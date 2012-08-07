‘Trouble with the Curve’ trailer adds Clint Eastwood to the Best Actor race

So it turns out Clint Eastwood was just kidding when he indicated that “Gran Torino” would be his final on-screen work. A solid Best Actor push from Warner Bros. that year didn’t yield pay dirt, but it got the conversation chugging that the studio is sure to use again this year: He may have four Oscars, but he’s never won for acting.
With that in mind, “Trouble with the Curve,” from director Robert Lorenz (a homegrown Eastwood guy who’s worked with the icon for years), could be a means to that end. The new trailer — serendipitously launched on the 20th anniversary of “Unforgiven” — plays it light but “meaningful” with its tease of an aging baseball scout (Eastwood) and his relationship with his daughter (Amy Adams) on a road trip.
Will this be the one? We’ll have to see. The film isn’t set for the fall festival circuit, though as I recently indicated, it could turn up at Telluride with a tribute for the actor to kick-start the campaign. It’s set for a September 21 release, just three weeks after the Venice/Telluride/Toronto corridor closes and just before NYFF (which, on its 50th anniversary, is looking at a thin field to choose from for openers and centerpiece screenings).
Warner Bros. had a pretty heavy slate of films going into the season, but with “The Great Gatsby” shuffling off to 2013 and (though this is probably arguable to some) “The Dark Knight Rises” not looking like the Best Picture contender its predecessor was, things are beginning to clear up — ever so slightly. We’ll see how they play it.
Also: How about John Goodman’s run the last two years? Performances in two Best Picture nominees last year and supporting roles in both this and opposite Denzel Washington in “Flight” and Ben Affleck in “Argo” this year.
Check out the trailer for “Trouble with the Curve,” courtesy of Yahoo! Movies, below. And with that, we await footage from the only holdout of the season so far: Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” (which will surely have its own significant Best Actor push to show for itself).
“Trouble with the Curve” hits theaters September 21.
Goodman’s in Argo and Inside Llewyn Davis too.
I remember being blown away by one performance of Goodmans in particular more than ANY other performance.
It goes to his performance in Barton Fink.
Can’t remember his characters name. Only seen the movie once, a while ago – but those climactic moments are seared into my mind.
And his performance haunts me.
Chris, Goodman WAS nominated for the Golden Globe and was poised for the Oscar nomination, had it not been for the ruthless campaigning of character actor Michael Lerner and his talent agent. Lerner ultimately stole away the nomination for his portrayal of a 1-note, over-the-top studio boss…
It’s hard to tell because the trailer may be deceptively light, but my guess is this one gets attention for the acting only. Some of the dialogue in the trailer seems a bit cliched for this sort of movie, so I could easily see the movie itself being enjoyable but ultimately forgettable. Again, it’s hard to say just from a trailer, but it’s a distinct possibility from my point of view. In any case, I doubt Eastwood will win this year given that we’ve already got two powerhouse performances by Joaquin Phoenix and John Hawkes that are bound to sweep critics’ awards, and we haven’t even seen Daniel Day-Lewis’s performance yet. Eastwood could be nominated, but I just don’t see this winning. I know he’s never won an Oscar for acting, but I somehow just don’t feel like the Academy regards him as particularly overdue given that he’s won twice in the category for which most people would argue he’s most suited.
Also, I was just thinking that about John Goodman the other day. As Bryce pointed out in the above comment, he’s also got “Argo” coming out this year too (I’m pretty sure “Inside Llewyn Davis” is a 2013 release, but I could be wrong). I wonder if he makes enough of an impression in his three roles this year if people will rally around one of them in order to land him his first nomination.
IMDb lists it as coming out on Feb 8th, 2013 with a limited release in December. It doesn’t have a distributor, but I’d be shocked if they waited till 2013 to release a film that’s been in post-production for awhile. (And I believe they rushed True Grit to get it in time for 2010 awards run. So there’s precedent)
Davis will be 2013. Too late to mobilize without a distributor.
Any idea why a Coen Brothers film doesn’t have a distributor?
None. Maybe it’s not finished and hasn’t even been shopped around yet. I haven’t been tracking it.
After looking at this trailer, do you think it’s possible they’ll campaign him as supporting? Amy’s role looks to be the lead, the same was Ewan was for Beginners. I think as supporting Eastwood might have a better chance getting nominated
Nope.
I would like Clint Eastwood win the oscar for best actor with Trouble with the Curve.
Hi John.
While the Oscars have been kind to Eastwood as an actor, no other awards ceremony has ever been that kind to him. For Unforgiven, he won in LA and was nominated in Chicago before taking home a “surprise” Oscar nomination. No GG nod, no BAFTA nod, no other critical mention, and obviously no SAG nod (there was no SAG ceremony until a few years later). For Million Dollar Baby, he was only nominated as part of the 3-person ensemble (even though a few character actors deserved to get their names on that SAG nod) before scoring the Best Actor nod. For Gran Torino, he won at NBR and was nominated by the Broadcast Film Critics, NYFCC NSFC and Chicago, but ultimately scored no nomination. Go Figure.
Oh, apparently Eastwood was nominated as an actor by the NSFC for both Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. IMDB has apparently updated their critics runners-up on their website since I last checked.
I think John wants Clint Eastwood to win the Best Actor Oscar this year for Trouble With the Curve.
This literally made me roll on the floor laughing.
thats what i was thinking!
And I think jonnybon would like to say hello to him.
lol. Glad I’m not the only one who kept double checking my eyesight as I scrolled down each comment.
“A computer can’t tell if a kid’s got instincts.” Uh oh.
The field is too competitive for him to even be nominated.
You have no idea whether that’s true or not because — guess what — you haven’t seen most of the movies.
Oh, I forgot.
Not really. From my perspective, there are about seven distinct possibilities at this point, only three of which seem like sure bets (Day-Lewis, Phoenix, and Hawkes). So it’s him and three other actors fighting over the two remaining slots, unless of course another performance comes out of nowhere to gain momentum (which often happens).
Of the few on my radar, Trintignant, Murray, Jackman, Foxx, Washington, Gosling and Isaac all seem more likely, p… but what do I know? I haven’t seen most of the movies.
I could be wrong, but I thought Eastwood said Gran Torino would be the last film he acted in which he directed.
I had been looking forward to his next acting project.
Kris, I see that you have Eastwood in your second slot as a potential Best Actor nominee for this year. I am a huge Eastwood fan, but I am surprised by this. From the trailer, all signs indicate to this being minor Eastwood, and to Eastwood having a far less dramatically resonant, and substantial role, than he did in both MDB, which he was nominated for, and Gran Torino, which he wasn’t. Both MDB and Gran Torino had an underlying sense of melancholy, and foreboding, that I just don’t see here. Is there something that you know about this project that we don’t? What is it that leads you to belIeve Eastwood is a real contender here? Is there more than meets the eye here? Is this project more substantial than the trailer suggests?
