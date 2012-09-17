Amy Adams stands out opposite Clint Eastwood and Justin Timberlake in ‘Trouble with the Curve’

I guess I’m a little bit confused. After being told up one side and down the other to beware Robert Lorenz’s “Trouble with the Curve,” I found myself liking it just fine. It’s a bit unruly in spots and amateurly conceived in others, but never to detriment. And even Clint Eastwood’s grizzled performance, threatening to make good on the promise of “Gran Torino” (i.e. that he’ll be in the self-parody business from here on out) didn’t strike the sour chord I expected it to.
Then as the movie went along, I realized the framing — my framing — was all wrong. This isn’t Clint Eastwood’s movie. This is Amy Adams’s movie. And she’s great. Coupled with “The Master,” her work here further shows a dynamic range for the actress, who by the way landed three Oscar nominations in just six years, for those keeping score at home. And if you’re still not convinced, have a look at “On the Road,” where she shows up out of nowhere and gives a unique if brief take opposite Viggo Mortensen.
In Lorenz’s film, Adams stars as Mickey (you can probably guess the reference), a young professional doing a pretty good job of keeping distance between herself and the potential suitors in her life. There’s a reason, of course, and that’s the sense of abandonment she took away from her early life with a single father, Gus (Eastwood), who spent most of his time on the road scouting for Major League Baseball. The script (from writer Randy Brown) sets her up on a scouting trip that doubles as a therapy session and, along the way, lessons are learned, breakthroughs are made and a valid enough theme is woven throughout.
One thing the script does so well is tell a few parallel stories with increasing confidence. A colleague after this afternoon’s screening noted the classical nature of this, which is a good point. You don’t see it often (in this case, Gus and Mickey’s story is told against the backdrop of a discovery yarn about a young up-and-coming high school player), but there’s also the added virtue of a love story that actually works quite nicely.
And that’s where Justin Timberlake comes in. I bought him fully as a fellow scout of Gus’s (formerly scouted himself, with echoes of “Moneyball”) with eyes for Mickey, Mr. Right at the wrong time. But that’s another strand of the narrative that gets explored and, I would say, rather fully.
Not to go there with the Gene Shalit terminology, but I while “Trouble with the Curve” isn’t a home run, it’s a solid double, at the very least. Its ambitions are in check and its limits are known, but it finds its rhythm and it tells its story. I don’t mean to damn with faint praise but I don’t want to oversell it either. I was just charmed by what it wanted to get across, I guess.
What I’m curious about, however, is whether it’s Academy material. The sight-unseen notion has been a play for Eastwood in Best Actor, but that’s a mirage. Again, the story of the film is Adams, and I think the narrative will speak to older members who know what it’s like to lose touch and shoulder the burden of knowing more about life than their children. As well, it should spark for younger members all too familiar with how maddening communication breakdowns with parents can be at crucial times.
The whole thing just works. It might be hokey in spots, it might be conventional (it will surely be a commercial success), it might even be a shade treacly. But it’s not shallow, and it’s not lazy. And mist significantly, it sports another great performance from a consistently top-notch actress.
“Trouble with the Curve” opens September 21.
I think the safest bet for any film is to cast Adams. She’s consistently great. Nice review, Kris.
I want to call Amy Adams underrated, but I’m not sure you can say that about someone who works and gets nominated for awards as often as she does. That being said, I think there could definitely be more attention paid to just how diverse an actress she is. Recently she’s worked with David O’Russell, Paul Thomas Anderson, Clint Eastwood, Spike Jonez, Superman, Walter Salles, and The Muppets. That’s something.
I feel the same way you do. Adams feels underrated to me also, but I think that is mostly because she tends to get overshadowed in the media by her co-stars.
Amanda’s point is a good one, especially when you consider that two of her three nominations had her nominated alongside a co-star in the same category. Melissa Leo won for “The Fighter,” and because of that, I think a lot of people forget that Adams was even nominated for it. And with “Doubt,” the general consensus was that Viola Davis was the standout supporting performance of that movie, so again, Amy Adams was overshadowed by her despite still being nominated.
“Recently she’s worked with David O. Russell, Paul Thomas Anderson, Clint Eastwood, Spike Jonze, Superman, Walter Salles, and The Muppets. That’s something.”
She’s worked with Superman? That really IS something.
Sounds like a flawed, but charming flick to watch with the family on Saturday afternoon in the fall.
I Love Amy Adams.
Seeing this on Wednesday. I know it’s a long shot especially at this point in the season, but do you see even a slightest chance Adams will get nominated for both Best Actress and Supporting Actress?
Am I the only one who has been a die-hard Amy Adams fan since “Psycho Beach Party”? She had a small role in it, but it was thoroughly memorable. She’s been on my radar that long, and I always find myself simultaneously shocked at her awesomeness while knowing that she always had it in her.
She truly is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood.
I love Amy Adams, as well. Have always enjoyed her in anything she’s been in.
Now, I wonder if The Master could help Adams get nom/win buzz for Lead in Trouble with the Curve, and/or if her work in Trouble with the Curve could help her WIN in Supporting; in what seems to be an otherwise nom-worthy, not win-worthy performance (from what I’ve been reading).
I don’t think she’ll maintain too much buzz for “Trouble with the Curve,” but I do think there’s something to be said for her having a good year overall boosting her chances in the supporting category, especially if “Trouble with the Curve” turns out to be a hit at the box office. However, there are two factors that will be even more decisive than goodwill for Amy Adams: perception of Anne Hathaway’s performance in “Les Miz,” and the overall showing of “The Master” on nomination morning (in other words, I don’t see Adams being the sole win for “The Master;” they’ll have to really love the movie).
My first exposure of Amy Adams was actually The Office (US) , well I already found her charming then but she won me over with Enchanted. I personally think her performance there was award worthy but well the material isn’t in the lines of Oscar nominees. I hope she gets nominated again this year.
Ha! I remember her as the beautiful, ditzy blonde cheerleader in Drop Dead Gorgeous.
Oh, and Adams in ‘Enchanted’ was my # 2 that year behind Cotillard in ‘La Vie En Rose’. Adams worked wonders with that Enchanted role. She was simply wonderful.
I can;t say that I expected the headline ot be any different.
Looks pretty lightweight for the Academy. The Best Actor category is getting crowded and if they’re going to put in a comedyish performance, Bradley Cooper might be a better choice.
As for Adams, I hope the studio will campaign her in Lead Actress. She’s keeps getting a nomination every two years in the same category, while getting snubbed in the lead actress category for Enchanted. I probably would have voted for her in that movie over the lead actress nominees that year.