber, or actually cast Lawrence herself.
Instead, they cast the “hot chick” from the Fast and Furious movies and DATE NIGHT.
They have NO intention of making Wonder Woman even half the leading figure of Superman or Batman.
They just want a Justice League movie. And not for the fans, but for the money.
Now, I see the apologists are already coming out in full force here so let me beat you to the punch:
I’m not a troll. I’m not a hater. I’m not overreacting. To have the biggest female superhero, of all time in the year 2015, with the success of Hunger Games and other female lead franchises, only get a cameo as her first feature film incarnation is absolutely unforgivable. It sends a very dangerous message, not just to girls/women but to everyone. There’s no excuse for it other than complacence. This isn’t Marvel Girl or some other female superhero – This is THE female superhero of all time.
And she’s getting what’s the equivalent of a sitcom guest star introduction to a Superman that helps kill over one hundred thousand people and a Ben Affleck Batman.
Reach for the stars, girls.
I’m sure that WW would get her own movie, but yeah, this is ass backwards.
Bloody hell! such passion! I like it! but the film hasn’t even been made yet! It’s only just been announced and her role could be bigger than you expect. Just chill and lets see what happens aye? I think maybe your bed is propped up with WW comics? mmmm?
i agree 100%! Hell! I didn’t even consider Jennifer Lawrence! She would be a MUCH better choice, and being an Oscar winner wouldn’t hurt.
I don’t think they (movie creators) truly know their audience. Fans are extremely passionate about these iconic characters, and Hollywood doesn’t seem to get that! Why not find talent that best meets the embodiment of the character? Marvel did a great job with Iron Man! Wonder Woman is an amazonian physically more along the lines of Xena: Warrior Princess, not some contestant from “The Bachelor”! This movie seems to get worse, by the day!
Bad choice! No need for Wonder Woman to be in Superman vs Batman. The movie is about Superman meeting Batman. Who the heck asked for Wonder Woman to be in it? I want to see what villain they use, not Wonder Woman. And Gal Gadot, she’s like 5’10 100 lbs. Not much of an Amazon Woman to me. And btw, who is she? A model? Yucky! Main reason why I hate this idea, this movie should focus on Superman & Batman. Not to mention Clark and Bruce. Introduce the villain and round out the returning cast. Why add Wonder Woman? or Nightwing as rumors go. Very sad day for a once used to be fan of this movie. I was trying to get over the Ben Affleck thing, now this? In the words of Charlie Brown, Good Grief! :(